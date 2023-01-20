Nangarhar
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Nangarhar officials said Thursday that 66 prisoners, including women and children, have been released from the province’s central prison.
According to Nangarhar’s provincial media office, the prisoners were freed on the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and were reunited with their families.
Sheikh Mohammad Gulab Farooqi, the head of the Nangarhar Appeal Court, said that five women, 11 children and 50 men were released.
“Within one and a half months, the cases of the remaining prisoners will be examined and those whose crimes are minor or those who have been forgiven by the other side will be released,” Farooqi said.
Mawolavi Bilal Shahin, the head of Nangarhar prisons, says that currently 1,100 people are incarcerated at the facility and that educational programs have been provided for them.
Business
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Nangarhar customs officials say this year’s revenue has increased by 785 million afghanis, a 30 percent increase against last year.
In a news conference on Tuesday, the head of Nangarhar customs Abdul Hadi Abrar said that customs revenue has increased due to corruption having been stopped, taxes being paid and also an increase in the volume of imports and exports.
“Our income has increased and we have provided facilities for traders and expanded the customs areas,” said Abrar.
According to officials, trade facilities have been provided for traders at Torkham and they are trying to improve Nangarhar Customs systems.
“An important issue for a businessman is security, which fortunately has been completely resolved after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate,” said Mawlavi Abdul Basir, head of Nangarhar’s trade and industry department.
According to reports, 350 small and large manufacturing companies are active in Nangarhar Industrial Park, which has created 8,000 jobs.
Nangarhar
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Mohammad Sadiq Akef, spokesman for the vice and virtue ministry, said Saturday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) prevented a nine-year-old girl from being sold to cover a 220,000 Pakistani Rupees debt.
The sale was stopped in Achin district in Nangarhar.
According to Akef, the child, named Fawzia, was due to be sold to a man named Rahman Wali.
“A few days ago, a number of biased circles published reports that a father is selling his daughter in exchange for a loan. The officials of the Islamic Emirate held themselves responsible after being informed of this case and after investigating and receiving the facts, it was found that a number of biased circles were trying to defame the Islamic Emirate by receiving money,” said Akef.
According to Akef, after the matter was investigated, the minister and officials paid serious attention to the issue and summoned everyone involved to Kabul.
“The girl, the girl’s father and the person who lent money were called to Kabul and the minister paid the person’s money and helped the debtor to prevent similar cases in the future,” Akef added.
Akef also warned that if such cases occur in the future, “legal action will be taken against both sides.”
Nangarhar
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Nada Mohammad Nadim, the Minister of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with students of public and private educational institutions in the eastern zone of the country, they must use social media in the fight against the propaganda war run by the West and “not let them achieve their evil goals”.
During his trip to Nangarhar province, Nadim called on the students to unite and asked them to serve their people and country through their future professions.
Addressing the students, he said that “the future of the country and freeing it from economic dependence on others is your responsibility, and to fulfill this responsibility, make more efforts in acquiring science and knowledge.”
Also, the minister of higher education pointed out the intellectual warfare of the West and asked them to work for the strengthening of their system and not to fall prey to the conspiracies of foreigners.
He has also assured students and professors of the country that the ministry will try to solve the problems and create a better educational environment by using what facilities they have available.
