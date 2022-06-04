Harvard biologist turns back the aging process in mice

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2022)

The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected reports of positive cases of monkeypox in some provinces of Afghanistan, saying that no cases of the disease have been registered so far.

This week, some Afghan media outlets reported several cases of monkeypox in Nimroz, Herat and Kabul provinces.

The media quoted local sources as saying that some patients in these provinces have been referred to hospitals and that their symptoms are similar to those of monkeypox.

Javid Hajir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, sent a message to Voice of America on Tuesday saying that in recent days, several patients have been monitored by the ministry’s health teams but their tests were negative.

Hajir added that these patients have been various skin diseases, which are very similar to monkeypox.

“These diseases are curable and we have the capabilities. Fortunately, so far we have not had any confirmation or positive cases of monkeypox in Afghanistan,” he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of several suspected cases of monkeypox in Kabul and Nimroz and said that it was investigating the cases.

Hajir did not provide the exact number of suspected cases in the two provinces, but said the patients were currently receiving medical treatment and were in quarantine.

