Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2022)

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) along with the Aga Khan Development Network’s First MicroFinanceBank-Afghanistan (FMFB-A), have launched a new microfinancing scheme to assist internally displaced people, returnees, and residents of host communities engaged in small business activities.

The scheme, which is Islamic and Sharia financing compliant, is a joint initiative to help small businesses, particularly women-run enterprises.

This is UNHCR’s first microfinance initiative in Afghanistan aiming to benefit the most vulnerable people as they move into productive economic activities, a statement issued by the agency reported.

The scheme is initially being rolled out by First MicroFinanceBank in five provinces, Balkh, Bamiyan, Herat, Kabul, and Nangarhar and will expand to other locations where FMFB-A maintains branches, the statement noted.

“Afghans, particularly women, are striving to support their households with very marketable skills and abilities,” declared UNHCR Representative Leonard Zulu. “This initiative will help individuals get a firm foothold on the business ladder and establish themselves, while delivering more economic vitality to their communities.”