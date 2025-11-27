ACL: Aino Mina and Sarafan Herat victorious in Thursday fixtures

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 is set to kick off on Tuesday, 2 December, with defending champions Dubai Capitals taking on the Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium.

Once again, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the event exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television and on its digital platforms.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, culminating in the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

This season brings added excitement with the participation of several prominent Indian players. Veterans Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand will join the league, contributing to a stronger Indian presence in what has become one of the world’s fastest-growing T20 competitions.

They join international stars such as Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, and Sam Curran, promising fans a tournament packed with global talent.

Tournament Venues

Dubai International Stadium: 15 matches

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi: 11 matches

Sharjah Cricket Stadium: 8 matches

Following the opening clash, Sharjah Warriorz, who reached the playoffs for the first time in Season 3, will face the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3 December.

After the 30-match double round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The championship match will take place on 4 January in Dubai.

This event will wrap up an action-packed year of top-rated sport broadcast across Afghanistan by ATN. Fans across the country have been treated to an array of events including Afghanistan Champions League – which is being screened at the moment.

This was preceded by other domestic and international events including the Abu Dhabi T10; Afghanistan Futsal Premier League; Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 in February; Indian Premier League 2025; The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 (cricket) in August; 2025 ICC Champions Trophy; Kabul Premier League (domestic T20 cricket); 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Riyadh; ILT20 Season 3 in January and FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in June among others.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 2 December to watch the event. Updates will also be posted here ahead of and during this exciting tournament.