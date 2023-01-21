Sport
Emirates Cricket Board CEO upbeat about new International League T20
Mubashir Usmani, the secretary general of the Emirates Cricket Board, says the new league is encouraging especially as it has “progressive-minded partners”.
In an interview with Cricbuzz, Usmani said the initial feedback from stakeholders is “positive, encouraging and supportive. It is incredibly rewarding to have progressive-minded partners who have strong business foresight and acumen.”
“Not only have they invested financially, but they have invested intrinsically through their well-experienced resources and processes. The league’s strategy and planning committee is working closely with the stakeholders to assess and implement timely, effective measures to deliver a successful inaugural edition for all partners, as well as for the years to come,” he said.
He stated that owners of the league’s franchise teams are also actively involved in the league’s pro-active strategy and planning committee discussions, and they are very comfortable with how the league launched and with the delivery and the coverage – broadcast and media – of the first games.
Usmani also stated that the board is extremely pleased to see the interest shown by fans watching the televised event and “collectively the viewership is exceptionally encouraging”.
He said that for fans in the UAE, the board will be rolling-out a number of fun, engaging activities and initiatives for families and for cricket-loving adults alike.
“The intensity of the competition will heat-up as the teams aim to position themselves at the top of the league’s table, the viewer at home and abroad, through the top-quality production and broadcast, is in for an absolute feast of engaging, thrilling cricketing action,” he said.
He also said that the new league is part of the UAE’s “continual development strategy. It is important to recognise that Emirates Cricket already enjoys successful International UAE Cricket performances – our men have competed in a number of, including the recent, ICC T20 World Cup – Karthik Meiyappan who is a member of the Sharjah Warriors player set-up was the first player to achieve a hattrick, and our U19 women are currently competing in the first-ever ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and won their opening match against Scotland.
“The base is there, exposing our men’s players to some of the best resources and minds in the cricketing world will definitely elevate their skills, and through commitment from the league, funds will be used to support central contracts for the UAE women’s team as well as pick the cost of full time women development officer,” he said.
How to watch the league matches
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live – so make sure to check the broadcasting schedule for the match line up.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
It’s been almost a week since the maiden match in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates and while stadiums haven’t as yet filled up, the stakeholders – players, franchise owners, sponsors and broadcasters alike – are happy with it so far.
Venky Mysore, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, part of the Knight Riders brand with a presence in various T20 leagues, said in an interview with Cricbuzz: “Optics may not be great but all the franchises are happy with the business model and how it is being organized.
“It is the only tournament where the owners will not suffer losses like other leagues happening simultaneously,” he said.
But without any major Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi participation, the crowds have been staying away. However, television audiences have been strong.
“The tournament has been doing very well back home in India. There were 1.5 million concurrent viewers for the opening ceremony in which some international stars performed. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Knight Riders, was a huge hit,” says an official of Zee TV, the broadcasters of the league.
Emirates Cricket Board’s secretary general Mubashir Usmani told Cricbuzz the fun is yet to come. “The intensity of the competition will heat-up as the teams aim to position themselves at the top of the league’s table, the viewer at home and abroad, through the top-quality production and broadcast, is in for an absolute feast of engaging, thrilling cricketing action,” he said.
More than anything else, the tournament is being seen as a much-wanted initiative for the UAE players, who, otherwise unheralded in world cricket, are coming into their own.
In the second game of the league MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem, a UAE batsman, emerged as the player of the match for a batting performance that overshadowed stalwarts of his side like Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo. In the third game, local bowler Sanchit Sharma claimed the honors for the Adani-owned Gulf Giants, Cricbuzz reported.
“It is a unique league with a few teams new to franchise cricket. It is based in the UAE where a lot of cricket is played here, be it the ICC or Asian or Pakistan events. It is the first tournament of their own and there is a huge cricketing community here. It can only grow,” says Tom Moody, the head of the Desert Vipers side.
Afghan cricket fans can also tune in to watch this new league as Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live. For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE.
Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for more than a decade and the world will on Thursday get the chance to see another contest between the Portuguese and Argentine, which may not be the last time they face each other.
