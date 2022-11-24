Business
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) along with the Aga Khan Development Network’s First MicroFinanceBank-Afghanistan (FMFB-A), have launched a new microfinancing scheme to assist internally displaced people, returnees, and residents of host communities engaged in small business activities.
The scheme, which is Islamic and Sharia financing compliant, is a joint initiative to help small businesses, particularly women-run enterprises.
This is UNHCR’s first microfinance initiative in Afghanistan aiming to benefit the most vulnerable people as they move into productive economic activities, a statement issued by the agency reported.
The scheme is initially being rolled out by First MicroFinanceBank in five provinces, Balkh, Bamiyan, Herat, Kabul, and Nangarhar and will expand to other locations where FMFB-A maintains branches, the statement noted.
“Afghans, particularly women, are striving to support their households with very marketable skills and abilities,” declared UNHCR Representative Leonard Zulu. “This initiative will help individuals get a firm foothold on the business ladder and establish themselves, while delivering more economic vitality to their communities.”
Business
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Afghanistan’s Traders and Investors Union in coordination with the ministries of Industry and Commerce, and Information and Culture opened a three-day international expo in Kabul of locally made products on Tuesday.
The expo, titled “Strengthening the Economy of Afghanistan”, brought together dozens of business people who are showcasing their goods, including women entrepreneurs.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government fully supports economic activities in the country.
The MoIC’s minister Nooruddin Azizi has asked domestic producers to consider international standards in their productions.
“We hope one day to have such expos in countries like the United Arab Emirates, China, and the countries of Central Asia, so that we can sell our domestic products,” said Azizi.
“Hoping one day to transform our country from an import to an export state,” he added.
Other Islamic Emirate officials have said it is important that such exhibitions are held in order to support domestic products, saying that until the country is economically self-sufficient, the country’s problems will not be solved with external aid.
“More than 90 percent of Afghanistan’s exports are agricultural products, and we cannot achieve self-sufficiency without paying attention to the manufacturing sector,” said Inamullah Samangani, head of the Government Media and Information Center.
The organizers of the expo meanwhile said that their goal is to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy and they have asked people to use domestic products instead of foreign ones.
Business
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Afghanistan’s finance ministry has collected 197 billion afghanis in revenue since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year, an official said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, said that the ministry’s revenues are more than the government’s ordinary spending, so they have started development projects.
The official blamed the international community for the economic crisis in Afghanistan, but argued that poverty in the country is not at the level that is reported by the international organizations.
“We are not begging anyone. We will build Afghanistan with our own hands, with the hands of people. Foreign countries want us face hardship. They have tried to paralyze our economic system and business, but we have countered it, and our situation is improving day by day,” Meraj said.
On corruption, the official said that the menace has been reduced to zero in the government institutions.
“In IEA institutions, corruption has been reduced to zero. Transparency has been ensured particularly in the customs directorate and revenue department. Prior to IEA victory, while there was greater business and more projects, but revenues were very less,” Meraj said.
On the status of female employees, the official said that a total of 110 women were working in finance ministry, mostly from home.
He said that women will be working in the office after the environment gets suitable for them to return.
Business
Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attended the sixth meeting of the Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank on Thursday and addressed the bank’s shareholders.
In a series of tweets by the Office of the Prime Minister, Baradar said in his speech that after many years Afghanistan has turned out to be a safe and secure country based on Islamic and Afghan values. The only hope of the government is to provide a comfortable life for Afghans, he said.
He also said that the problems of banks should be solved and asked members of the Financial Stability Committee to share their advice with him.
Baradar urged all shareholders who have left Afghanistan to return and assured them of their safety saying their help and cooperation was necessary within the banking sector.
In conclusion, he deemed the meeting to have been important and said he hoped the continuation of such meetings would solve the problems in the country’s financial and banking sectors.
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Putin says risk of Afghan militants infiltrating region a concern
Europe’s space agency gets 1st ‘parastronaut’
Saar: IEA’s recognition discussed
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
India to provide technical support to Afghanistan’s central bank
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
Saar: US-Qatar cooperation on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s security assurance to world discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Sunak visits Ukraine to offer major UK air defense package
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
-
Sport4 days ago
Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
-
Regional5 days ago
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan, Iran delegations meet to strengthen border cooperation