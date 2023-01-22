Sport
Sharjah Warriors record their first win in the ILT20
Sharjah Warriors marched to their first victory riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls with 10 boundaries and six sixes in the 10th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
It was a spectacular batting show from the 28-year-old England batsman who led the run chase after Dubai Capitals had posted a challenging 177 for 4 in 20 overs.
Kohler Cadmore had also scored 55 in his last match against MI Emirates, but his effort went in vain as Sharjah lost that match by six wickets.
On Saturday, it was Kohler-Cadmore’s day after Sharjah Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
Speaking about his performance after the match, Kohler-Cadmore said: “My goal was to take my team over the line, but getting a hundred tops it off. The bowlers did a great job and then everyone chipped in with the bat. It was a good team performance. I want to contribute to the team’s victories and I don’t worry about individual feats.”
Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre, said: “Tom Kohler-Cadmore took the pressure off his team and didn’t allow us to make a comeback. He played a special innings. Joe Root played an anchor’s innings and took us to a par score after we were reduced to 15 for 2. We thought we had a fighting total on the board, but it wasn’t good enough.”
Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, the MI Emirates kept their winning run intact after pulling off a thrilling five-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
Speaking after the match, MI Emirates’ Andre Fletcher said: “It was an intense match. I told Pooran in the dugout that if we need 20 runs off the last over, we will win it. This performance shows the depth in our batting. It’s good to be on the winning side and we have to continue the momentum.”
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Dhananjaya de Silva said: “It’s hard to lose games consecutively. We could’ve scored a few more runs in the latter part of our innings. It was a good wicket to bat on and a score of 185-190 would have been the ideal score to defend for us.”
How to watch
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live – so make sure to check the broadcasting schedule for the match line up.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule
Sport
Emirates Cricket Board CEO upbeat about new International League T20
Mubashir Usmani, the secretary general of the Emirates Cricket Board, says the new league is encouraging especially as it has “progressive-minded partners”.
In an interview with Cricbuzz, Usmani said the initial feedback from stakeholders is “positive, encouraging and supportive. It is incredibly rewarding to have progressive-minded partners who have strong business foresight and acumen.”
“Not only have they invested financially, but they have invested intrinsically through their well-experienced resources and processes. The league’s strategy and planning committee is working closely with the stakeholders to assess and implement timely, effective measures to deliver a successful inaugural edition for all partners, as well as for the years to come,” he said.
He stated that owners of the league’s franchise teams are also actively involved in the league’s pro-active strategy and planning committee discussions, and they are very comfortable with how the league launched and with the delivery and the coverage – broadcast and media – of the first games.
Usmani also stated that the board is extremely pleased to see the interest shown by fans watching the televised event and “collectively the viewership is exceptionally encouraging”.
He said that for fans in the UAE, the board will be rolling-out a number of fun, engaging activities and initiatives for families and for cricket-loving adults alike.
“The intensity of the competition will heat-up as the teams aim to position themselves at the top of the league’s table, the viewer at home and abroad, through the top-quality production and broadcast, is in for an absolute feast of engaging, thrilling cricketing action,” he said.
He also said that the new league is part of the UAE’s “continual development strategy. It is important to recognise that Emirates Cricket already enjoys successful International UAE Cricket performances – our men have competed in a number of, including the recent, ICC T20 World Cup – Karthik Meiyappan who is a member of the Sharjah Warriors player set-up was the first player to achieve a hattrick, and our U19 women are currently competing in the first-ever ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and won their opening match against Scotland.
“The base is there, exposing our men’s players to some of the best resources and minds in the cricketing world will definitely elevate their skills, and through commitment from the league, funds will be used to support central contracts for the UAE women’s team as well as pick the cost of full time women development officer,” he said.
Sport
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
It’s been almost a week since the maiden match in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates and while stadiums haven’t as yet filled up, the stakeholders – players, franchise owners, sponsors and broadcasters alike – are happy with it so far.
Venky Mysore, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, part of the Knight Riders brand with a presence in various T20 leagues, said in an interview with Cricbuzz: “Optics may not be great but all the franchises are happy with the business model and how it is being organized.
“It is the only tournament where the owners will not suffer losses like other leagues happening simultaneously,” he said.
But without any major Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi participation, the crowds have been staying away. However, television audiences have been strong.
“The tournament has been doing very well back home in India. There were 1.5 million concurrent viewers for the opening ceremony in which some international stars performed. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Knight Riders, was a huge hit,” says an official of Zee TV, the broadcasters of the league.
Emirates Cricket Board’s secretary general Mubashir Usmani told Cricbuzz the fun is yet to come. “The intensity of the competition will heat-up as the teams aim to position themselves at the top of the league’s table, the viewer at home and abroad, through the top-quality production and broadcast, is in for an absolute feast of engaging, thrilling cricketing action,” he said.
More than anything else, the tournament is being seen as a much-wanted initiative for the UAE players, who, otherwise unheralded in world cricket, are coming into their own.
In the second game of the league MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem, a UAE batsman, emerged as the player of the match for a batting performance that overshadowed stalwarts of his side like Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo. In the third game, local bowler Sanchit Sharma claimed the honors for the Adani-owned Gulf Giants, Cricbuzz reported.
“It is a unique league with a few teams new to franchise cricket. It is based in the UAE where a lot of cricket is played here, be it the ICC or Asian or Pakistan events. It is the first tournament of their own and there is a huge cricketing community here. It can only grow,” says Tom Moody, the head of the Desert Vipers side.
Afghan cricket fans can also tune in to watch this new league as Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live. For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE.
Sport
Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for more than a decade and the world will on Thursday get the chance to see another contest between the Portuguese and Argentine, which may not be the last time they face each other.
After 20 years in Europe’s top leagues, Ronaldo has taken his talents to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was terminated and ironically his first match in the Middle East will be against his age-old rival, Reuters reported.
Messi’s Paris St Germain take on a combined Al Hilal-Al Nassr team in an exhibition match, giving Ronaldo and Messi a chance to rekindle their old ‘El Clasico’ rivalry when they played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.
With nothing for Messi left to prove in Europe or on the international stage, there is also speculation that Al Hilal want to bring the 35-year-old to Saudi Arabia when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season, Reuters reported.
Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, had recently indicated that the door was open for moves by Saudi clubs to try and sign both of soccer’s biggest stars.
“Well we talked about that before and the quality of life is a critical part of the 2030 vision and quality of life in Saudi has improved, sports is a significant part of that,” he told CNBC when asked about Ronaldo or Messi moving to the country.
“The young population of Saudi watch sports and perform sports and anything we can do to enhance this industry will pay back and improve the quality of life not only for our people but for the working people from outside.”
Messi and Ronaldo won every Ballon d’Or award from 2008-2017 until Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric broke their hegemony and the Argentine has since won two more to lead 7-5 over his Portuguese rival in the race to be the world’s best player, Reuters reported.
When the pair first faced off in 2008 as young upstarts looking to make their mark, Manchester United and Barcelona played out a 0-0 draw in the Champions League.
Since then they have never both been involved in a goalless draw for their clubs and national teams in memorable matches with millions tuning in to witness the greats in their prime.
The spotlight was on the pair at the World Cup in Qatar last year but whereas Ronaldo faded and was left out of Portugal’s starting lineup in the knockout stages as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals, Messi went on to lift the trophy.
Messi became the first player ever to score in every round at a World Cup and finished with seven goals as he completed his trophy collection and was named player of the tournament, Reuters reported.
Should the Argentine move to Saudi Arabia, Thursday’s encounter between the sport’s two biggest stars of the modern era could signal the dawn of a new age in Asian football.
