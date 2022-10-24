Business
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Seven bread-making machines have been installed at Afghanistan’s state-owned bread factory, Silo-e-Markazi, or central silo, in Kabul, at a cost of 40 million afghanis, officials confirmed Monday.
With these new machines in place, the silo is now able to supply the Interior Ministry, Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University with bread. Contracts valued at 450 million afghanis are also in place with these institutions, officials said.
“We will have collected 200 million afghanis by the end of the year,” said Nasratullah Mansoor, head of Kabul Central Silo.
In addition to revenue being generated, about 400 jobs have also been created at the silo.
According to finance ministry officials, they are hoping to restart all the old silos in the country.
“This enterprise has been serving people. Our duty is to get all enterprises to do their part,” said Abdul Hameed Akhundzada, general director of state enterprises of the finance ministry.
Kabul Central Silo resumed production in February this year after having stood idle for almost 40 years.
Silo officials said that more bread will be produced if other dormant sections of the factory are reactivated.
IEA commits to providing better investment conditions to businessmen
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has assured businessmen and investors that the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing better conditions and facilities for investment and business prosperity in the country.
Visiting an exhibition of agricultural products Sunday in Kabul, Muttaqi called on businessmen and domestic investors to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan and said the Islamic Emirate is providing suitable conditions to protect their lives and assets inside the country.
“We try to provide facilities and global markets for our products in order to export our goods abroad,” said Muttaqi.
He also promised that the IEA would try to establish good markets for the sale of Afghan products in the region.
“The facilities are provided for traders and the Foreign Ministry also meets their needs,” he added.
In addition, Muttaqi also expressed hope that in the coming months, better conditions will be provided for the export of fruits and other products.
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, said Friday that new printed bank notes would soon enter the market in the country, replacing AFN notes that are disintegrating.
Addressing a virtual townhall organized by a US-based Afghan diaspora group, Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, West said: “We all know the banking sector in Afghanistan is cut off from the international financial system, by and large, with the exception of one private bank.
“But there are some transactions that the ministry of finance technocrats and the central bank technocrats want to responsibly move forward with and are unable to do so unless the United States and a number of other countries in a corresponding banking chain really lean in and help to conclude.
“So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours we have finally seen the conclusion of two currency transactions.
“This will mean that new printed Afghani will replace bank notes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system,” he said.
He said he did not know when exactly the new bank notes would “show up in Afghanistan” but added the US would continue to support “priority transactions”.
Discussing the new Afghan Fund, which relates to the transfer of at least $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves, West said the first board of trustees meeting is likely to take place next month in Switzerland.
He said the basic governance structure is now in place but that this “will evolve”. He noted that four trustees would be the ones making big decisions on the disbursement of funds.
Both the US and the Swiss government will have a representative and the other two trustees are former finance minister Dr Anwar ul-Haq Ahadi and US college professor Dr Shah Mirabi – both of whom live in the United States.
West said Mirabi has served in an advisory capacity to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) over the past 20 years, while Ahadi had also held the position of central bank governor and was a former commerce minister.
“These are two people we feel are exceedingly well qualified to help make responsible decisions about very limited disbursements of this money to enhance macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan,” West said.
However, there will be an additional advisory body, also made up of Afghans, who will be able to initiate their own ideas about how this money should be protected, preserved, and spent “in limited quantities”, he said.
West went on to say the majority of the $3.5 billion will remain “untouched”.
“It will be preserved for a future recapitalization of the Central Bank and of the financial system in Afghanistan.”