After 20 years in Europe’s top leagues, Ronaldo has taken his talents to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was terminated and ironically his first match in the Middle East will be against his age-old rival, Reuters reported.
Messi’s Paris St Germain take on a combined Al Hilal-Al Nassr team in an exhibition match, giving Ronaldo and Messi a chance to rekindle their old ‘El Clasico’ rivalry when they played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.
With nothing for Messi left to prove in Europe or on the international stage, there is also speculation that Al Hilal want to bring the 35-year-old to Saudi Arabia when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season, Reuters reported.
Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, had recently indicated that the door was open for moves by Saudi clubs to try and sign both of soccer’s biggest stars.
“Well we talked about that before and the quality of life is a critical part of the 2030 vision and quality of life in Saudi has improved, sports is a significant part of that,” he told CNBC when asked about Ronaldo or Messi moving to the country.
“The young population of Saudi watch sports and perform sports and anything we can do to enhance this industry will pay back and improve the quality of life not only for our people but for the working people from outside.”
Messi and Ronaldo won every Ballon d’Or award from 2008-2017 until Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric broke their hegemony and the Argentine has since won two more to lead 7-5 over his Portuguese rival in the race to be the world’s best player, Reuters reported.
When the pair first faced off in 2008 as young upstarts looking to make their mark, Manchester United and Barcelona played out a 0-0 draw in the Champions League.
Since then they have never both been involved in a goalless draw for their clubs and national teams in memorable matches with millions tuning in to witness the greats in their prime.
The spotlight was on the pair at the World Cup in Qatar last year but whereas Ronaldo faded and was left out of Portugal’s starting lineup in the knockout stages as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals, Messi went on to lift the trophy.
Messi became the first player ever to score in every round at a World Cup and finished with seven goals as he completed his trophy collection and was named player of the tournament, Reuters reported.
Should the Argentine move to Saudi Arabia, Thursday’s encounter between the sport’s two biggest stars of the modern era could signal the dawn of a new age in Asian football.
ILT20: MI Emirates beats Sharjah Warriors by 6 wickets
Imran Tahir of MI Emirates helped drive his team to a second win over Sharjah Warriors in just four days in Tuesday’s International League T20 (ILT20) match in the UAE.
In MI Emirates’ opening fixture at the weekend, which was against the same opposition – Sharjah Warriors – Tahir took three for 26 in Abu Dhabi.
But his two for 17 on Tuesday evening, after Sharjah had got off to a flier in their first match at their home ground, was even better.
His victims were the Sharjah captain, Moeen Ali, and their top-scoring opener, Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Once Tahir had made his incisions, a target that looked set to be in the region of 200 was scaled down to 146, The National reported.
Easy for a side who have Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard making up their top five. MI Emirates were six-wicket winners by the end.
“I have said many times before, I just have a huge respect for the game,” Tahir said between innings, after being handed the white belt which is given to the leading bowler in the ILT20.
“For my son and my family, I want to show it is never too late. I just respect the game and want to play in a good manner,” he said.
Tournament organizers meanwhile gave away thousands of tickets ahead of Tuesday’s fixture as the stadium would have been short on fans given that it was a week night match.
A dream come true
Meanwhile, one of the most exciting young players in the UAE national team, Muhammad Waseem, fulfilled a major goal of his promising career – to play with some of the big stars involved with the Mumbai Indians family.
His dream was fulfilled when he got the opportunity to represent MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of the ILT20. “Since this league was announced I always wanted to play for MI Emirates,” he said.
Mumbai Indians (MI) “is the biggest franchise in the world. It is a successful franchise. When I got to know that I had got a chance to play for MI Emirates under Kieron Pollard as captain, my happiness doubled,” he said.
West Indies star Kieron Pollard is one of the most feared batters in the T20 format and, according to Waseem, “the kind of captain Pollard is, he treats everyone well and gives us all confidence.”
Wednesday’s fixture
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on Desert Vipers in Wednesday’s match which will be played in Dubai from 14:30 Kabul time.
While both teams look strong on paper the Knight Riders have been atrocious with bat in hand and have lost their last 2 matches.
Desert Vipers meanwhile won their last match.
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch this match live by tuning in to Ariana Television, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament in the country.
For the full broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
