66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail

Nangarhar officials said Thursday that 66 prisoners, including women and children, have been released from the province’s central prison.

According to Nangarhar’s provincial media office, the prisoners were freed on the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and were reunited with their families.

Sheikh Mohammad Gulab Farooqi, the head of the Nangarhar Appeal Court, said that five women, 11 children and 50 men were released.

“Within one and a half months, the cases of the remaining prisoners will be examined and those whose crimes are minor or those who have been forgiven by the other side will be released,” Farooqi said.

Mawolavi Bilal Shahin, the head of Nangarhar prisons, says that currently 1,100 people are incarcerated at the facility and that educational programs have been provided for them.