Business
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given the go-ahead for the cross-stuffing of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and TIR Convention.
The amendment to Pakistan’s customs rules, on Monday, was aimed at allowing for the smooth movement of transit cargo, Dawn Media reported.
The cross-stuffing of containerised cargo under APTTA will be allowed both inside seaport terminals where cargo arrives and at any approved off-dock terminals at separately demarcated areas.
Cross stuffing is broadly defined as the loading of cargo in empty containers and sealing them, sometimes in the presence of customs, with the containers being transported to the carriers thereafter.
The APTTA is a bilateral trade agreement signed in 2010 by Pakistan and Afghanistan that calls for greater facilitation in the movement of goods between the two countries.
The agreement allows for both countries to use each other’s airports, railways, roads, and ports for transit trade along designated transit corridors. The agreement does not cover road transport vehicles from any third country, be it from India or any Central Asia country.
Business
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Seven bread-making machines have been installed at Afghanistan’s state-owned bread factory, Silo-e-Markazi, or central silo, in Kabul, at a cost of 40 million afghanis, officials confirmed Monday.
With these new machines in place, the silo is now able to supply the Interior Ministry, Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University with bread. Contracts valued at 450 million afghanis are also in place with these institutions, officials said.
“We will have collected 200 million afghanis by the end of the year,” said Nasratullah Mansoor, head of Kabul Central Silo.
In addition to revenue being generated, about 400 jobs have also been created at the silo.
According to finance ministry officials, they are hoping to restart all the old silos in the country.
“This enterprise has been serving people. Our duty is to get all enterprises to do their part,” said Abdul Hameed Akhundzada, general director of state enterprises of the finance ministry.
Kabul Central Silo resumed production in February this year after having stood idle for almost 40 years.
Silo officials said that more bread will be produced if other dormant sections of the factory are reactivated.
Business
IEA commits to providing better investment conditions to businessmen
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has assured businessmen and investors that the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing better conditions and facilities for investment and business prosperity in the country.
Visiting an exhibition of agricultural products Sunday in Kabul, Muttaqi called on businessmen and domestic investors to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan and said the Islamic Emirate is providing suitable conditions to protect their lives and assets inside the country.
“We try to provide facilities and global markets for our products in order to export our goods abroad,” said Muttaqi.
He also promised that the IEA would try to establish good markets for the sale of Afghan products in the region.
“The facilities are provided for traders and the Foreign Ministry also meets their needs,” he added.
In addition, Muttaqi also expressed hope that in the coming months, better conditions will be provided for the export of fruits and other products.
Business
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, confirmed Sunday that new banknotes would soon enter circulation and replace the old, crumbling AFN.
DAB’s announcement came on the heels of US special envoy Thomas West’s comments on Friday that a decision had been made to replace the old banknotes with new notes.
Afghanistan’s central bank said in a statement that the issuance of new banknotes will be based on reasonable monetary policies, balanced with economic growth and market necessity.
DAB said the old notes will be systematically removed from circulation and replaced with the new banknotes.
It is not yet clear when and where the new notes will be printed.
On Friday, West said the new notes would enter the market soon.
Addressing a virtual townhall organized by a US-based Afghan diaspora group, Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, West said: “We all know the banking sector in Afghanistan is cut off from the international financial system, by and large, with the exception of one private bank.
“But there are some transactions that the ministry of finance technocrats and the central bank technocrats want to responsibly move forward with and are unable to do so unless the United States and a number of other countries in a corresponding banking chain really lean in and help to conclude.
“So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours we have finally seen the conclusion of two currency transactions.
“This will mean that new printed Afghani will replace bank notes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system,” he said.
