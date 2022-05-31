Health
IEA denies reports of monkeypox in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected reports of positive cases of monkeypox in some provinces of Afghanistan, saying that no cases of the disease have been registered so far.
This week, some Afghan media outlets reported several cases of monkeypox in Nimroz, Herat and Kabul provinces.
The media quoted local sources as saying that some patients in these provinces have been referred to hospitals and that their symptoms are similar to those of monkeypox.
Javid Hajir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, sent a message to Voice of America on Tuesday saying that in recent days, several patients have been monitored by the ministry’s health teams but their tests were negative.
Hajir added that these patients have been various skin diseases, which are very similar to monkeypox.
“These diseases are curable and we have the capabilities. Fortunately, so far we have not had any confirmation or positive cases of monkeypox in Afghanistan,” he added.
Earlier, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of several suspected cases of monkeypox in Kabul and Nimroz and said that it was investigating the cases.
Hajir did not provide the exact number of suspected cases in the two provinces, but said the patients were currently receiving medical treatment and were in quarantine.
Health
Monkeypox presents moderate risk to public health, WHO says
The World Health Organization said on Sunday that monkey pox constitutes a “moderate risk” to overall public health at global level after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not typically found.
“The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons,” WHO said.
As of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the health agency said in a statement. There has been no reported fatalities so far.
WHO also said that the sudden appearance of monkeypox at once in several non-endemic countries suggests undetected transmission for some time and recent amplifying events.
The agency added that it expects more cases to be reported as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries expands.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through measures such as self-isolation and hygiene.
Most of the cases reported so far have been detected in the UK, Spain and Portugal.
“The vast majority of reported cases so far have no established travel links to an endemic area and have presented through primary care or sexual health services,” the U.N. agency said.
Health
WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it had received 650 reports of probable cases of acute hepatitis in children, but added that the causes remain unknown and are under investigation.
As of May 26, 650 probable cases have been reported to WHO from 33 countries, with 99 additional cases pending classification, according to the WHO study.
Health authorities around the world are probing a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis – inflammation of the liver – in young children that has resulted in at least nine deaths.
U.S. health officials said last week that infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for recent cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children.
Hepatitis linked to this type of adenovirus has almost exclusively been associated with immunocompromised children.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said it was investigating whether COVID-19 infections might be playing a role, as well as other pathogens, medications and risk factors.
Health
400 confirmed cases of cholera in Zabul: Health officials
As many as 400 cholera cases have been confirmed in recent months in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, health officials said on Tuesday.
Javed Hazhir, a spokesman for Public Health Ministry, said that cases have been reported in other provinces but that more cases of cholera are reported in warmer provinces in the country.
“Kabul, Nangarhar, Herat, Helmand and Kandahar are among provinces with the most number of cases,” Hazhir said.
He advised citizens to wash their hand before having a meal and after every trip to the toilet.
The lack of access to health facilities, poverty and unemployment are said to be the major causes of the increase in the number of cholera cases.
“I request the Public Health Ministry to pay attention to the outbreak in order to prevent deaths,” said Rahmatullah, a resident of Zabul.
Subhanullah, another Zabul resident, said that people are poor and they can’t afford to buy medicines.
The cholera surge comes as Afghanistan is already grappling with the challenges of drought, poverty and an economic crisis.
Afghanistan is in the grips of one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world and international organizations have warned of the collapsing healthcare system.
The country is also facing multiple outbreaks of disease, including COVID-19, measles, and diarrhea, as well as acute malnutrition.
