Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Afghanistan has dispatched 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe, officials said on Sunday.
The consignment is worth $500,000 and is expected to reach Germany via Iran and Turkey, said Sayed Masood Sadat, deputy head of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Meanwhile, the Union of Exporters in West Zone said they export goods worth $250 million annually to Asian and European countries.
Around 120 companies are operating in the country to export dried and fresh fruits, medicinal herbs, animal products and grains.
Bashir Ahmad Sirat, head of industry and commerce in Herat, said that the government helps facilitate trade and investment in the country.
IEA urges China to include Afghanistan in ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday and called on Beijing to include Afghanistan in the “One Belt One Road” initiative.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of key economic projects that have been agreed upon by the two countries.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wishes to strengthen the long-standing ties between China and Afghanistan,” Baradar said.
Baradar also stated that China holds the top spot in the international economic forum and urged it to invest in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan has a variety of natural resources and has turned out to be a secure place for investment,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, Wang stated that his country “wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation.”
“China had plans to soon start the implementation of the projects and to finish off other major incomplete projects that were supported by the World Bank or the ADB,” Wang claimed.
In addition, he requested information from the IEA regarding the projects that were high on their list of priorities so that they could plan their investment in those areas.
The Chinese ambassador further stated that his nation would make every effort to maintain its bilateral ties and collaboration with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in any circumstance, read the statement.
Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
Four large factories, set up at a cost of $50 million, were inaugurated on Wednesday in Herat’s industrial park, local officials said.
The factories include production plants for batteries, greenhouse plastics, chicken feed, and cardboard.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade, said at the opening ceremony that more investments are being made in the country now than ever before.
“Some believe that capital left the country. No, it’s not true, but on the contrary, more investments are being made in the country now than ever before,” Azizi added.
These factories will provide 500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted.
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
Cash-reliant Afghanistan is set to get new banknotes, that will be printed in Europe, as those in circulation crumble and disintegrate, the US State Department’s Spokesman Ned Price confirmed Wednesday.
Price said at a press conference in Washington that two transactions to pay to print Afghani banknotes has been facilitated by the US.
“These two transactions have been underway for several months now. Banks dealing with Afghanistan see any banking transactions originating from or going to Afghanistan as extremely high-risk,” he said.
‘The United States and our partners have been working hard with international banks to facilitate payment transfers from Afghanistan’s central bank to European printing companies where new banknotes would actually be produced.
“These companies will now prepare new afghanis, which will be used to replace worn-out banknotes. And this will address one of the aspects of Afghanistan’s ongoing liquidity crisis, consistent with U.S. efforts to support basic human needs and avoid an economic collapse,” he said.
He said the need for new banknotes was urgent and while “goods are available for sale, cash to purchase those goods is deteriorating, and the central bank with these transactions will be able to replace old and damaged banknotes.”
“And this will provide the Afghan people’s ability to purchase food and other necessary items. So it’s hugely important” he said. .
He added that this move is about the welfare and the well-being of the Afghan people. “They have suffered from the deterioration of these banknotes. Their largely cash-driven economy has been hamstrung by the lack of banknotes that are not crumbled or otherwise deteriorated.”
This comes after US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West announced a few days ago that the new banknotes would be printed.
No details as to where they will be printed have been given nor has anyone revealed when these notes will be put into circulation.
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
