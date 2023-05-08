Sport
Samad hits last-ball six after no ball in IPL thriller
Abdul Samad smashed a last-ball six as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 215 to beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic IPL match on Sunday.
With Hyderabad needing 17 off the final over, Samad was dropped off fast bowler Sandeep Sharma’s first ball.
Samad was caught off the sixth delivery but it turned out to be a no ball, which abruptly cut short Rajasthan’s victory celebrations.
With four needed to win on the final ball, and three to take the game into the super over, Hyderabad had the last laugh as Samad smashed a straight six in his seven-ball 17, AFP reported.
Hyderabad had slipped to 174-5 when New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips turned the game on its head with a seven-ball 25 that infused life into the chase.
Phillips smashed left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for three sixes and a four before he was caught by Shimron Hetmyer off the fifth ball of the penultimate over.
“That was the ball I should have hit the most. I was disappointed the actual slot ball didn’t go over the fence,” Phillips said after being named man of the match.
“I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously we got that little bit of luck with the no ball.”
Phillips had come into the Hyderabad team for the under-performing big signing Harry Brook while England’s Joe Root played his first game of the season for Rajasthan.
The victory was set up by key knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) and Heinrich Klaasen (26) as the team made its highest ever run chase. Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling figures of 4-29 went in vain.
Rajasthan posted 214-2 after a destructive second-wicket stand of 138 between Jos Buttler, who smashed 95 off 59 deliveries, and skipper Sanju Samson, who hit a 38-ball 66.
Buttler started slowly with his first 20 coming at a run a ball but changed gears to bring up his fifty.
Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar denied Buttler a century to get him out lbw.
Samson finished off the innings in a 17-run over but it wasn’t enough in the end.
“To be honest life is never easy playing this format, especially this tournament,” said Samson.
In the first match of the day, Hardik Pandya got the better of big brother Krunal as holders Gujarat Titans thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs.
In the first ever IPL match between teams captained by brothers, Lucknow’s Krunal won the toss and elected to field at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
The brothers joked and hugged at the start but things turned serious when a destructive opening stand of 142 between Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94 not out) powered Gujarat to their highest ever IPL total of 227-2.
Lucknow put up a spirited reply with Kyle Mayers (48) and Quinton de Kock (70) leading the charge but they ended on 171-7 to allow Gujarat to consolidate their top spot in the 10-team table.
Watch: Rashid Khan’s moment of magic in IPL catch
Rashid Khan produced a moment of magic in the field on Sunday in what some have described as the “best catch ever seen”.
Rashid took a stunning dive, catching the ball to dismiss the dangerous, well-set Kyle Mayers in Gujarat Titans’ victory over Lucknow Super Giants at Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to praise the catch, writing: “One of the best catches I’ve ever seen. Brilliant.”
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have meanwhile been dealt another blow in the IPL after star man Mark Wood had to exit early.
Wood, an English international, has been in sensational form for the LSG team, but will now return to England. It is reported that Wood’s wife will give birth to their daughter in the coming days and the star pacer will therefore rush back to his home.
IPL: Salt powers Delhi Capitals to thumping 7 wicket win against RCB
England’s Phil Salt hit a blazing 87 (45) to power Delhi Capitals to a thumping seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Saturday and ruin superstar Virat Kohli’s return to his home city.
Salt struck his second half-century in his debut IPL season to steer Delhi’s chase of 182 as the home team won with 20 balls to spare at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.
The wicketkeeper began with a 60-run opening stand alongside skipper David Warner, who hit 22 (14), and then put together 59 runs with Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 26 (17).
Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood claimed 1-29 from his three overs, including the dismissal of Warner in the Powerplay, AFP reported.
“It’s the first time a lot of people would have seen me bat. Lot of Indian fans probably watching me for the first time if they don’t watch other competitions,” Salt, who has represented England in 30 white-ball matches since 2021, told reporters after his player of the match performance.
“I feel like my goal ever since the auction was come here and win games, challenge myself among the best in the world, because realistically we know this is the best domestic league in the world.”
Salt and Warner got into a mid-pitch exchange with opposition pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, but the verbal duel only spurred Salt to finish with six sixes.
The batting effort trumped Virat Kohli’s 55 (46) and an unbeaten 54 (29) by Mahipal Lomror which helped Bangalore to 4-181 after electing to bat first.
“Satisfied with the knock. Obviously there was a little bit of needle,” Salt said on his exchange with Siraj.
“Their boys were up when we were in Bangalore for the last game, so a lot of the pre-match chat was getting our chests out and crossing the line and ready to take it to them.”
Leg-spinner Karn Sharma bowled Salt before Rilee Rossouw hit an unbeaten 35 (22) and sealed the match with a six.
Delhi, who started the season with five losses, moved up from the bottom to ninth in the IPL table with slim chances of making the top four for a place in the play-offs.
Delhi’s South African import Anrich Nortje missed the match after he flew back home late Friday due to a “personal emergency”.
The spotlight remained on the Delhi-born Kohli as the former captain set foot on the ground in front of a capacity crowd, mostly wearing the star’s Bangalore jersey.
His every run was cheered and the superstar, who was playing his first game after an ugly spat with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, obliged the fans with his fifth half-century of the season.
In-form skipper Faf du Plessis, who consolidated his top spot in the batting chart with 511 runs, put on an 82-run opening stand with Kohli.
But it was Lomror who set the Bangalore innings on fire with his blitz after Marsh sent back du Plessis, for 45, and Glenn Maxwell, for a first-ball duck.
‘Baby Malinga’ leads Chennai to big IPL win over Mumbai
Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana led an inspired pace attack to help Chennai Super Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a clash of IPL heavyweights on Saturday.
Pathirana, who is called “Baby Malinga” for his slinging action similar to former Sri Lankan pace ace Lasith Malinga, returned figures of 3-15 to limit five-time winners Mumbai to 139-8 in Chennai, AFP reported.
New Zealand opener Devon Conway made 44 as M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai — four-time IPL champions — romped home with 14 balls to spare.
Dhoni praised Pathirana, saying, “People who don’t have any clean action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it. But his consistency, pace makes him special.”
Dhoni advised the youngster to stay away from Test cricket and concentrate on playing “only ICC tournaments with ODIs”.
The left-handed Conway put on a strong opening stand of 46 with Ruturaj Gaikwad and moved second in the batting chart with 458 runs behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (466).
The 41-year-old Dhoni hit the winning run at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium as fans, who are coming in numbers to cheer the superstar cricketer in what is expected to be his last IPL season as player, went wild.
Shivam Dube hit an unbeaten 26 off 18 balls as Chennai jumped a spot to second behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the 10-team table.
Chennai’s bowlers set up victory after they rattled the Mumbai top-order including the key wickets of Cameron Green, out for six after opening the batting, and skipper Rohit Sharma, dismissed for a second successive duck after coming at number three.
The opening pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande reduced Mumbai to 14-3 inside three overs before Nehal Wadhera (64) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) attempted to rebuild in their stand of 55.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja sent back Suryakumar and the 20-year-old Pathirana, who has played one T20 for Sri Lanka, bowled Wadhera with a yorker — his main weapon — to take the steam out of the Mumbai batting.
Pathirana with a unique celebration of his hands in front of his chest and eyes in meditation said, “I’m a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and have modeled my celebration after him.”
Wickets kept tumbling as the dangerous Tim David fell for two off Deshpande and Pathirana got South African batsman Tristan Stubbs for 20.
