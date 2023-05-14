Sport
Punjab, Lucknow boost IPL play-off hopes, Delhi out
Opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden IPL century to set up a 31-run win for Punjab Kings and push Delhi Capitals out of the play-off race on Saturday, while Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.
Sunrisers batsman Heinrich Klaasen was docked 10 percent of his match fee for showing dissent after a controversial no-ball call that sparked the home crowd to shout abuse at the Lucknow dug-out.
The match was briefly stopped as the umpires spoke to the Lucknow bench, including an animated coach Andy Flower, whose team moved back into the top four, AFP reported
In the second game of the day, Punjab kept their play-off hopes alive after Prabhsimran hit 103 off 65 balls and guided his team to 167-7.
Harpreet Brar then returned figures of 4-30 with his left-arm spin as Delhi suffered a collapse to end on 136-8 despite a strong start from skipper David Warner, who hit 54 off 27 balls.
“The way we brought the game back was amazing,” Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan said. “Credit goes to the spinners and then the fast bowlers for closing it out.”
Punjab moved to sixth in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans. Delhi remain bottom of the heap and are out of the running.
Warner seemed to have taken the game away with his power hitting but Brar led the spin charge, removing Phil Salt for 21 as Delhi slipped from 69-0 to 88-6.
Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar joined in to trap Mitchell Marsh lbw before Brar struck twice in an over to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Warner, who registered his 60th IPL fifty.
Warner said his team had “found the right combination” during the tournament after a nightmare start.
In Hyderabad, Indian batsman Prerak Mankad’s 64 and a series of key partnerships including an unbeaten 58-run stand with Nicholas Pooran, who hit a 13-ball 44, steered the team’s successful chase of 183 with four balls to spare.
Mankad first set the pace with a 73-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis, who hit a 25-ball 40.
Mankad raced to his maiden IPL fifty before West Indies international Pooran smashed three consecutive sixes in a 31-run over to start his sparkling innings.
Earlier, Hyderabad’s Abdul Samad, who hit an unbeaten 37 in a 58-run stand with Klaasen, received a waist-high delivery that was called a no-ball by the on-field umpire but overturned on review.
The delivery appeared to be above the batsman’s waist but the review went in Lucknow’s favor, canceling out the run and the free hit, with the home crowd venting their anger.
“Disappointed by the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want,” said Klaasen after his 29-ball knock.
“That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either, but you can’t take matters in your own hands.”
Rashid Khan smashes 32-ball 79, highest score ever by No.8 batter in IPL history
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan smashed a quickfire and unbeaten 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a No. 8 batter in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans asked Mumbai Indians to bat. Powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century, Mumbai posted a daunting 218 for five in the first innings, The Hindu reported.
Mumbai’s Impact Player Akash Madhwal made early inroads for his side, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. Rohit Sharma’s bowlers then found breakthroughs at regular intervals as Titans were left reeling at 100 for seven.
What could’ve been a damaging loss for Gujarat turned out to be a close shave following Rashid’s swashbuckling knock that included three fours and 10 sixes.
Rashid bettered Pat Cummins’ score of 66, who had come in at No. 8 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2021 fixture at the same venue.
Earlier in the first innings, Rashid scalped four wickets to overtake Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap list this season. Rashid has 23 wickets under his belt.
Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel hailed Rashid’s knock as the best innings by a lower-middle-order batter in a long time while adding that the GT star denied MI a big win in IPL 2023.
“Rashid Khan, the bowler, and Rashid Khan, the batter, both turned up. It was an outstanding knock. I think the game was almost done. But he had other plans. The Mumbai Indians wanted a big win but they had Rashid in the way. To me, it’s the best innings that a lower middle-order batter has played in a long, long time. The kind of six-hitting we saw was unbelievable,” Parthiv said while speaking on JioCinema.
Don’t make me run,’ says Dhoni as Chennai down Delhi in IPL
A late cameo by skipper MS Dhoni and disciplined bowling helped Chennai Super Kings edge closer to an IPL play-off berth with a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
Dhoni, who hit a nine-ball 20, put on a key seventh-wicket stand of 38 with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 21, to steer Chennai to 167/8.
“This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working,” Dhoni said of his role at No 8.
“This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.”
Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets to help limit Delhi to 140/8 as Chennai consolidated their second spot in the 10-team table with seven wins in 12 matches, AFP reported.
