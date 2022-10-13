Over 30,000 students sit this year’s Kankor exam in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2022)

Ministry of Higher Education officials said Thursday that more than 30,000 students, both male and female, started writing the two-day Kankor university entrance exam in Kabul on Thursday.

According to the officials, students will write the exam over two days.

“This exam includes both boys and girls and will be taken over two days, and 30,000 candidates have participated,” said Ahmed Taqi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education.

Some exam candidates welcomed the opportunity to take the exam but urged the IEA to mark their papers fairly and rate them on merit.

Some female students however said they were concerned about the limited opportunities available to them in choosing university courses.

“This limitation and lack of work fields for the future discourages me from studying,” said one student, Zahul.

“Every problem does not discourage us from continuing our work and studies, and we continue. The girls are strong,” said Beheshta, another Kankor exam participant.

In total, an expected 150,000 candidates nationwide will sit this year’s exam – of which 115,000 will be accepted to tertiary education facilities, officials said.