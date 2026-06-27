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CSTO says Tajik-Afghan border security still ‘complicated’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) says the security situation along the Tajik-Afghan border remains “complicated,” citing ongoing concerns over militant activity in northern Afghanistan.
Viktor Vasilyev, chairman of the CSTO Permanent Council, said this week that instability in Central Asia continues to stem from threats posed by militants operating near Afghanistan’s northern border region.
Speaking at a forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Vasilyev said member states plan to intensify joint efforts to counter militant groups that, according to Tajik and Chinese authorities, have carried out attacks on Chinese-backed business interests and other sporadic cross-border incidents affecting Tajikistan. Afghanistan’s ruling authorities have expressed regret over such incidents, but he said the security situation remains fragile in remote border areas.
“Despite Russia’s and several Central Asian countries’ efforts to establish contacts with the current authorities in Kabul, the security situation remains complicated,” Vasilyev said, calling it the CSTO’s main concern in the region, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
He added that the bloc plans to expand coordinated operations, including efforts to “neutralize militant and extremist groups” that he said continue to accumulate along Afghanistan’s northern borders. He also described reported shelling of Tajik territory from Afghanistan as a “particular concern.”
The CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, has previously supported Tajikistan through military equipment and joint exercises aimed at strengthening border security along its 1,200-kilometer frontier with Afghanistan.
However, Armenia has suspended its participation in the alliance, citing dissatisfaction over CSTO inaction during past conflicts with Azerbaijan, and has instead pursued closer ties with Europe and the United States. The issue of Armenia’s status is expected to be discussed at the ongoing forum in St. Petersburg.
Vasilyev, a veteran Russian Foreign Ministry official, assumed the rotating CSTO chairmanship in January and is set to remain in the position until the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any country and has assured that it will not allow any armed group to operate from Afghan soil against neighboring states.
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Afghan women’s situation highlighted at SCO Forum amid ongoing global debate
She urged member states of the SCO to show solidarity with Afghan women and not remain indifferent to their situation.
Afghanistan was at the center of discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Women’s Forum in Bishkek, where former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva, described the situation of women in the country as a serious human rights concern.
Speaking at the forum, Otunbayeva said restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan demonstrate how a return to conservative policies can rapidly affect women’s daily lives and opportunities.
Otunbayeva, who previously served as head of UNAMA in Afghanistan, stated: “Today in Afghanistan, girls cannot receive education beyond sixth grade. Women are prohibited from working, visiting parks and gyms, and traveling without a male companion.”
She urged member states of the SCO to show solidarity with Afghan women and not remain indifferent to their situation.
According to her, women in Afghanistan urgently need support in education, employment, and social participation, and these issues should be addressed at both regional and international levels.
Her remarks come at a time when the situation of women in Afghanistan remains a subject of ongoing international debate.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that women’s rights in the country are ensured better than ever before.
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TAPI project sees rapid progress in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate says work on the TAPI Pipeline is advancing steadily, with major infrastructure activities continuing at a rapid pace across the country.
Zabihullah Mujahid said around 130 kilometers of the route have been leveled so far, while 91 kilometers of pipeline have already been installed.
He said the total distance from the border of Turkmenistan to the Herat Industrial Park covers 153 kilometers, where the pipeline will extend.
According to Mujahid, completion of the project is expected to bring major economic transformation to Herat, with thousands of factories projected to become operational.
The 1,814-kilometer pipeline, including 816 kilometers passing through Afghanistan to Pakistan, is designed to transport 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Work on the Afghan section began in September 2024, with 52 percent completed so far, while the Herat section is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.
Once operational, the project is expected to provide Afghanistan with millions of dollars in annual transit revenue, while the country will also receive 500 million cubic meters of gas initially, increasing to 1 billion and later 1.5 billion cubic meters in future phases.
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Ashura observed across Afghanistan with calls for unity and justice
Afghanistan marked the 10th of Muharram, the Day of Ashura, with religious ceremonies held across Kabul and several other provinces, as thousands of mourners gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Ashura commemorates one of the most significant events in Islamic history, when Imam Hussain (RA) and 72 of his loyal companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala. The occasion is observed annually across the Muslim world through prayers, mourning ceremonies, and acts of charity.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai described Ashura as an opportunity to strengthen national unity and solidarity. In a message marking the occasion, he expressed hope that Afghans would draw inspiration from the spiritual significance of Ashura and work together for the
progress, prosperity, and development of a united Afghanistan enriched by knowledge and education.
Religious scholars also emphasized that the uprising of Imam Hussain (RA) continues to symbolize justice, sacrifice, unity, and resistance against oppression, carrying a timeless message for Muslim societies and humanity as a whole.
Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate attending Ashura commemorations said all necessary measures had been taken to ensure religious ceremonies were held peacefully and securely across the country.
The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that extensive security measures had been implemented for Ashura, with large numbers of security personnel deployed to protect mourners, mosques, Hussainiyas, and other venues hosting commemorative events.
In Kabul and several other provinces, Ashura ceremonies concluded peacefully as worshippers observed the occasion through prayers, religious gatherings, and the distribution of food and charity in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.
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