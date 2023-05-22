Health
Health ministry reports 12,000 deaths a year in Afghanistan from TB
Marking World Tuberculosis Day on Monday in Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health said that up to 12,000 people die from the disease in the country every year.
Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi, the deputy minister, said last year, 76,000 cases of tuberculosis were registered in the country, out of which 52,000 people recovered.
According to Ghiasi, a further 4,800 cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis were registered in Afghanistan.
Ghiasisaid: “It should be remembered that according to the World Health Organization’s estimate, about 76,000 of our compatriots are infected with this disease every year, and among the estimated cases, 12,000 people unfortunately lost their lives.”
In this meeting, representatives of the World Health Organization said that the organization is committed to supporting Afghanistan fight the problem.
Dr Luo Dapeng, representative of the World Health Organization, said: “The World Health Organization continues to support the National Tuberculosis Control Program by providing technical guidance to progress and overcome the existing challenges to eradicate tuberculosis. The World Health Organization is committed to using litigation to eradicate tuberculosis to continue its implementation with the cooperation of the public and private sectors.”
The representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), said the agency is also working with the IEA to identify social and economic factors that contribute to the spread of the disease.
“This office has worked in cooperation with international partners to identify the social and economic factors of tuberculosis and eliminate it. Since 2015, this office has been Afghanistan’s partner in the tuberculosis sector to provide access to services for people at risk,” said a UNDP representative.
WHO warns of increase in dengue cases in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that with the onset of the rainy season, dengue cases could increase in Afghanistan.
WHO Afghanistan said on Twitter that they have trained health workers to manage dengue cases.
“WHO has recently trained 300 doctors, nurses & lab technicians from 18 hospitals & 250 health facilities from Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan & Nangarhar,” it said.
WHO also said that a three-day dengue case management training course was done in 12 batches where a total of 65 female health workers participated.
“As we prepare health facilities, we remind the public to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and prevent dengue,” WHO said.
Dengue fever symptoms include fever, muscle pain, nausea, and rashes, but it tends to be more severe and sometimes fatal on repeat infection, making its containment a long-term concern.
It is carried by a species of mosquito that thrives in domestic settings, laying eggs in pools of water in and around homes, making areas without running water particularly vulnerable, and monitoring of breeding sites labor-intensive.
Malnutrition cases up by 16% in southern Afghanistan: MSF
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported a 16% increase in malnutrition cases among children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
MSF, the international aid organization in a tweet on Wednesday, May 17, expressed concerns over a 16 percent increase in malnutrition cases among the children in Helmand province.
Over the past four months, at least 1,061 malnourished children have been treated in Helmand province, according to MSF.
Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders has emphasized that a large majority of the Afghan population does not have the affordability to provide basic food for their families and are faced with critical challenges to reach hospitals for treatment.
According to the findings of MSF, malnutrition among children has increased by 32 percent compared to 2021 and a 16 percent compared to 2022.
One of the MSF doctors has described the investment of international aid in improving the healthcare facilities significantly important and explained the dire situation of a malnourished child, “his mother did not have milk and his family could not support to buy food, so the poor child was hungry the whole time.”
Earlier, OCHA, WHO and UNICEF had expressed their deep concerns about the high level of malnutrition cases in Afghanistan.
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
Three consulting doctors from Turkmenistan have arrived in Herat province where they will provide medical treatment to Afghan women and children at the Turgundi maternity hospital.
The doctors, who were deployed by the president of Turkmenistan, arrived in the country this week. The hospital was built by Turkmenistan in 2016.
Turkmenistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the doctors were warmly welcomed and that the specialists “have begun their work to provide women and children with appropriate care in the maternity hospital.”
The doctors will be stationed at the hospital until the end of May.
Early this month, the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat) held a humanitarian action program after the completion of major renovations at the hospital.
During the event, necessary medicines and medical supplies were also provided as humanitarian aid.
