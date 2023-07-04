Latest News
Switzerland gives $1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Switzerland has donated $1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a United Nations agency said on Monday.
The contribution goes to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund for 2023 to support life-saving activities in the country, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Twitter.
Switzerland, being a multi-year donor, has contributed $20 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund since 2016, according to OCHA.
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to UN, with more than two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.
Last week, WFP’s country director said food assistance to Afghanistan will shrink to nothing by the end of October under current funding projections.
Five-year-old Afghan child assaulted in Pakistan’s Kohat
A five-year-old Afghan child was assaulted on Monday in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a Pakistani newspaper reported.
Zulfiqar, father of the victim, Samiullah, reported to the police that his son came home crying and complaining that a man he could identify took him to fields and abused him, Dawn reported.
Later, an operation was conducted in which the culprit, Naveed Khan of Mohmand tribal district, was arrested. He was currently residing in the area.
“The victim and the accused were taken to the KDA Teaching Hospital for medical examination, and the tests confirmed the child was assaulted,” DSP Yousuf Jan told Dawn.
He said the accused was booked under the Child Protection Act.
Muttaqi meets Chinese ambassador to Kabul
Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu met on Monday with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting minister of foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the ministry’s spokesman tweeted.
The meeting focused on political and economic issues, stressing the need for enhanced relations between relevant departments, and on expediting political and economic issues, Balkhi added.
China has over the years made significant contributions towards the development of Afghanistan in the areas of education, health, construction and women empowerment and since the return to power of the Islamic Emirate, China has continued to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.
Retired civil servants call on IEA to pay their pensions
Pensioners say it has been more than 22 months since they last received their pensions and that their financial challenges are growing.
These pensioners say they are currently in a bad economic situation and have no other income except their pensions. They called on the Islamic Emirate to pay their pensions as soon as possible.
Iffandi Sangar, head of the Pensioners Association, expressed his disappointment and said that during this period, they have approached various departments many times but have not received their pensions.
However, the Islamic Emirate says the work on paying the pension is underway and this problem will be solved.
“Discussions are going on about the rights of the pensioners, and it is hoped that a solution will be found to pay their rights,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
Recently, some generals of the previous government in a meeting with the acting prime minister also demanded the pension to be paid.
