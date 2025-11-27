Connect with us

The fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued on Thursday with two important matches that further shaped the early standings of the competition. In the 11th fixture of the tournament, Aino Mina delivered a commanding performance, defeating Istiqlal Kabul 3–0 and securing three valuable points.

In the second match of the day, Khurasan Faryab went up against Sarafan Herat in what proved to be a closely contested encounter.

Despite creating several chances and applying sustained pressure, Sarafan Herat managed to break the deadlock with a single decisive goal, earning a hard-fought victory in the 12th match of the season.

The action resumes tomorrow with two more fixtures. In the 13th match, Abu Muslim Farah will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 a.m., followed by the 14th match at 1:30 p.m., where Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Jawanan Perozi.

All matches of ACL are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing fans across the country to follow the excitement throughout the season.

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 is set to kick off on Tuesday, 2 December, with defending champions Dubai Capitals taking on the Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium.

Once again, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the event exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television and on its digital platforms.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, culminating in the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

This season brings added excitement with the participation of several prominent Indian players. Veterans Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand will join the league, contributing to a stronger Indian presence in what has become one of the world’s fastest-growing T20 competitions.

They join international stars such as Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, and Sam Curran, promising fans a tournament packed with global talent.

Tournament Venues

Dubai International Stadium: 15 matches
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi: 11 matches
Sharjah Cricket Stadium: 8 matches

Following the opening clash, Sharjah Warriorz, who reached the playoffs for the first time in Season 3, will face the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3 December.

After the 30-match double round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The championship match will take place on 4 January in Dubai.

This event will wrap up an action-packed year of top-rated sport broadcast across Afghanistan by ATN. Fans across the country have been treated to an array of events including Afghanistan Champions League – which is being screened at the moment.

This was preceded by other domestic and international events including the Abu Dhabi T10; Afghanistan Futsal Premier League; Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 in February; Indian Premier League 2025; The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 (cricket) in August; 2025 ICC Champions Trophy; Kabul Premier League (domestic T20 cricket); 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Riyadh; ILT20 Season 3 in January and FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in June among others.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 2 December to watch the event. Updates will also be posted here ahead of and during this exciting tournament.

In the ninth match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League on Wednesday, Sorkh Poshan Khafi put on an excellent and eye-catching performance, defeating Ettifaq Khanzadah 6–1.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi scored three goals in the first half, while Ettifaq Khanzadah managed one.

In the second half, Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their energetic play, adding three more goals to seal a 6–1 victory.

In today’s second match, Arman FC faced Sarsabz Yashlar.

Arman scored twice to claim the win, while their opponents failed to find the net.

In tomorrow’s eleventh match, Aino Mina FC will take on Istiqlal Kabul at 10:00 a.m.

The twelfth match, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., will see Khurasan Faryab FC face Sarafan Herat.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the opportunity to follow the action throughout the season vices.

In Tuesday’s fixtures of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul, Abu Muslim Farah met Aino Mina in the opening match of the day.

Abu Muslim Farah delivered an outstanding performance, overwhelming their opponents with a dominant 5–0 victory.

In the second match, Herat Sarrafan and Kabul Jawanan Perozi battled to a tightly contested draw, with neither side managing to break the deadlock as the game ended 0–0.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s schedule, Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Ettifaq Khanzadah at 10:00 AM, while Arman FC face Sarsabz Yashlar at 1:30 PM.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the opportunity to follow the competition throughout the season.

