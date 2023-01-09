World
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
Defence systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, shot down a drone near the base on Sunday, with Iraqi military sources and the US-led international military coalition offering confliciting accounts of the incident, Reuters reported.
The US-led international military coalition said in a statement that it had conducted “an operational exercise..that involved engaging an Unmanned Aerial System” at Ain al-Asad base as part of a training exercise.
However, the Iraqi military sources suggested the drone may have had hostile intent, saying it was not clear whether it was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives, read the report.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.
The mission of the international military coalition is to fight Daesh militants in Iraq and in Syria.
Featured
Iranian arrested in Germany, suspected of plotting chemical attack
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.
Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.
In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin, the Associated Press reported.
German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man’s home.
Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from an allied intelligence agency about the alleged plans for a chemical attack.
Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State (ISIS) group. They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years’ imprisonment, respectively.
World
US announces over $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
The United States will provide more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion of its neighbor, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday.
Blinken said in a statement that Washington will provide Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The package makes the largest use – $2.8 billion – of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since Russia’s invasion last February, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
That authority allows the United States to transfer defense items like Humvees, trucks and munitions from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.
The aid includes mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS), surface-to-air missiles, anti-vehicle land mines and ammunition, Jean-Pierre said.
RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles, used for air defense, will also be sent to Ukraine. The missiles will be launched from Buk launchers, a Soviet-era weapons system that Ukraine is using.
Laura Cooper, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, told reporters at the Pentagon: “It is a creative solution that did require some engineering finesse” to have the Soviet launcher work with a missile produced by U.S. companies Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) and General Dynamics Corp (GD.N).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stressed the need for better air defenses to curb Russian missile strikes that have damaged the country’s energy infrastructure during winter.
In addition to the weapons, the aid included $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to help Ukraine build and modernize its military, Jean-Pierre said.
She said the package also included an additional $682 million for “regional partners and allies on NATO’s eastern flank” to encourage those that have sent weapons to Ukraine to supply more. The U.S. funds can be used to help them buy replacement equipment.
World
Putin orders a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the country’s Defense Minister to order a cease-fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas.
The ceasefire will kick in for 36 hours starting at noon on Friday, January 6. Orthodox Christmas is traditionally celebrated by many on January 6 and 7.
According to the Kremlin’s press service, Putin made the announcement in response to an earlier call by Russian Patriarch Kirill for guns to go silent over the Orthodox holiday.
“Due to the fact that a large number of citizens of the Orthodox faith live in several areas of the conflict zone, we call on the Ukrainian side to observe a ceasefire and allow them to visit Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services,” said a statement posted to the Kremlin website.
Patriarch Kirill has been an avid supporter of the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine — including telling Russian soldiers that dying for the cause would “wash away all sins.”
Earlier on Thursday, in a call with Putin, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the Russian leader to implement a unilateral cease-fire to support efforts to end the war.
In response, Putin repeated Russian demands that Ukraine accepts Moscow’s recent annexation of four regions of Ukraine before serious peace negotiations could begin.
The annexation moves have been widely condemned as illegal, and Russian forces have failed to maintain control over the territories.
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
Amu River erodes kilometers of Afghan land in some sections: IEA
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
Saar: Possibility of cutting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran to accept more Afghan female students at Tehran University
-
Business4 days ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to meet on IEA ban on female aid workers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan national killed in Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai urges Pakistan to avoid threatening Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO says China data underrepresents COVID surge and deaths
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Sharjah launches new ‘Sharjah Sat 1’ satellite