Switzerland gives $1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Switzerland has donated $1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a United Nations agency said on Monday.

The contribution goes to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund for 2023 to support life-saving activities in the country, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Twitter.

Switzerland, being a multi-year donor, has contributed $20 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund since 2016, according to OCHA.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to UN, with more than two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.

Last week, WFP’s country director said food assistance to Afghanistan will shrink to nothing by the end of October under current funding projections.