Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2022)

Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics team scooped two awards at this year’s world championships in Switzerland.

The competition was held in Genoa, Switzerland last week and saw 162 countries taking part. The Afghan girls’ team won awards in the safety and social media categories.

The topic of this year’s “First Global” competition was the issue of climate change, in which robotics teams from different countries competed.

To help the environment and fight climate change, the country’s robotic girls’ team were able to build a robot to find a solution through science and technology.

Women’s rights activists meanwhile said that Afghan girls have special abilities and that their talents should not be ignored.

Approximately 182 countries were initially registered to participate in the championships, but in the end only 162 countries were able to participate.

Specific topics are given teams teams every year and the general goal is to find solutions to solve global social problems.