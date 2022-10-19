Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2022)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday admitted that the government has not done any fundamental economic work that would satisfy people.

Baradar said this at the 27th autumn exhibition of agricultural products in Badam Bagh area of Kabul.

He said that the environment is conducive to investment in Afghanistan, and the government should use mines, water and agricultural lands for the benefit of people.

“During the past one year, we did not do anything that would satisfy people. People are not satisfied. We have not done any service that is exemplary. We should be so rich that we should no longer ask for foreign aid,” Baradar said.

The ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi who highlighted that the security situation has improved in Afghanistan since the IEA took over.

He also said that no one is allowed to kill a prisoner. He added that anyone killing a captive would be tried in court.

Meanwhile, the minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that Afghanistan will not achieve self-reliance without developing the agriculture sector.

“We will not get rid of international sanctions and threats if we don’t support agriculture,” Minister Ataullah Omari said.

IEA officials, at the ceremony, called on businessmen to invest in the agriculture sector of the country. They vowed to facilitate investment in this regard.