Sharjah Warriors record their first win in the ILT20

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2023)

Sharjah Warriors marched to their first victory riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls with 10 boundaries and six sixes in the 10th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

It was a spectacular batting show from the 28-year-old England batsman who led the run chase after Dubai Capitals had posted a challenging 177 for 4 in 20 overs.

Kohler Cadmore had also scored 55 in his last match against MI Emirates, but his effort went in vain as Sharjah lost that match by six wickets.

On Saturday, it was Kohler-Cadmore’s day after Sharjah Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.

Speaking about his performance after the match, Kohler-Cadmore said: “My goal was to take my team over the line, but getting a hundred tops it off. The bowlers did a great job and then everyone chipped in with the bat. It was a good team performance. I want to contribute to the team’s victories and I don’t worry about individual feats.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre, said: “Tom Kohler-Cadmore took the pressure off his team and didn’t allow us to make a comeback. He played a special innings. Joe Root played an anchor’s innings and took us to a par score after we were reduced to 15 for 2. We thought we had a fighting total on the board, but it wasn’t good enough.”

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, the MI Emirates kept their winning run intact after pulling off a thrilling five-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Speaking after the match, MI Emirates’ Andre Fletcher said: “It was an intense match. I told Pooran in the dugout that if we need 20 runs off the last over, we will win it. This performance shows the depth in our batting. It’s good to be on the winning side and we have to continue the momentum.”

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Dhananjaya de Silva said: “It’s hard to lose games consecutively. We could’ve scored a few more runs in the latter part of our innings. It was a good wicket to bat on and a score of 185-190 would have been the ideal score to defend for us.”

How to watch

For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live – so make sure to check the broadcasting schedule for the match line up.

CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule