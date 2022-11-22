Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Traders and Investors Union in coordination with the ministries of Industry and Commerce, and Information and Culture opened a three-day international expo in Kabul of locally made products on Tuesday.

The expo, titled “Strengthening the Economy of Afghanistan”, brought together dozens of business people who are showcasing their goods, including women entrepreneurs.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government fully supports economic activities in the country.

The MoIC’s minister Nooruddin Azizi has asked domestic producers to consider international standards in their productions.

“We hope one day to have such expos in countries like the United Arab Emirates, China, and the countries of Central Asia, so that we can sell our domestic products,” said Azizi.

“Hoping one day to transform our country from an import to an export state,” he added.

Other Islamic Emirate officials have said it is important that such exhibitions are held in order to support domestic products, saying that until the country is economically self-sufficient, the country’s problems will not be solved with external aid.

“More than 90 percent of Afghanistan’s exports are agricultural products, and we cannot achieve self-sufficiency without paying attention to the manufacturing sector,” said Inamullah Samangani, head of the Government Media and Information Center.

The organizers of the expo meanwhile said that their goal is to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy and they have asked people to use domestic products instead of foreign ones.