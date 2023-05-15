Sport
IPL: All-round Kolkata down Chennai to keep play-off hopes alive
Fifties from skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh led Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings and stay alive in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Kolkata kept Chennai down to 144-6, a total they overhauled riding on a key stand of 99 between Rinku (54) and Rana (57 not out) in Chennai.
Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine took two wickets each to set up victory as Kolkata jumped a spot to seventh in their attempt to finish the league stage on top four for a play-off berth.
Four-time winners Chennai remain second in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans and on course for the play-offs.
Kolkata looked in trouble at 33-3 after Chennai pace bowler Deepak Chahar’s third strike to send back Jason Roy, before the left-handed pair of Rinku and Rana guided the team home with nine balls to spare.
Rinku, who became an IPL sensation with his five sixes off the last five balls to conjure up a miracle win for Kolkata last month, struck his second fifty of the season before being run out.
Rana made most of a dropped catch on 18 to reach his fifty and stood firm to hit the winning runs.
Four-time winners Chennai started strongly but slipped from 61-1 to 72-5 in the space of 19 balls before Shivam Dube revived the innings with his unbeaten 48.
Dube kept up the fight in his 34-ball knock laced with three sixes but it was superstar and skipper M.S. Dhoni who brought the house down in his team’s last league game at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Dhoni, who many suspect is playing his final IPL, walked in to a deafening roar as he faced four balls including a wide and no-ball on which he was bowled but ended on two not out.
In the first match of the day, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell helped Royal Challengers Bangalore boost their play-off chances with a 112-run rout of Rajasthan Royals.
Du Plessis made 55 and Maxwell smashed a 33-ball 54 to guide Bangalore to 171-5 before their bowlers then skittled Rajasthan for 59 runs in Jaipur.
South African left-arm quick Wayne Parnell took three wickets, including Jos Buttler for a duck, as Rajasthan fell to the third-lowest total in Indian Premier League history.
The lowest IPL total was Bangalore’s 49 against Kolkata in 2017.
Bangalore, still searching for their first IPL title, moved up two places to fifth in the 10-team table, with the top four to make the play-offs.
“Really good for our net-rate,” said Du Plessis. “We batted first and assessed the conditions. We batted in the powerplay and thought 160 will be a good score.”
Inaugural champions Rajasthan dropped to sixth with a game left in the league stage after their heaviest defeat in the T20 tournament.
Afghan wheelchair basketball team come 2nd in quota cup for Para-Asian Games
The Afghanistan national wheelchair basketball team were runners up in the China Para Asian Games quota tournament on Saturday with four wins and one loss.
The team lost to Kuwait in its final match on Saturday 56-58 to scoop second place out of six participating teams.
Afghanistan had previously defeated Philippines, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Chinese Taipei, but was defeated by the Kuwait team.
The teams of Kuwait, Afghanistan and the Philippines won the quota to attend the Para-Asian Games in China which will be held from October 22-28, in Hangzhou, China. In that event, 22 sports related to the disabled are included, including wheelchair basketball.
Punjab, Lucknow boost IPL play-off hopes, Delhi out
Opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden IPL century to set up a 31-run win for Punjab Kings and push Delhi Capitals out of the play-off race on Saturday, while Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.
Sunrisers batsman Heinrich Klaasen was docked 10 percent of his match fee for showing dissent after a controversial no-ball call that sparked the home crowd to shout abuse at the Lucknow dug-out.
The match was briefly stopped as the umpires spoke to the Lucknow bench, including an animated coach Andy Flower, whose team moved back into the top four, AFP reported
In the second game of the day, Punjab kept their play-off hopes alive after Prabhsimran hit 103 off 65 balls and guided his team to 167-7.
Harpreet Brar then returned figures of 4-30 with his left-arm spin as Delhi suffered a collapse to end on 136-8 despite a strong start from skipper David Warner, who hit 54 off 27 balls.
“The way we brought the game back was amazing,” Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan said. “Credit goes to the spinners and then the fast bowlers for closing it out.”
Punjab moved to sixth in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans. Delhi remain bottom of the heap and are out of the running.
Warner seemed to have taken the game away with his power hitting but Brar led the spin charge, removing Phil Salt for 21 as Delhi slipped from 69-0 to 88-6.
Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar joined in to trap Mitchell Marsh lbw before Brar struck twice in an over to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Warner, who registered his 60th IPL fifty.
Warner said his team had “found the right combination” during the tournament after a nightmare start.
In Hyderabad, Indian batsman Prerak Mankad’s 64 and a series of key partnerships including an unbeaten 58-run stand with Nicholas Pooran, who hit a 13-ball 44, steered the team’s successful chase of 183 with four balls to spare.
Mankad first set the pace with a 73-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis, who hit a 25-ball 40.
Mankad raced to his maiden IPL fifty before West Indies international Pooran smashed three consecutive sixes in a 31-run over to start his sparkling innings.
Earlier, Hyderabad’s Abdul Samad, who hit an unbeaten 37 in a 58-run stand with Klaasen, received a waist-high delivery that was called a no-ball by the on-field umpire but overturned on review.
The delivery appeared to be above the batsman’s waist but the review went in Lucknow’s favor, canceling out the run and the free hit, with the home crowd venting their anger.
“Disappointed by the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want,” said Klaasen after his 29-ball knock.
“That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either, but you can’t take matters in your own hands.”
Rashid Khan smashes 32-ball 79, highest score ever by No.8 batter in IPL history
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan smashed a quickfire and unbeaten 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a No. 8 batter in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans asked Mumbai Indians to bat. Powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century, Mumbai posted a daunting 218 for five in the first innings, The Hindu reported.
Mumbai’s Impact Player Akash Madhwal made early inroads for his side, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. Rohit Sharma’s bowlers then found breakthroughs at regular intervals as Titans were left reeling at 100 for seven.
What could’ve been a damaging loss for Gujarat turned out to be a close shave following Rashid’s swashbuckling knock that included three fours and 10 sixes.
Rashid bettered Pat Cummins’ score of 66, who had come in at No. 8 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2021 fixture at the same venue.
Earlier in the first innings, Rashid scalped four wickets to overtake Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap list this season. Rashid has 23 wickets under his belt.
Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel hailed Rashid’s knock as the best innings by a lower-middle-order batter in a long time while adding that the GT star denied MI a big win in IPL 2023.
“Rashid Khan, the bowler, and Rashid Khan, the batter, both turned up. It was an outstanding knock. I think the game was almost done. But he had other plans. The Mumbai Indians wanted a big win but they had Rashid in the way. To me, it’s the best innings that a lower middle-order batter has played in a long, long time. The kind of six-hitting we saw was unbelievable,” Parthiv said while speaking on JioCinema.
