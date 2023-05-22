Health
WHO warns of increase in dengue cases in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that with the onset of the rainy season, dengue cases could increase in Afghanistan.
WHO Afghanistan said on Twitter that they have trained health workers to manage dengue cases.
“WHO has recently trained 300 doctors, nurses & lab technicians from 18 hospitals & 250 health facilities from Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan & Nangarhar,” it said.
WHO also said that a three-day dengue case management training course was done in 12 batches where a total of 65 female health workers participated.
“As we prepare health facilities, we remind the public to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and prevent dengue,” WHO said.
Dengue fever symptoms include fever, muscle pain, nausea, and rashes, but it tends to be more severe and sometimes fatal on repeat infection, making its containment a long-term concern.
It is carried by a species of mosquito that thrives in domestic settings, laying eggs in pools of water in and around homes, making areas without running water particularly vulnerable, and monitoring of breeding sites labor-intensive.
Health
Malnutrition cases up by 16% in southern Afghanistan: MSF
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported a 16% increase in malnutrition cases among children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
MSF, the international aid organization in a tweet on Wednesday, May 17, expressed concerns over a 16 percent increase in malnutrition cases among the children in Helmand province.
Over the past four months, at least 1,061 malnourished children have been treated in Helmand province, according to MSF.
Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders has emphasized that a large majority of the Afghan population does not have the affordability to provide basic food for their families and are faced with critical challenges to reach hospitals for treatment.
According to the findings of MSF, malnutrition among children has increased by 32 percent compared to 2021 and a 16 percent compared to 2022.
One of the MSF doctors has described the investment of international aid in improving the healthcare facilities significantly important and explained the dire situation of a malnourished child, “his mother did not have milk and his family could not support to buy food, so the poor child was hungry the whole time.”
Earlier, OCHA, WHO and UNICEF had expressed their deep concerns about the high level of malnutrition cases in Afghanistan.
Health
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
Three consulting doctors from Turkmenistan have arrived in Herat province where they will provide medical treatment to Afghan women and children at the Turgundi maternity hospital.
The doctors, who were deployed by the president of Turkmenistan, arrived in the country this week. The hospital was built by Turkmenistan in 2016.
Turkmenistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the doctors were warmly welcomed and that the specialists “have begun their work to provide women and children with appropriate care in the maternity hospital.”
The doctors will be stationed at the hospital until the end of May.
Early this month, the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat) held a humanitarian action program after the completion of major renovations at the hospital.
During the event, necessary medicines and medical supplies were also provided as humanitarian aid.
Health
Four-day polio vaccination campaign launched in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health has launched a four-day polio vaccination campaign in 217 districts across 23 provinces of the country.
In a statement, the ministry said the campaign started on Monday and will run through until Thursday.
The ministry is conducting the campaign in cooperation with international organizations and hopes to reach 6.4 million children under five years of age.
This comes just days after a polio case was reported in Nangarhar province, in Bati Kot district.
Beijing chides Japan, Britain and ‘anti-China’ G7 summit
WHO warns of increase in dengue cases in Afghanistan
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
India delivers more assistance to Habibia High School in Kabul
Afghanistan beat Turkmenistan 2-1 in CAFA U-20 Championship
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Tahawol: World’s concerns over situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul discussed
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Commerce minister off to Russia-Islamic World Forum
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July
-
Sport4 days ago
Sports fans in for a treat, as ATN secures rights to 4 key cricket tournaments
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s president warns Afghanistan’s rulers about water rights
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK slashes aid to Afghanistan by more than half: watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham officials seize over 450 kgs of explosive material hidden in cargo
-
Sport4 days ago
Local mountaineer becomes first Afghan to summit Mount Everest