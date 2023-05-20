Sport
Conway, Gaikwad power Chennai into IPL play-offs
New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed half-centuries to fire Chennai Super Kings into the IPL play-offs with a thumping 77-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
The left-handed Conway (87) and Gaikwad (79) put on a blazing opening stand of 141 to steer Chennai to a mammoth 223-3 after electing to bat first in Delhi, AFP reported.
Skipper David Warner hit a valiant 86 but Chennai kept down Delhi, who are coached by Ricky Ponting, to 146-9 and book their spot in the top four.
They join holders and table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who are assured of a top-two finish.
Four-time winners Chennai have finished the group stage with eight wins and can stay as the second-ranked team in the table, depending on the day’s second result between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
The season remains special for Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni, who is believed to be playing his last season and has attracted huge crowds wearing the teams’ yellow as a tribute to the legendary cricketer.
Dhoni, 41, though has kept the fans guessing and still not clarified on his swansong.
Delhi, who were the first team to get eliminated from the play-off race, bowed out with nine losses and five wins.
Batsmen set up victory for Chennai after Gaikwad and Conway, in his 52-ball blitz, got cracking on the opposition bowlers with fours and sixes.
Chetan Sakariya sent back Gaikwad, who hit seven sixes in his 50-ball knock, but Conway kept up the charge in another attacking partnership of 54 with Shivam Dube, who hit 22.
Dube’s wicket raised the noise as Dhoni walked in with thunderous applause and stood unbeaten with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a seven-ball 20.
Delhi were never in the chase as Warner played a lone hand in his attempt to drive the teams’ reply in his 58-ball knock but got little support from the other end.
Pace spearhead Deepak Chahar took three wickets while Sri Lankan duo of Matheesha Pathirana (fast bowler) and Maheesh Theekshana (off-spinner) took two each.
Sport
Afghanistan, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen cricketing ties
Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul said on Saturday that Ambassador Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani hosted members of the Afghan National Cricket team at his residence and discussed ways to strengthen cricketing ties with the players.
The ambassador said he had been “delighted to host the incredibly talented national cricket team” and discussed with them ways to strengthen cricketing ties between the two brotherly countries.
He expressed best wishes for their upcoming tours and also appreciated their efforts, dedication, passion and commitment for cricket.
In addition, the ambassador assured them of his full support for the betterment of cricket in Afghanistan.
The ambassador also presented a calligraphic painting to the chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board.
Management of ACB and players, including Mirwais Ashraf, the chairman, Naseeb Khan, the CEO, Hashmatullah Shaheedi, the National Team Captain, Imran Farhat, HPC Coach, Rana Naveed ul Hassan and other officials attending the meeting.
Afghanistan will tour Sri Lanka for an ODI series commencing on June 2. They will then visit Bangladesh for their first all-format tour.
Sport
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred as Rajasthan Royals dumped Punjab Kings out of the IPL on Friday, capping a poor season for the league’s most expensive ever player Sam Curran.
The nail-biting four-wicket in Dharamsala win gave Rajasthan, last season’s runners-up, hope of qualifying for the knockout phase although their fate depends on other matches this weekend, AFP reported.
Curran, who cost Punjab a hefty $2.23 million, fell one run short of what would have been only his second 50 of the tournament as Punjab put on 187-5 with Navdeep Saini taking 3-40 for Rajasthan.
This was after Punjab were in trouble at 50-4 after 6.3 overs when Saini sent Liam Livingstone’s off stump flying, the English big-hitter managing just nine and captain Shikhar Dhawan 17.
Curran’s valiant 49 came off 31 balls with four fours and two sixes included vital partnerships with Jitesh Sharma (44) and Shahrukh Khan (41) that rescued Punjab’s innings.
In reply for the Royals, Curran’s England teammate Jos Buttler fell for his latest duck of his lackluster season, trapped leg-before to a vicious inswinger by Kagiso Rabada.
But Jaiswal, the IPL’s second-highest run scorer this year behind Faf du Plessis, and who last week hit a 13-ball 50, continued in his stellar form with yet another half-century, off 36 balls.
Tense finale
Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson departed for just two to Rahul Chahar but rock-solid Devdutt Padikkal made 51 off 30 before falling to a stunning catch on the circle by Harpreet Brar off Arshdeep Singh.
