Business
IEA urges China to include Afghanistan in ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday and called on Beijing to include Afghanistan in the “One Belt One Road” initiative.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of key economic projects that have been agreed upon by the two countries.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wishes to strengthen the long-standing ties between China and Afghanistan,” Baradar said.
Baradar also stated that China holds the top spot in the international economic forum and urged it to invest in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan has a variety of natural resources and has turned out to be a secure place for investment,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, Wang stated that his country “wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation.”
“China had plans to soon start the implementation of the projects and to finish off other major incomplete projects that were supported by the World Bank or the ADB,” Wang claimed.
In addition, he requested information from the IEA regarding the projects that were high on their list of priorities so that they could plan their investment in those areas.
The Chinese ambassador further stated that his nation would make every effort to maintain its bilateral ties and collaboration with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in any circumstance, read the statement.
Business
Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
Four large factories, set up at a cost of $50 million, were inaugurated on Wednesday in Herat’s industrial park, local officials said.
The factories include production plants for batteries, greenhouse plastics, chicken feed, and cardboard.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade, said at the opening ceremony that more investments are being made in the country now than ever before.
“Some believe that capital left the country. No, it’s not true, but on the contrary, more investments are being made in the country now than ever before,” Azizi added.
These factories will provide 500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted.
Business
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
Cash-reliant Afghanistan is set to get new banknotes, that will be printed in Europe, as those in circulation crumble and disintegrate, the US State Department’s Spokesman Ned Price confirmed Wednesday.
Price said at a press conference in Washington that two transactions to pay to print Afghani banknotes has been facilitated by the US.
“These two transactions have been underway for several months now. Banks dealing with Afghanistan see any banking transactions originating from or going to Afghanistan as extremely high-risk,” he said.
‘The United States and our partners have been working hard with international banks to facilitate payment transfers from Afghanistan’s central bank to European printing companies where new banknotes would actually be produced.
“These companies will now prepare new afghanis, which will be used to replace worn-out banknotes. And this will address one of the aspects of Afghanistan’s ongoing liquidity crisis, consistent with U.S. efforts to support basic human needs and avoid an economic collapse,” he said.
He said the need for new banknotes was urgent and while “goods are available for sale, cash to purchase those goods is deteriorating, and the central bank with these transactions will be able to replace old and damaged banknotes.”
“And this will provide the Afghan people’s ability to purchase food and other necessary items. So it’s hugely important” he said. .
He added that this move is about the welfare and the well-being of the Afghan people. “They have suffered from the deterioration of these banknotes. Their largely cash-driven economy has been hamstrung by the lack of banknotes that are not crumbled or otherwise deteriorated.”
This comes after US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West announced a few days ago that the new banknotes would be printed.
No details as to where they will be printed have been given nor has anyone revealed when these notes will be put into circulation.
Business
India to provide technical support to Afghanistan’s central bank
Officials of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said this week that the Indian government has agreed to offer technical support to the bank.
The head of the central bank, Abdul Qadir Idris, recently met with Bharat Kumar, head of the Indian technical team, to discuss the economic situation, banking issues and joint cooperation.
Idris said the bank is committed to good, and improved banking relations with all countries within the framework of laws and that DAB wants to standardize the banking system across the country and develop the sector.
General manager of DAB, Siddiqullah Khalid, meanwhile stressed the need for continued cooperation between Afghanistan and India in the banking sector and said that joint cooperation regarding technical support will contribute to the growth and development of the banking system.
For his part, Bharat Kumar, the head of India’s technical mission in Afghanistan, assured the DAB officials that India will continue to cooperate and provide technical support to Afghanistan’s banking sector.
