Putin says Afghanistan is a serious security challenge for the region
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Afghanistan remains one of the most serious security challenges in the region.
Speaking at the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday, he said despite two decades of US and NATO presence, Afghanistan has been unable to address terrorist threats.
He mentioned the attack on the Russian Embassy in Kabul on September 5 and said that such attacks in Afghanistan confirm that terrorism remains a major challenge in country.
Addressing the participants, Putin noted that to normalize the situation in Afghanistan, joint support to improve the economic situation of the country is needed.
“We want reparation for the losses caused to Afghans during the years of occupation and the release of illegally frozen reserves of Afghanistan,” he said.
CICA is an organization that has 27 member countries and eight other countries and five organizations as observer members.
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, South Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam are permanent members of CICA.
However, Afghanistan’s representative was not present at this summit.
Meanwhile, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, also called for the release of the frozen funds and said Washington was fully responsible for the crisis in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) does not consider the territory of Afghanistan to be a threat to any country, and insists that regional interaction and cooperation with the Islamic Emirate should be increased in order to alleviate the concerns of the countries in the region.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also addressed delegates and said ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan was critical in preventing migration and stemming terrorism.
“We should not leave Afghanistan to its fate. We, as the international community, should continue to support it with humanitarian aid,” Erdogan said.
IEA’s legitimacy depends on the rulers’ conduct: US
The US State Department’s spokesman said that gaining legitimacy and global support will depend on the conduct of the new authorities, including that regarding rights of girls and women.
The US State Department said there is consensus on this issue among all members of the international community.
“As long as the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) repress the women and girls of Afghanistan, the Taliban’s relationship with the rest of the world will suffer,” said Ned Price, the State Department’s spokesman.
“This is an issue that we are discussing with countries around the world that legitimacy and support that the Taliban seek from the international community depend on their conduct.”
The opening of schools for girls above the sixth grade, along with the formation of an inclusive government, fighting terrorism and not using Afghanistan against neighboring countries, is one of the demands that Western officials have repeatedly mentioned in their speeches.
However, Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada , the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a new audio message that they want to have friendly relations with all countries within the framework of Islamic Sharia and will not accept any pressure for interaction that is against Islamic values and Sharia.
Over 30,000 students sit this year’s Kankor exam in Kabul
Ministry of Higher Education officials said Thursday that more than 30,000 students, both male and female, started writing the two-day Kankor university entrance exam in Kabul on Thursday.
According to the officials, students will write the exam over two days.
“This exam includes both boys and girls and will be taken over two days, and 30,000 candidates have participated,” said Ahmed Taqi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education.
Some exam candidates welcomed the opportunity to take the exam but urged the IEA to mark their papers fairly and rate them on merit.
Some female students however said they were concerned about the limited opportunities available to them in choosing university courses.
“This limitation and lack of work fields for the future discourages me from studying,” said one student, Zahul.
“Every problem does not discourage us from continuing our work and studies, and we continue. The girls are strong,” said Beheshta, another Kankor exam participant.
In total, an expected 150,000 candidates nationwide will sit this year’s exam – of which 115,000 will be accepted to tertiary education facilities, officials said.
Japan pledges continued support to Afghan people
The Japanese Ambassador to Kabul Takashi Okada, on Wednesday met with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where he assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of his country’s support.
According to the ministry, during the meeting, Muttaqi elaborated on the IEA’s achievements in the economic sector, the approval of the government’s budget with no foreign aid, revenue collection, the fight against drugs, the treatment of drug addicts, and human rights.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassador assured the IEA of Japan’s continued cooperation with the people of Afghanistan in various sectors, but stressed the need for more attention in the field of human rights.
This comes after the Biden administration imposed new visa restrictions on current and former members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over its “repression of women and girls”.
The IEA has rejected claims of suppressing women and says that the world should engage with the Islamic Emirate instead of putting pressure on them.
The foreign ministry also called on the US to reconsider its decision to impose new visa restrictions on IEA members.
