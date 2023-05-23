WHO reports increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday the number confirmed COVID-19 cases showed an increase by 282.5 percent in April.

There were a total of 4,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in April. Nine associated deaths happened last month, compared to four deaths in March, WHO said in a report.

During April, a total of 18,049 tests have been conducted in public laboratories, which is higher by 50.7% compared to March 2023, meanwhile, the test positivity increased from 10.8% in March to 27.4% in April.

During the reporting period, around 196,000 individuals have been vaccinated, and the proportion of those who received at least one dose slightly increased to reach 37.4%.

Local health officials in Badakhshan have also confirmed that the number COVID-19 cases is rising.

Atiqullah Faizi, provincial director of health in Badakhshan, said that over 1,100 tests were conducted in the past three weeks, of which 366 were positive for COVID-19.