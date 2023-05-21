Science & Technology
Two Saudi astronauts set for launch to space station
Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi and her colleague Ali Al Qarni, along with astronaut Peggy Whiston and business pioneer and pilot John Shoffner, will blast off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, May 21.
Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, along with F-16 fighter pilot Al Qarni, will be part of Axiom Space 2 mission, Saudi Gazette reported Sunday.
Astronaut Peggy Whiston and business pioneer and pilot John Shoffner will also be part of the Axiom Space 2 mission.
Al Qarni and Barnawi will be the first Saudis to visit the space station, and Barnawi will become the first Saudi woman to fly in space.
“Research has been my passion in life,” she said at a pre-launch news conference.
“I’m very happy and honored to be here today representing the government of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Space Commission as the first Saudi woman astronaut going to the International Space Station.
“This is a great opportunity for me to represent the country, to represent their dreams. … This is a dream come true for everyone.”
During an eight-day stay, Whitson, Shoffner, Al Qarni and Barnawi plan to carry out 20 research projects, 14 of them developed by Saudi scientists, that range from human physiology and cell biology to technology development.
Science & Technology
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers
Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, two years after it lost out to SpaceX, AP reported.
Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029, following a pair of crew landings by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
NASA will get astronauts to lunar orbit using its own rockets and capsules, but wants private companies to take over from there.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agency wants different landing options as it seeks a return to the moon more than a half-century after the end of the Apollo moonshots.
Blue Origin is kicking in billions of dollars, on top of the NASA contract, to help establish a permanent presence on the moon.
“We have a lot to do before we successfully land and return astronauts,” said John Couluris, a Blue Origin vice president.
Two years ago, Blue Origin sued after NASA awarded SpaceX the contract for the first lunar landing. A federal judge upheld the space agency’s decision.
NASA’s Artemis program, which follows the 1960s and 1970s Apollo moonshots. kicked off with a successful test flight late last year. Launched atop NASA’s new moon rocket, an empty Orion capsule went into lunar orbit before returning home.
The next Artemis flight will come late next year when one Canadian and three U.S. astronauts fly to the moon and back, but not land. Two Americans would descend to the lunar surface aboard a SpaceX Starship on the mission after that, no earlier than late 2025.
Like SpaceX, Blue Origin plans to practice landing on the moon without a crew, before putting astronauts on board.
Science & Technology
Meta announces AI training and inference chip project
Meta Platforms (META.O) on Thursday shared new details on its data center projects to better support artificial intelligence work, including a custom chip “family” being developed in-house.
The Facebook and Instagram owner said in a series of blog posts that it designed a first-generation chip in 2020 as part of the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) program. The aim was to improve efficiency for the recommendations models it uses to serve ads and other content in news feeds, Reuters reported.
This news agency previously reported that the company was not planning to deploy its first in-house AI chip widely and was already working on a successor. The blog posts portrayed the first MTIA chip as a learning opportunity.
The first MTIA chip was focused exclusively on an AI process called inference, in which algorithms trained on huge amounts of data make judgments about whether to show, say, a dance video or a cat meme as the next post in a user’s feed, the posts said.
Joel Coburn, a software engineer at Meta, said during a presentation about the new chip that Meta had initially turned to graphics processing units, or GPUs, for inference tasks, but found they were not well suited to inference work.
Meta’s blog posts acknowledged that its first MTIA chip stumbled with high-complexity AI models, but noted that it handled low- and medium-complexity models more efficiently than competitor chips.
The MTIA chip also used only 25 watts of power – a fraction of what market-leading chips from suppliers such as Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) consume – and used an open-source chip architecture called RISC-V, Meta said.
Meta also provided an update on plans to redesign its data centers around more modern AI-oriented networking and cooling systems, saying it would break ground on its first such facility this year.
The new design would be 31% cheaper and could be built twice as quickly as the company’s current data centers, an employee said in a video explaining the changes.
Meta said it has an AI-powered system to help its engineers create computer code, similar to tools offered by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).
Science & Technology
U.S. charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
The United States on Tuesday announced charges in five cases involving alleged efforts to steal technology to benefit China, Russia and Iran including a former Apple Inc (AAPL.O) engineer accused of targeting the company’s technology on autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to China, Reuters reported.
The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations concerning the theft of trade secrets and other technology. Two of the cases involved what U.S. officials called procurement networks created to help Russia’s military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technology.
The five cases were the first announced by a U.S. “strike force” formed in February in part to protect sensitive technologies, though the investigations began before it was created, read the report.
“We stand vigilant in enforcing U.S. laws to stop the flow of sensitive technologies to our foreign adversaries,” Matt Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told reporters. “We are committed to doing all we can to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries.”
The former Apple engineer, identified as 35-year-old Weibao Wang, formerly resided in Mountain View, California, and was hired by Apple in 2016, according to an April indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
In 2017, he accepted a U.S.-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, but waited about four months before informing Apple of his new job, according to the indictment, Reuters reported.
After his last day at Apple, the company discovered that he had accessed large amounts of proprietary data in the days before his departure, the Justice Department said. Federal agents searched his home in June 2018 and found “large quantities” of data from Apple, it added. Shortly after the search, he boarded a plane to China, the department said.
Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when the company started to design a vehicle from scratch. A December report said Apple had postponed the car’s planned launch to 2026. Reports filed with the state of California show Apple is testing vehicles on the state’s roads.
Apple declined to comment on the case.
In a second case related to China, U.S. prosecutors announced charges against Liming Li, 64, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from his California-based employers to build his own competing business in China.
Prosecutors in New York charged Nikolaos “Nikos” Bogonikolos, 49, of Greece with smuggling U.S.-origin military technologies to Russia while he was operating as a defense contractor for NATO.
Russian nationals Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin were each charged in Arizona for allegedly using their Florida-based company to send aircraft parts to Russian airline companies, while the Commerce Department in a parallel action suspended their export privileges.
In addition, prosecutors in New York announced charges against Xiangjiang Qiao, also known as Joe Hansen, 39, for allegedly using a Chinese company that is the target of American sanctions to provide materials used in the production of weapons of mass destruction to Iran, Reuters reported.
Qiao and Wang remain at large in China, while the other four defendants were arrested, U.S. officials said.
Attorneys for Patsulya and Besedin, who were arrested on May 11, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An attorney for Li did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not determine who is representing Bogonikolos.
Military helicopter crashes in north Afghanistan
British man offers tourist holidays to Afghanistan
Air strikes shake Khartoum as warring sides agree to one-week ceasefire
Two Saudi astronauts set for launch to space station
Lucknow edge Kolkata to enter IPL play-offs, top-two finish for Chennai
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
-
Latest News4 days ago
ATRA: Internet and call charges dropped significantly
-
Latest News5 days ago
‘Hard choices’ in Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis: rights watchdog
-
Herat4 days ago
Jobs to be created for 500 recovered addicts in Herat: officials
-
Business4 days ago
Commerce minister off to Russia-Islamic World Forum
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
U.S. charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
-
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July
-
Sport3 days ago
Sports fans in for a treat, as ATN secures rights to 4 key cricket tournaments