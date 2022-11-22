Business
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Afghanistan’s Traders and Investors Union in coordination with the ministries of Industry and Commerce, and Information and Culture opened a three-day international expo in Kabul of locally made products on Tuesday.
The expo, titled “Strengthening the Economy of Afghanistan”, brought together dozens of business people who are showcasing their goods, including women entrepreneurs.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government fully supports economic activities in the country.
The MoIC’s minister Nooruddin Azizi has asked domestic producers to consider international standards in their productions.
“We hope one day to have such expos in countries like the United Arab Emirates, China, and the countries of Central Asia, so that we can sell our domestic products,” said Azizi.
“Hoping one day to transform our country from an import to an export state,” he added.
Other Islamic Emirate officials have said it is important that such exhibitions are held in order to support domestic products, saying that until the country is economically self-sufficient, the country’s problems will not be solved with external aid.
“More than 90 percent of Afghanistan’s exports are agricultural products, and we cannot achieve self-sufficiency without paying attention to the manufacturing sector,” said Inamullah Samangani, head of the Government Media and Information Center.
The organizers of the expo meanwhile said that their goal is to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy and they have asked people to use domestic products instead of foreign ones.
Business
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Afghanistan’s finance ministry has collected 197 billion afghanis in revenue since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year, an official said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, said that the ministry’s revenues are more than the government’s ordinary spending, so they have started development projects.
The official blamed the international community for the economic crisis in Afghanistan, but argued that poverty in the country is not at the level that is reported by the international organizations.
“We are not begging anyone. We will build Afghanistan with our own hands, with the hands of people. Foreign countries want us face hardship. They have tried to paralyze our economic system and business, but we have countered it, and our situation is improving day by day,” Meraj said.
On corruption, the official said that the menace has been reduced to zero in the government institutions.
“In IEA institutions, corruption has been reduced to zero. Transparency has been ensured particularly in the customs directorate and revenue department. Prior to IEA victory, while there was greater business and more projects, but revenues were very less,” Meraj said.
On the status of female employees, the official said that a total of 110 women were working in finance ministry, mostly from home.
He said that women will be working in the office after the environment gets suitable for them to return.
Business
Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attended the sixth meeting of the Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank on Thursday and addressed the bank’s shareholders.
In a series of tweets by the Office of the Prime Minister, Baradar said in his speech that after many years Afghanistan has turned out to be a safe and secure country based on Islamic and Afghan values. The only hope of the government is to provide a comfortable life for Afghans, he said.
He also said that the problems of banks should be solved and asked members of the Financial Stability Committee to share their advice with him.
Baradar urged all shareholders who have left Afghanistan to return and assured them of their safety saying their help and cooperation was necessary within the banking sector.
In conclusion, he deemed the meeting to have been important and said he hoped the continuation of such meetings would solve the problems in the country’s financial and banking sectors.
Business
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
MTN Group has finalized the sale of its Afghanistan business to Beirut-based M1 New Ventures for $35 million as Africa’s largest wireless carrier continues to reduce its presence outside the continent.
The South African-based company sold its Afghanistan operation to M1 Group, which is owned by Lebanon’s Mikati family.
MTN has been narrowing focus on its home continent since 2020, targeting high growth areas such as data sales and mobile-money.
The group abandoned its Syrian business and transferred its Yemen unit to a partner. MTN remains present in Iran.
Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 victory
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
Students call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Saar: Efforts for regional cooperation in AFG discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at Iran border: HRW
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan unveil squad for Sri Lanka series
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
-
Sport3 days ago
Top teams to watch through FIFA World Cup tournament
-
COVID-194 days ago
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
-
Latest News3 days ago
Norway announces $22 million in aid for Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup 2022 fever descends on Qatar as teams and fans start to arrive