IEA urges China to include Afghanistan in ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2022)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday and called on Beijing to include Afghanistan in the “One Belt One Road” initiative.

According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of key economic projects that have been agreed upon by the two countries.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wishes to strengthen the long-standing ties between China and Afghanistan,” Baradar said.

Baradar also stated that China holds the top spot in the international economic forum and urged it to invest in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan has a variety of natural resources and has turned out to be a secure place for investment,” Baradar said.

Meanwhile, Wang stated that his country “wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation.”

“China had plans to soon start the implementation of the projects and to finish off other major incomplete projects that were supported by the World Bank or the ADB,” Wang claimed.

In addition, he requested information from the IEA regarding the projects that were high on their list of priorities so that they could plan their investment in those areas.

The Chinese ambassador further stated that his nation would make every effort to maintain its bilateral ties and collaboration with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in any circumstance, read the statement.