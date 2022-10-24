Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2022)

Seven bread-making machines have been installed at Afghanistan’s state-owned bread factory, Silo-e-Markazi, or central silo, in Kabul, at a cost of 40 million afghanis, officials confirmed Monday.

With these new machines in place, the silo is now able to supply the Interior Ministry, Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University with bread. Contracts valued at 450 million afghanis are also in place with these institutions, officials said.

“We will have collected 200 million afghanis by the end of the year,” said Nasratullah Mansoor, head of Kabul Central Silo.

In addition to revenue being generated, about 400 jobs have also been created at the silo.

According to finance ministry officials, they are hoping to restart all the old silos in the country.

“This enterprise has been serving people. Our duty is to get all enterprises to do their part,” said Abdul Hameed Akhundzada, general director of state enterprises of the finance ministry.

Kabul Central Silo resumed production in February this year after having stood idle for almost 40 years.

Silo officials said that more bread will be produced if other dormant sections of the factory are reactivated.