Health

WHO warns of increase in dengue cases in Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 22, 2023)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that with the onset of the rainy season, dengue cases could increase in Afghanistan.

WHO Afghanistan said on Twitter that they have trained health workers to manage dengue cases.

“WHO has recently trained 300 doctors, nurses & lab technicians from 18 hospitals & 250 health facilities from Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan & Nangarhar,” it said.

WHO also said that a three-day dengue case management training course was done in 12 batches where a total of 65 female health workers participated.

“As we prepare health facilities, we remind the public to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and prevent dengue,” WHO said.

Dengue fever symptoms include fever, muscle pain, nausea, and rashes, but it tends to be more severe and sometimes fatal on repeat infection, making its containment a long-term concern.

It is carried by a species of mosquito that thrives in domestic settings, laying eggs in pools of water in and around homes, making areas without running water particularly vulnerable, and monitoring of breeding sites labor-intensive.

Health

Malnutrition cases up by 16% in southern Afghanistan: MSF

Published

3 days ago

on

May 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2023)

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported a 16% increase in malnutrition cases among children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

MSF, the international aid organization in a tweet on Wednesday, May 17, expressed concerns over a 16 percent increase in malnutrition cases among the children in Helmand province.

Over the past four months, at least 1,061 malnourished children have been treated in Helmand province, according to MSF.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders has emphasized that a large majority of the Afghan population does not have the affordability to provide basic food for their families and are faced with critical challenges to reach hospitals for treatment.

According to the findings of MSF, malnutrition among children has increased by 32 percent compared to 2021 and a 16 percent compared to 2022.

One of the MSF doctors has described the investment of international aid in improving the healthcare facilities significantly important and explained the dire situation of a malnourished child, “his mother did not have milk and his family could not support to buy food, so the poor child was hungry the whole time.”

Earlier, OCHA, WHO and UNICEF had expressed their deep concerns about the high level of malnutrition cases in Afghanistan.

Health

Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors

Published

5 days ago

on

May 17, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2023)

Three consulting doctors from Turkmenistan have arrived in Herat province where they will provide medical treatment to Afghan women and children at the Turgundi maternity hospital.

The doctors, who were deployed by the president of Turkmenistan, arrived in the country this week. The hospital was built by Turkmenistan in 2016.

Turkmenistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the doctors were warmly welcomed and that the specialists “have begun their work to provide women and children with appropriate care in the maternity hospital.”

The doctors will be stationed at the hospital until the end of May.

Early this month, the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat) held a humanitarian action program after the completion of major renovations at the hospital.

During the event, necessary medicines and medical supplies were also provided as humanitarian aid.

Health

Four-day polio vaccination campaign launched in Afghanistan

Published

7 days ago

on

May 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health has launched a four-day polio vaccination campaign in 217 districts across 23 provinces of the country.

In a statement, the ministry said the campaign started on Monday and will run through until Thursday.

The ministry is conducting the campaign in cooperation with international organizations and hopes to reach 6.4 million children under five years of age.

This comes just days after a polio case was reported in Nangarhar province, in Bati Kot district.

