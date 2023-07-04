Retired civil servants call on IEA to pay their pensions

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2023)

Pensioners say it has been more than 22 months since they last received their pensions and that their financial challenges are growing.

These pensioners say they are currently in a bad economic situation and have no other income except their pensions. They called on the Islamic Emirate to pay their pensions as soon as possible.

Iffandi Sangar, head of the Pensioners Association, expressed his disappointment and said that during this period, they have approached various departments many times but have not received their pensions.

However, the Islamic Emirate says the work on paying the pension is underway and this problem will be solved.

“Discussions are going on about the rights of the pensioners, and it is hoped that a solution will be found to pay their rights,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.

Recently, some generals of the previous government in a meeting with the acting prime minister also demanded the pension to be paid.