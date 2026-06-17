Saar
Saar: Discussion on outcome of G7 summit in France
Saar
Saar: Extension of UNAMA Mission in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
Tahawol32 minutes ago
Tahawol: Passage of 3 Iranian tankers through US naval blockade discussed
Sport2 hours ago
2nd ODI: India crush Afghanistan by 170 runs to seal series lead
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on outcome of G7 summit in France
Latest News6 hours ago
Haqqani orders security measures to ensure public safety during Muharram
Latest News7 hours ago
Uzbek president highlights active role in Trans-Afghan Railway project; Khalilzad urges Pakistan’s support
International Sports1 week ago
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Business3 weeks ago
Major pharma firms eye investment in Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
Tahawol32 minutes ago
Tahawol: Passage of 3 Iranian tankers through US naval blockade discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on outcome of G7 summit in France
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: New chapter in regional cooperation discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Extension of UNAMA Mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US and Iran’s preliminary agreement to end war
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Central Asia–Afghanistan dialogue underscores regional connectivity and stability
-
International Sports2 days ago
World Cup 2026: Havertz, Ayari and Balogun lead Golden Boot standings
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan officials press Chinese delegation on Mes Aynak mining project
-
Latest News3 days ago
WFP navigates complex route to deliver emergency food aid to Afghan schoolchildren
-
Sport4 days ago
India beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets despite Gurbaz century in ODI opener
-
Business4 days ago
Iranian private sector delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade and investment cooperation