The David Warner-led Delhi, who started the season with five losses, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and all but out of the play-off race.
The top four teams qualify for the play-offs.
Delhi began the chase with left-handed Warner out for a duck on the second ball to Deepak Chahar, who also sent back previous-match winner Phil Salt, for 17.
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was run out for five but impact sub Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw attempted to revive the chase in their 59-run stand before impact player Pathirana broke through.
“This is the fifth or sixth time we have lost a wicket in the first over,” Warner said after his team’s seventh loss.
“And it was us throwing our wickets away. We lost a wicket to a run out. We threw wickets away.”
Pathirana, an up and coming Sri Lankan speedster nicknamed “Baby Malinga” for his slinging action similar to former pace ace Lasith Malinga, pinned down Pandey lbw with his trademark yorker and ended with figures of 3/37.
Jadeja took down Rossouw with his left-arm spin to dent the chase and was named Man of the Match.
Earlier Chennai lost regular wickets before Shivam Dube, who smashed 25 off 12 balls, and Ambati Rayudu, who hit 23, stood out in an attacking stand of 36.
But it was Dhoni and the left-handed Jadeja who took the attack to the opposition with their late blitz that got Chennai 39 runs from the final three overs.
The 41-year-old Dhoni, who many suspect is playing his final IPL as player, raised the noise at a near-capacity crowd with his two sixes off left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.
Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles and is attracting large crowds at all the venues across India.
Power-hitters raise the bar in new era of IPL run-fests
A marauding Faf du Plessis and emerging power-hitters including Rinku Singh have helped make team totals over 200 the new normal in this high-scoring edition of the Indian Premier League.
The 38-year-old South African Du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, leads the batting charts with 576 runs at a destructive strike rate of over 157 and 32 sixes.
This season does not finish until the end of the month but it has already witnessed 30 innings totalling 200 or above.
That happened on 18 occasions in the entire edition last year.
Du Plessis hit 65 on Tuesday and forged a 120-run stand with Glenn Maxwell — but opponents Mumbai Indians still reached the 200 target with 3.3 overs to spare, AFP reported.
This season third-placed Mumbai have chased down three 200 or 200-plus totals with Suryakumar Yadav hitting half-centuries in all of them.
“I have no idea what a safe score is. The last four games we have seen excess of 200 has been scored,” said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.
“Most of the teams are taking risks and it is coming off.
“The batters are taking risks and 200-plus scores are being chased.
“The mindset of the batters is to do something special for the team and it is coming off as well.”
Players and pundits say there are a few reasons for the tall totals.
IPL pitches are more batting friendly than before to encourage big-hitting and provide more entertainment.
Former Australia batsman and ex-IPL coach Tom Moody says that the Kookaburra balls could have something to do with it because they are not swinging as much.
The nature of Twenty20 cricket is also evolving, with a new breed of specialists.
But the biggest factor behind the skyscraper scores in the IPL looks to be the new Impact Player rule.
It allows a substitute and effectively adds an extra batsman or bowler to the team line-up.
Lucknow Super Giants have led the high-rise war after they posted the second-highest team total since the IPL began in 2008.
They made 257-5 in a 56-run victory last month against Punjab Kings, with West Indies’ Kyle Mayers and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashing 11 boundaries each.
Virat Kohli recently scored a 46-ball 55 in a losing cause for Bangalore and the superstar batsman was criticized for consuming too many deliveries.
Moody called Kohli’s innings “yesterday’s approach or last year’s approach”.
“Now we have an impact player, the game has changed,” the Australian, who took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the 2016 title, told ESPNCricinfo.
“We already have evidence of that with the number of teams who have scored over 200, (it) is a record number of 200-plus scores of any IPL and we are not even close to the finish.”
While the likes of greats Kohli and David Warner have struggled to meet the intensity, left-handed batsman Rinku has come into his own as a finisher this season.
He raised the hitting stakes when he smashed five sixes in the last five balls to pull off a miracle chase for Kolkata last month.
The tournament has witnessed six last-ball finishes this season and Mumbai batsman Nehal Wadhera pointed to the impact sub again.
“The Impact Player rule also gives the batters a bit of freedom to play fearlessly as they know they have an extra batter in their wings,” Wadhera said.
“The rule has also led to more close finishes in the IPL, which we love to watch.”
