EU donates 98 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan

The European Union in Afghanistan announced on Wednesday it has donated 98 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan.

Raffaella Iodice, the deputy political representative of the European Union in Afghanistan, said on Twitter that the medicine and medical supplies were transferred to Afghanistan through the “humanitarian air bridge of the European Union”.

Iodice added that the aid shows that the European Union still stands by the people of Afghanistan.

The Office for the Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Aid of the European Union has announced that from 2021 until now, 28 cargo flights have been carried out through the humanitarian air bridge of the European Union to Afghanistan.

The office added that these flights show the commitment of the European Union to help people in need in Afghanistan.