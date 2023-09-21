Latest News
US envoy to Afghanistan discusses anti-narcotics efforts with IEA officials
US Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker met with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Doha on Wednesday for talks on counter-narcotic measures.
In a series of posts on X, Decker said: “Colleagues and I met a working-level Taliban (IEA) delegation yesterday in Doha for technical talks on counter-narcotics, an area of mutual concern in support of the Afghan people. We discussed eradication, interdiction, addiction treatment, and alternative livelihoods.
“Invaluable to hear in advance the recommendations of Afghan experts inside/outside Afghanistan on how the international community can help and how critical the role of Afghan women is in all aspects of the counter-narcotics effort — we will not succeed without them.”
She said narcotics have long been a humanitarian and economic catastrophe for the Afghan people and the world. “We look forward to working with the UN and other stakeholders to support the Afghan people’s aspiration of eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs once and for all,” she added.
In turn, Suhail Shaheen, the IEA’s envoy to Qatar, also posted to X and said an anti-narcotics team from Kabul, including Janan Azizi, country director of the IEA’s anti-narcotic department; Rahman Qasimi, assistant to the deputy-minister of interior for anti-narcotic affairs; and Mirwais Qaderi from security and borders affairs department of IEA’s foreign ministry, attended the meeting.
They detailed efforts being made against poppy cultivation, drug trafficking and treatment of addicts. “We welcome the UN monitoring team and the international community to visit areas in Afghanistan where poppy cultivation has been eradicated.
“However, there is a dire need for alternative livelihood projects for farmers in Afghanistan whose poppy fields have been cleared,” he said.
Uzbek President and Pakistan’s acting PM discuss situation in Afghanistan
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Pakistan’s Acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Uzbekistan presidential press service reported.
The discussions primarily revolved around the mutual efforts to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, with a particular focus on trade, economics, investment, and transportation.
The meeting also involved discussions on regional security, including an assessment of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
It was emphasized that collaborative efforts are vital for advancing the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway, a project with significant regional implications.
Militants using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan is Islamabad’s ‘biggest concern’
Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Wednesday the “biggest concern” currently facing Pakistan was a threat from militant groups using Afghanistan’s soil to carry out attacks on his country.
According to Pakistani officials, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have become emboldened since the Islamic Emirate regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
Since a ceasefire was called of by the TTP in November, there has been a spike in attacks in Pakistan. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly rejected claims that the TTP are using Afghanistan’s soil to carry out attacks and have said no group in the country is a threat to foreign nations.
“For Pakistan, the biggest concern right now is the enhanced terrorist threat from TTP and ISK (Daesh), and their ability to use Afghan soil to launch attacks against Pakistan”, Jilani said while speaking at the Asia Society in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
“We remain closely engaged with the Afghan interim administration on this issue, and while we are committed to fighting and defeating the terrorists, we wish to highlight that terrorist organizations trying to gain a foothold in Afghanistan should be treated as a threat to the neighborhood and the entire international community.”
Jilani said Pakistan was aligned with the international community on human rights violations in Afghanistan, particularly with regards to women’s rights, employment and education.
“We will continue to raise these issues with the Afghan interim administration [but] we believe that instead of coercive measures, engaging the Afghan interim government is much more likely to deliver results. Equally important is to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Jilani said.
Earlier in the day, the Pakistani minister met with the US Special Representative on Afghanistan, Thomas West, in New York.
ADB approves grants worth $400 million to improve welfare in Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved 400 million U.S. dollars in grants to protect the welfare and livelihoods of vulnerable Afghan people, particularly women and girls.
The Manila-based bank said the support, delivered through the United Nations (UN), will address emergency food needs, enhance domestic food production, and provide core health services for the Afghan people.
The project will provide off-budget direct financing to three UN agencies, helping to bridge the financing gap for immediate support.
