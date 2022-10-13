IEA’s legitimacy depends on the rulers’ conduct: US

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2022)

The US State Department’s spokesman said that gaining legitimacy and global support will depend on the conduct of the new authorities, including that regarding rights of girls and women.

The US State Department said there is consensus on this issue among all members of the international community.

“As long as the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) repress the women and girls of Afghanistan, the Taliban’s relationship with the rest of the world will suffer,” said Ned Price, the State Department’s spokesman.

“This is an issue that we are discussing with countries around the world that legitimacy and support that the Taliban seek from the international community depend on their conduct.”

The opening of schools for girls above the sixth grade, along with the formation of an inclusive government, fighting terrorism and not using Afghanistan against neighboring countries, is one of the demands that Western officials have repeatedly mentioned in their speeches.

However, Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada , the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a new audio message that they want to have friendly relations with all countries within the framework of Islamic Sharia and will not accept any pressure for interaction that is against Islamic values and Sharia.