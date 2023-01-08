Featured
Iranian arrested in Germany, suspected of plotting chemical attack
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.
Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.
In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin, the Associated Press reported.
German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man’s home.
Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from an allied intelligence agency about the alleged plans for a chemical attack.
Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State (ISIS) group. They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years’ imprisonment, respectively.
Business
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Traders expect the Pakistani rupee to weaken further in the coming week owing to a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves brought on by fresh repayments of external debt.
Traders say this is causing concern for investors who are worried about how the country’s economic situation will develop.
“We expect the rupee to depreciate much further during the course of the upcoming week due to declining foreign reserves and repayment of foreign loans. Any developments on the IMF (International Monetary Fund) front are being eagerly watched by the market,” a forex trader said.
The local currency closed at 226.94 against the US dollar on Monday while it ended the week at 227.14 against the dollar on Friday.
Pakistan paid back $600 million to the Emirates NBD Bank and $420 million to the Dubai Islamic Bank, causing the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves to fall to a critically low level of $4.5 billion.
The coming week is turning out to be significant for Pakistan’s economy as a donors’ conference is set to begin on Monday, January 9, which will be led by the US in partnership with Pakistan to garner support for post-flood aid, according to Geo TV.
Currently, Pakistan’s chief of army staff is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Experts have said “no one is second guessing what this trip is about.”
Meanwhile, the delay in IMF funding of $1.1 billion has made Pakistan struggle to allay default fears.
Islamabad and the IMF differ over a review of policy and reforms the Fund is requiring in the country. The IMF’s programe review was supposed to be finished in November, Geo TV reported.
The IMF programe is connected to another essential foreign financing, making it difficult for the country to meet its external funding requirements. Up until June, they amounted to more than $30 billion and included imports, especially energy, and debt repayments.
The decline in the forex reserves put pressure on the rupee owing to the government’s slow progress in rolling over and securing foreign inflows from international lenders.
Given that elections are slated to take place this year, the government keeps delaying the IMF’s requirements out of concern for further political capital loss.
The local currency has lost 28.3% of its value against the dollar in 2022.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured that the government would complete the IMF programe.
COVID-19
Latest COVID variant the most transmissible so far: WHO
Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the World’s Health Organization, said this week the newly discovered variant called XBB.1.5 was “the most transmissible sub-variant” detected so far in the pandemic.
Nicknamed the “kraken variant” by some for its ability to spread, so far there hasn’t been significant differences in severity identified between cases caused by XBB.1.5 and those from other variants. The WHO plans an updated assessment on the variant’s risks in the coming days.
The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University in South Africa from a Dec. 27 sample, Tulio de Oliveira, head of a gene sequencing institute at the university, said on Twitter.
XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO.
It’s yet to be identified in China, which is currently undergoing a surge in infections after relaxing strict controls that limited the impact of previous waves of Covid in the country. No impact on cases, hospitalizations or deaths have been seen in South Africa so far, de Oliveira said.
Featured
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
Millions of jubilant fans turned out on Tuesday to welcome home Argentina’s World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi, but most were left disappointed when an open-top bus parade had to be abandoned due to the massive crowds.
Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes along every meter of the planned 30km parade route from a Buenos Aires suburb to the center of the capital – but that made for interminably slow progress, AFP reported.
The bus had crawled along for almost five hours as the throng celebrated the team’s thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final, before the decision was made to trade the bus for a helicopter.
“It was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of popular joy,” presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti said on Twitter.
It meant that many fans, including the largest congregation at the iconic Obelisk monument in central Buenos Aires that has for decades been the epicenter of sporting celebrations, did not get to see their idols in the flesh.
“I’m a little bit sad that we weren’t able to see them,” said Marta Acosta, 35, who traveled into town from a southern suburb at 5:00 am.
Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), blamed police for the decision to abandon the victory parade.
“They are not allowing us to go and greet all the people at the Obelisk,” said Tapia on Twitter.
“The same security agencies that escorted us are not allowing us to continue. Thousands of apologies in the name of all the champion players. It’s a shame.”
Hordes of revelers wearing the national team’s blue and white replica shirts and draped in flags sang, danced and set off fireworks throughout the day, with many camping out all night to secure spots along the parade route.
But three hours into the procession, the bus had barely covered a third of the planned path.
Eventually, the vehicle was ditched, AFP reported.
Instead, Messi, coach Lionel Scaloni and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul took the World Cup trophy with them for a helicopter ride over the main parade sites, including the Obelisk, police said.
Messi and winger Angel Di Maria then took a private plane to their hometown of Rosario, alongside forward Paulo Dybala.
As Messi and Di Maria boarded another helicopter to take them to the private neighborhood where they own homes, Dybala continued on to his hometown of Cordoba, an AFP photographer said.
Back in Buenos Aires, many continued to celebrate but for some fans, the short-circuiting of the party was inevitable.
“Only someone who does not know what football means to the Argentine people could think this was not a possibility,” Roman Garcia, 38, told AFP.
An estimated five to six million people had lined the parade route, a government source said.
Television images showed two men trying to jump from a bridge onto the players’ bus. One succeeded but the other missed and fell into a crowd of people.
As the evening wore on, minor clashes broke out between fans and police who moved to evict a small group that had forced its way into the area around the Obelisk, AFP reporters witnessed.
Stones were thrown and rubber bullets were fired. The TN network said 13 people were arrested and eight officers injured in the melee.
Authorities did not immediately confirm those figures. But city officials earlier said 16 people had been hospitalized throughout the day.
