Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
Four large factories, set up at a cost of $50 million, were inaugurated on Wednesday in Herat’s industrial park, local officials said.
The factories include production plants for batteries, greenhouse plastics, chicken feed, and cardboard.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade, said at the opening ceremony that more investments are being made in the country now than ever before.
“Some believe that capital left the country. No, it’s not true, but on the contrary, more investments are being made in the country now than ever before,” Azizi added.
These factories will provide 500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted.
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
Cash-reliant Afghanistan is set to get new banknotes, that will be printed in Europe, as those in circulation crumble and disintegrate, the US State Department’s Spokesman Ned Price confirmed Wednesday.
Price said at a press conference in Washington that two transactions to pay to print Afghani banknotes has been facilitated by the US.
“These two transactions have been underway for several months now. Banks dealing with Afghanistan see any banking transactions originating from or going to Afghanistan as extremely high-risk,” he said.
‘The United States and our partners have been working hard with international banks to facilitate payment transfers from Afghanistan’s central bank to European printing companies where new banknotes would actually be produced.
“These companies will now prepare new afghanis, which will be used to replace worn-out banknotes. And this will address one of the aspects of Afghanistan’s ongoing liquidity crisis, consistent with U.S. efforts to support basic human needs and avoid an economic collapse,” he said.
He said the need for new banknotes was urgent and while “goods are available for sale, cash to purchase those goods is deteriorating, and the central bank with these transactions will be able to replace old and damaged banknotes.”
“And this will provide the Afghan people’s ability to purchase food and other necessary items. So it’s hugely important” he said. .
He added that this move is about the welfare and the well-being of the Afghan people. “They have suffered from the deterioration of these banknotes. Their largely cash-driven economy has been hamstrung by the lack of banknotes that are not crumbled or otherwise deteriorated.”
This comes after US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West announced a few days ago that the new banknotes would be printed.
No details as to where they will be printed have been given nor has anyone revealed when these notes will be put into circulation.
India to provide technical support to Afghanistan’s central bank
Officials of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said this week that the Indian government has agreed to offer technical support to the bank.
The head of the central bank, Abdul Qadir Idris, recently met with Bharat Kumar, head of the Indian technical team, to discuss the economic situation, banking issues and joint cooperation.
Idris said the bank is committed to good, and improved banking relations with all countries within the framework of laws and that DAB wants to standardize the banking system across the country and develop the sector.
General manager of DAB, Siddiqullah Khalid, meanwhile stressed the need for continued cooperation between Afghanistan and India in the banking sector and said that joint cooperation regarding technical support will contribute to the growth and development of the banking system.
For his part, Bharat Kumar, the head of India’s technical mission in Afghanistan, assured the DAB officials that India will continue to cooperate and provide technical support to Afghanistan’s banking sector.
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given the go-ahead for the cross-stuffing of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and TIR Convention.
The amendment to Pakistan’s customs rules, on Monday, was aimed at allowing for the smooth movement of transit cargo, Dawn Media reported.
The cross-stuffing of containerised cargo under APTTA will be allowed both inside seaport terminals where cargo arrives and at any approved off-dock terminals at separately demarcated areas.
Cross stuffing is broadly defined as the loading of cargo in empty containers and sealing them, sometimes in the presence of customs, with the containers being transported to the carriers thereafter.
The APTTA is a bilateral trade agreement signed in 2010 by Pakistan and Afghanistan that calls for greater facilitation in the movement of goods between the two countries.
The agreement allows for both countries to use each other’s airports, railways, roads, and ports for transit trade along designated transit corridors. The agreement does not cover road transport vehicles from any third country, be it from India or any Central Asia country.
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Actions to limit climate change and avert disaster are falling short: U.N. report
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
Turkey sending 3,000 police to Qatar to help secure World Cup
IEA sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
Qatar conscripts civilians to secure World Cup stadiums
Saudi king names crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as prime minister
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Saar: EU’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts for international legitimacy discussed
Saar: UN running center for crisis affected women discussed
Tahawol: Anniversary of UN establishment discussed