Hetmyer almost saw the Royals home in a tense final phase that saw the West Indian exchange sharp words with Curran when he was given out caught behind, only to be reprieved on review, AFP reported.
“It is nice to have someone saying something, giving me a little bit more confidence and a little bit more energy to execute,” Hetmyer said afterwards, adding that what Curran said to him “is not anything I can disclose”.
Curran, who leaked 46 runs in the match, finally got his man and his only wicket in the 19th over, with Hetmyer finally departing for 46 off 28 after a brilliant catch by Dhawan at cover.
But Hetmyer and Riyan Parag (20) had done enough, with impact player Dhruv Jurel (10) finishing the job by clubbing a six back over Chahar’s head with two balls remaining.
The win in their final group-stage game by Rajasthan puts them in fifth position with 14 points.
Only the top four proceed, and whether Rajasthan make it depends on other teams, primarily Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, currently fourth and sixth respectively.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are top of the table ahead of second-placed Chennai Super Kings. Punjab though are out, as are Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
“I think that in all areas we could have done better. Sometimes the batting clicked and sometimes the bowling clicking,” said Dhawan.
“I am sure this season boys must have learned lots of things. As a leader I learned lots of things,” he said.
Sport
Local mountaineer becomes first Afghan to summit Mount Everest
Samuel Sidiqi, a trailblazing adventurer, on Wednesday became the first Afghan to reach the summit of Mount Everest – etching his name forever in history.
In a message to Ariana News on Thursday he said: “I was able to summit Everest yesterday, and hiked safely down today [to Base Camp].”
Sidiqi embarked on his Everest expedition with the aim of raising awareness and generating funds for the development of skiing and mountaineering through the charitable trust he established, Afghan Peaks.
In conquering this towering peak, he showcased his personal determination and resilience and said he hopes his achievement serves as an inspiring message to the youth of Afghanistan – that with unwavering dedication, Afghans can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.
“By climbing Mount Everest, I aim to convey a powerful message to all Afghan boys and girls, empowering them to believe that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to,” he said.
“Despite the challenges that our nation has faced in the last half century, Afghanistan possesses boundless potential for growth. Through hard work and unwavering determination, we can pave the way for a prosperous future.”
Sidiqi has long been dedicated to developing the mountains of Afghanistan in terms of sport, safety and nature conservation through his Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust.
Over the past three years, Afghan Peaks has sponsored an exhilarating ski race in Bamiyan, in Afghanistan.
He stated: “My ascent of Everest serves as a clarion call to the world, drawing attention to Afghan Peak’s mission of developing Afghanistan’s breathtaking mountains, which hold incredible promise for mountain sports and tourism. While we already host an annual ski race in Bamiyan, Afghan Peaks envisions a future of many ski teams across the mountainous regions of Afghanistan, awaiting support from passionate individuals and organizations.”
Towering at an impressive 8,849 meters (29,031 feet), Mount Everest in the Himalayas is the world’s highest peak and for thousands of mountaineers around the world, summiting Everest is the pinnacle in their climbing careers.
May is the busiest month on Mount Everest, and according to The Himalayan Database, a website that tracks Himalayan mountaineering, approximately 80 percent of the 11,341 successful Everest summits have occurred between the dates May 15 and 26.
The peak is located between Nepal and Tibet, an autonomous region of China and the first ever recorded people to climb Everest were Edmund Hillary, a mountaineer from New Zealand, and his Tibetan guide Tenzing Norgay. They climbed the mountain in 1953 and hold the record together.
While climbing Mount Everest has become a popular expedition for mountaineers, it is a dangerous undertaking and requires a lot of mountaineering experience and a clean bill of health.
The snow and ice on the mountain create deadly hazards like avalanches, and there is only a limited climbing season due to bad weather conditions.
But perhaps the biggest danger is the altitude. Most climbers are not accustomed to the high altitude and low oxygen levels and rely on bottled oxygen they bring along.
This is why the area above 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) elevation on Everest is called the “death zone.” Climbers who spend long periods in this region can develop altitude sickness and even brain swelling.
Practical work starts on Bakhshabad dam in Farah province
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
China ‘working to promote peace and reconstruction’ in Afghanistan
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
