Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials said in a bid to boost trade between Afghanistan and India it was decided to reopen the air corridor between the two countries.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesperson Abdul Salam Jaweed announced on Monday that a trade agreement has been signed between the Islamic Emirate and India.
Based on the agreement, Afghan businessmen can continue trading with India using the air corridor.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, trade and export of goods to India increased this year against last year.
They said 30,000 tons of handicrafts have been exported from Afghanistan to India this year.
The Industry and Commerce Minister, Nooruddin Azizi said that having trade agreements with India in place is in the interests of Afghanistan.
He also considers India and Canada as alternative countries to buy wheat.
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Afghanistan has dispatched 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe, officials said on Sunday.
The consignment is worth $500,000 and is expected to reach Germany via Iran and Turkey, said Sayed Masood Sadat, deputy head of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Meanwhile, the Union of Exporters in West Zone said they export goods worth $250 million annually to Asian and European countries.
Around 120 companies are operating in the country to export dried and fresh fruits, medicinal herbs, animal products and grains.
Bashir Ahmad Sirat, head of industry and commerce in Herat, said that the government helps facilitate trade and investment in the country.
IEA urges China to include Afghanistan in ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday and called on Beijing to include Afghanistan in the “One Belt One Road” initiative.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of key economic projects that have been agreed upon by the two countries.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wishes to strengthen the long-standing ties between China and Afghanistan,” Baradar said.
Baradar also stated that China holds the top spot in the international economic forum and urged it to invest in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan has a variety of natural resources and has turned out to be a secure place for investment,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, Wang stated that his country “wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation.”
“China had plans to soon start the implementation of the projects and to finish off other major incomplete projects that were supported by the World Bank or the ADB,” Wang claimed.
In addition, he requested information from the IEA regarding the projects that were high on their list of priorities so that they could plan their investment in those areas.
The Chinese ambassador further stated that his nation would make every effort to maintain its bilateral ties and collaboration with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in any circumstance, read the statement.
Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
Four large factories, set up at a cost of $50 million, were inaugurated on Wednesday in Herat’s industrial park, local officials said.
The factories include production plants for batteries, greenhouse plastics, chicken feed, and cardboard.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade, said at the opening ceremony that more investments are being made in the country now than ever before.
“Some believe that capital left the country. No, it’s not true, but on the contrary, more investments are being made in the country now than ever before,” Azizi added.
These factories will provide 500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted.
