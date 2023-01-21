Emirates Cricket Board CEO upbeat about new International League T20

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2023)

Mubashir Usmani, the secretary general of the Emirates Cricket Board, says the new league is encouraging especially as it has “progressive-minded partners”.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Usmani said the initial feedback from stakeholders is “positive, encouraging and supportive. It is incredibly rewarding to have progressive-minded partners who have strong business foresight and acumen.”

“Not only have they invested financially, but they have invested intrinsically through their well-experienced resources and processes. The league’s strategy and planning committee is working closely with the stakeholders to assess and implement timely, effective measures to deliver a successful inaugural edition for all partners, as well as for the years to come,” he said.

He stated that owners of the league’s franchise teams are also actively involved in the league’s pro-active strategy and planning committee discussions, and they are very comfortable with how the league launched and with the delivery and the coverage – broadcast and media – of the first games.

Usmani also stated that the board is extremely pleased to see the interest shown by fans watching the televised event and “collectively the viewership is exceptionally encouraging”.

He said that for fans in the UAE, the board will be rolling-out a number of fun, engaging activities and initiatives for families and for cricket-loving adults alike.

“The intensity of the competition will heat-up as the teams aim to position themselves at the top of the league’s table, the viewer at home and abroad, through the top-quality production and broadcast, is in for an absolute feast of engaging, thrilling cricketing action,” he said.

He also said that the new league is part of the UAE’s “continual development strategy. It is important to recognise that Emirates Cricket already enjoys successful International UAE Cricket performances – our men have competed in a number of, including the recent, ICC T20 World Cup – Karthik Meiyappan who is a member of the Sharjah Warriors player set-up was the first player to achieve a hattrick, and our U19 women are currently competing in the first-ever ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and won their opening match against Scotland.

“The base is there, exposing our men’s players to some of the best resources and minds in the cricketing world will definitely elevate their skills, and through commitment from the league, funds will be used to support central contracts for the UAE women’s team as well as pick the cost of full time women development officer,” he said.

How to watch the league matches

For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live – so make sure to check the broadcasting schedule for the match line up.

