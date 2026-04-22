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Saar: Rising arbitrary arrests of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed

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Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s visit to Brussels discussed

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April 21, 2026

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Saar: Demand for the country’s exports to Iran discussed

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April 20, 2026

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Saar: Fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks in China reviewed

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April 19, 2026

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