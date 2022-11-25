IEA says ground paved for the implementation of major economic projects in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says all grounds have been paved for the implementation of huge economic projects in the country.

The Islamic Emirate officials have recently said that they are taking steps to start big economic and regional projects in the country.

According to them, the government is fully prepared to implement all major economic projects, including the transfer of 500 KV power lines, TAPI, and CASA-1000 projects that lead to regional connectivity.

The IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has emphasized that measures have been taken to implement these projects and to establish a railway between Central and South Asia.

“The Islamic Emirate has taken all the necessary preparations for the completion of these projects, including 500 KV power lines, TAPI and CASA-1000 projects,” said Mujahid.

“In terms of security, the number of employees and duties related to the government, the preparations have been made complete,” he added.

According to Mujahid, the government is waiting for the countries involved in these projects to show full readiness.

Meanwhile, the members of the private sector also call on the Islamic Emirate to increase its efforts to implement large economic projects, adding that the process of supporting these projects can get the country out of the economic crisis.

Economic experts meanwhile still consider regional economic projects as necessary to improve the country’s economy and demand serious attention from the government in this sector.

In the past years, the lack of security was said to be one of the biggest challenges to the implementation of immense economic projects in Afghanistan, but after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, the problem has been resolved.