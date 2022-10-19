Business
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday admitted that the government has not done any fundamental economic work that would satisfy people.
Baradar said this at the 27th autumn exhibition of agricultural products in Badam Bagh area of Kabul.
He said that the environment is conducive to investment in Afghanistan, and the government should use mines, water and agricultural lands for the benefit of people.
“During the past one year, we did not do anything that would satisfy people. People are not satisfied. We have not done any service that is exemplary. We should be so rich that we should no longer ask for foreign aid,” Baradar said.
The ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi who highlighted that the security situation has improved in Afghanistan since the IEA took over.
He also said that no one is allowed to kill a prisoner. He added that anyone killing a captive would be tried in court.
Meanwhile, the minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that Afghanistan will not achieve self-reliance without developing the agriculture sector.
“We will not get rid of international sanctions and threats if we don’t support agriculture,” Minister Ataullah Omari said.
IEA officials, at the ceremony, called on businessmen to invest in the agriculture sector of the country. They vowed to facilitate investment in this regard.
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
The World Bank said in it’s latest Afghanistan Development Update report that the country’s economy is adjusting to a “new normal” following the collapse of the former government and take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to the report, a sharp decline in public spending, lower household incomes, and reduced consumption caused aggregate demand to fall, while disruptions in the payment system and supply constraints further hampered private sector activities, initially forcing many businesses to close or scale down their operations.
The report noted that preliminary statistics on the gross domestic product (GDP) show that the economy contracted by about 20 percent in 2021.
However, the resumption of off-budget international support for humanitarian needs and basic services helped mitigate some of the negative impacts over the past year.
The report concludes that Afghanistan’s economy is now much smaller than before after contracting significantly. The economy has now reached a point where it is likely to plateau.
The World Bank stated that while inflation remains high, some indicators have improved: exports have increased, exchange-rate volatility has reduced, and domestic revenue collection is relatively healthy.
In addition, private businesses are adjusting to the new operating environment.
“While there are signs of economic stabilization and resilience of Afghan businesses, the country continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women, girls, and minorities,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“Living conditions showed slight improvements in the past few months, but deprivation remains very high across the country, and persistent inflation might further erode any welfare gains,” she added.
The report projects that the real GDP in 2022 will contract further, with an accumulated contraction of close to 30-35 percent between 2021 and 2022.
“A range of economic and political scenarios is possible for Afghanistan’s future. While all scenarios depend on continued off-budget aid from the international community, a more upside and sustainable trajectory requires actions by the interim Taliban (IEA) administration to unlock much-needed economic integration and domestic opportunities for the private sector to create jobs for the Afghan people,” added Good.
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased by 66.60 percent since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year.
Pakistan Today reported that in August 2021, trade volume totaled $128 million but has since risen to $213 million.
Pakistan exports totaled $88.30 million in September, compared to $49 million in September last year.
Afghanistan exports to Pakistan also increased substantially – by 58 percent from $79.11 million to $125.40 million in the past year.
Export of goods to Afghanistan such as rice, fresh vegetables, medicines, fresh fruits, confectionery items and dairy products increased in September 2022. However, items such as tableware, household articles, and plastics, decreased in September.
Pakistan Today reported that agricultural exports to Afghanistan increased by 67 percent from $76.69 million to $127.95 million in the 1st Quarter of this fiscal year compared to last year.
Pakistan’s main agricultural export items are vegetables, fats, food preparation products, rice, potatoes and bananas.
Female entrepreneur opens new restaurant in Balkh
Rahela Yusufzai from northern Mazar-e-Sharif recently opened her own restaurant and said she hopes to be a role-model for women in Balkh province.
Using her own money to set up the business, Yusufzai said her aim is to encourage women to become self-sufficient.
“Women can work, it is difficult for someone who is in the community and stays at home all at once; I thought a lot that I should establish a business for myself and work there,” said Yusufzai.
Mazar women have welcomed Yusufzai’s move and urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to support female entrepreneurs.
Some local women have said that the IEA needs to increase the number of programs for businesswomen.
“I am really happy when I see such women who show their ability and I also ask the government to support such businesswomen,” said Nabi Zada, a Balkh resident.
Balkh Chamber of Industry and Mines officials meanwhile said that while there was a “lack of sales markets for women’s products,” they noted that they would support female entrepreneurs.
