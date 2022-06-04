Health
Harvard biologist turns back the aging process in mice
Using proteins that can turn an adult cell into a stem cell, Harvard Medical School molecular biologist David Sinclair and his team have reset aging cells in mice to earlier versions of themselves.
In his team’s first breakthrough, old mice with poor eyesight and damaged retinas could suddenly see again, with vision that at times rivaled their offspring’s, CNN reported.
“It’s a permanent reset, as far as we can tell, and we think it may be a universal process that could be applied across the body to reset our age,” said Sinclair, who has spent the last 20 years studying ways to reverse the ravages of time.
“If we reverse aging, these diseases should not happen. We have the technology today to be able to go into your hundreds without worrying about getting cancer in your 70s, heart disease in your 80s and Alzheimer’s in your 90s,” Sinclair said at an event presented by CNN.
“This is the world that is coming. It’s literally a question of when and for most of us, it’s going to happen in our lifetimes,” Sinclair told the audience.
Studies on whether the genetic intervention that revitalized mice will do the same for people are in early stages, Sinclair said. It will be years before human trials are finished, analyzed and, if safe and successful, scaled to the mass needed for a federal stamp of approval.
Pharmaceutical sector calls on IEA to prevent smuggling of medicines into country
Afghanistan’s Medicine Importers Union on Saturday urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent pharmaceutical drugs from being smuggled into the country and assured the people that there would be enough medicine to cover the domestic market.
Manufacturers meanwhile said there are 55 pharmaceutical factories operating in the country, and collectively they manufacture 360 types of medicines.
Kamaluddin Kakar, head of Afghanistan Medicine Manufacturers Association, said that $250 million has been invested in the pharmaceutical sector in the country and that about 5,000 people are employed in the factories.
“We assure our people that there will be no shortage of medicines in the markets, but it is necessary that the Islamic Emirate prevent the entry of smuggled drugs into the markets,” said Gul Halim Halim, head of the Medicine Importers Union.
Some of these factories were however forced to close their doors in recent months due to a shortage of raw ingredients.
In addition to this, the country’s health sector has been hit hard after foreign funding dried up after the collapse of the former government.
IEA denies reports of monkeypox in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected reports of positive cases of monkeypox in some provinces of Afghanistan, saying that no cases of the disease have been registered so far.
This week, some Afghan media outlets reported several cases of monkeypox in Nimroz, Herat and Kabul provinces.
The media quoted local sources as saying that some patients in these provinces have been referred to hospitals and that their symptoms are similar to those of monkeypox.
Javid Hajir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, sent a message to Voice of America on Tuesday saying that in recent days, several patients have been monitored by the ministry’s health teams but their tests were negative.
Hajir added that these patients have been various skin diseases, which are very similar to monkeypox.
“These diseases are curable and we have the capabilities. Fortunately, so far we have not had any confirmation or positive cases of monkeypox in Afghanistan,” he added.
Earlier, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of several suspected cases of monkeypox in Kabul and Nimroz and said that it was investigating the cases.
Monkeypox presents moderate risk to public health, WHO says
The World Health Organization said on Sunday that monkey pox constitutes a “moderate risk” to overall public health at global level after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not typically found.
“The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons,” WHO said.
As of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the health agency said in a statement. There has been no reported fatalities so far.
WHO also said that the sudden appearance of monkeypox at once in several non-endemic countries suggests undetected transmission for some time and recent amplifying events.
The agency added that it expects more cases to be reported as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries expands.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through measures such as self-isolation and hygiene.
Most of the cases reported so far have been detected in the UK, Spain and Portugal.
“The vast majority of reported cases so far have no established travel links to an endemic area and have presented through primary care or sexual health services,” the U.N. agency said.
