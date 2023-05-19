Health
Malnutrition cases up by 16% in southern Afghanistan: MSF
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported a 16% increase in malnutrition cases among children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
MSF, the international aid organization in a tweet on Wednesday, May 17, expressed concerns over a 16 percent increase in malnutrition cases among the children in Helmand province.
Over the past four months, at least 1,061 malnourished children have been treated in Helmand province, according to MSF.
Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders has emphasized that a large majority of the Afghan population does not have the affordability to provide basic food for their families and are faced with critical challenges to reach hospitals for treatment.
According to the findings of MSF, malnutrition among children has increased by 32 percent compared to 2021 and a 16 percent compared to 2022.
One of the MSF doctors has described the investment of international aid in improving the healthcare facilities significantly important and explained the dire situation of a malnourished child, “his mother did not have milk and his family could not support to buy food, so the poor child was hungry the whole time.”
Earlier, OCHA, WHO and UNICEF had expressed their deep concerns about the high level of malnutrition cases in Afghanistan.
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
Three consulting doctors from Turkmenistan have arrived in Herat province where they will provide medical treatment to Afghan women and children at the Turgundi maternity hospital.
The doctors, who were deployed by the president of Turkmenistan, arrived in the country this week. The hospital was built by Turkmenistan in 2016.
Turkmenistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the doctors were warmly welcomed and that the specialists “have begun their work to provide women and children with appropriate care in the maternity hospital.”
The doctors will be stationed at the hospital until the end of May.
Early this month, the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat) held a humanitarian action program after the completion of major renovations at the hospital.
During the event, necessary medicines and medical supplies were also provided as humanitarian aid.
Four-day polio vaccination campaign launched in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health has launched a four-day polio vaccination campaign in 217 districts across 23 provinces of the country.
In a statement, the ministry said the campaign started on Monday and will run through until Thursday.
The ministry is conducting the campaign in cooperation with international organizations and hopes to reach 6.4 million children under five years of age.
This comes just days after a polio case was reported in Nangarhar province, in Bati Kot district.
Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that the first case of polio in the country in 2023 was registered.
The new polio case was reported from Nangarhar province, the ministry said in a statement.
Polio cases have been declining in Afghanistan.
In 2020, the country reported 56 cases of polio and in 2021, the number of recorded cases were four. Last year, there were only two polio cases.
