Satellite date shows New York city is sinking
Satellite data shows that the metropolis of New York is sinking between 1 to 2 millimeters on average each year.
Some of this is natural, such as residual effects of land settling after the last ice age, and some is caused by people withdrawing groundwater. But the immense weight of the Big Apple’s buildings is also playing a role, according to a study published this month in the journal Earth’s Future.
The report stated that with the land slowly sinking, the threats already posed by rising sea levels and intense storms just get worse. And New York City isn’t the only coastal urban area that’s sinking.
“Sea level rise is eventually going to pose inundation challenges in New York and globally,” Tom Parsons, a co-author of the study and geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey, told Live Science.
The city’s 1,084,954 buildings weigh over 76 trillion kilograms, researchers estimated – almost double the weight of all of humanity combined.
To predict the amount of sinking due to this tremendous load, the team modeled the buildings and the various types of land beneath them. They found that depending on the underlying types of soil, bedrock and other factors, buildings have the potential to sink as much as 600 millimeters, or almost two feet, the Smithsonian reported.
“It’s not something to panic about immediately, but there’s this ongoing process that increases the risk of inundation from flooding,” Parsons said.
Human-caused global warming also compounds the risk of flooding, both by melting ice sheets and glaciers and by warming seawater, causing it to expand.
Globally, sea levels have risen up to 70 cm since 1880, but in New York City, the water has climbed around that much in the last 73 years alone. About three decades from now, sea levels could be an estimated another 70 cm higher around New York City.
Two Saudi astronauts set for launch to space station
Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi and her colleague Ali Al Qarni, along with astronaut Peggy Whiston and business pioneer and pilot John Shoffner, will blast off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, May 21.
Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, along with F-16 fighter pilot Al Qarni, will be part of Axiom Space 2 mission, Saudi Gazette reported Sunday.
Astronaut Peggy Whiston and business pioneer and pilot John Shoffner will also be part of the Axiom Space 2 mission.
Al Qarni and Barnawi will be the first Saudis to visit the space station, and Barnawi will become the first Saudi woman to fly in space.
“Research has been my passion in life,” she said at a pre-launch news conference.
“I’m very happy and honored to be here today representing the government of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Space Commission as the first Saudi woman astronaut going to the International Space Station.
“This is a great opportunity for me to represent the country, to represent their dreams. … This is a dream come true for everyone.”
During an eight-day stay, Whitson, Shoffner, Al Qarni and Barnawi plan to carry out 20 research projects, 14 of them developed by Saudi scientists, that range from human physiology and cell biology to technology development.
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers
Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, two years after it lost out to SpaceX, AP reported.
Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029, following a pair of crew landings by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
NASA will get astronauts to lunar orbit using its own rockets and capsules, but wants private companies to take over from there.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agency wants different landing options as it seeks a return to the moon more than a half-century after the end of the Apollo moonshots.
Blue Origin is kicking in billions of dollars, on top of the NASA contract, to help establish a permanent presence on the moon.
“We have a lot to do before we successfully land and return astronauts,” said John Couluris, a Blue Origin vice president.
Two years ago, Blue Origin sued after NASA awarded SpaceX the contract for the first lunar landing. A federal judge upheld the space agency’s decision.
NASA’s Artemis program, which follows the 1960s and 1970s Apollo moonshots. kicked off with a successful test flight late last year. Launched atop NASA’s new moon rocket, an empty Orion capsule went into lunar orbit before returning home.
The next Artemis flight will come late next year when one Canadian and three U.S. astronauts fly to the moon and back, but not land. Two Americans would descend to the lunar surface aboard a SpaceX Starship on the mission after that, no earlier than late 2025.
Like SpaceX, Blue Origin plans to practice landing on the moon without a crew, before putting astronauts on board.
Meta announces AI training and inference chip project
Meta Platforms (META.O) on Thursday shared new details on its data center projects to better support artificial intelligence work, including a custom chip “family” being developed in-house.
The Facebook and Instagram owner said in a series of blog posts that it designed a first-generation chip in 2020 as part of the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) program. The aim was to improve efficiency for the recommendations models it uses to serve ads and other content in news feeds, Reuters reported.
This news agency previously reported that the company was not planning to deploy its first in-house AI chip widely and was already working on a successor. The blog posts portrayed the first MTIA chip as a learning opportunity.
The first MTIA chip was focused exclusively on an AI process called inference, in which algorithms trained on huge amounts of data make judgments about whether to show, say, a dance video or a cat meme as the next post in a user’s feed, the posts said.
Joel Coburn, a software engineer at Meta, said during a presentation about the new chip that Meta had initially turned to graphics processing units, or GPUs, for inference tasks, but found they were not well suited to inference work.
Meta’s blog posts acknowledged that its first MTIA chip stumbled with high-complexity AI models, but noted that it handled low- and medium-complexity models more efficiently than competitor chips.
The MTIA chip also used only 25 watts of power – a fraction of what market-leading chips from suppliers such as Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) consume – and used an open-source chip architecture called RISC-V, Meta said.
Meta also provided an update on plans to redesign its data centers around more modern AI-oriented networking and cooling systems, saying it would break ground on its first such facility this year.
The new design would be 31% cheaper and could be built twice as quickly as the company’s current data centers, an employee said in a video explaining the changes.
Meta said it has an AI-powered system to help its engineers create computer code, similar to tools offered by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).
