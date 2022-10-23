Science & Technology
Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland
Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics team scooped two awards at this year’s world championships in Switzerland.
The competition was held in Genoa, Switzerland last week and saw 162 countries taking part. The Afghan girls’ team won awards in the safety and social media categories.
The topic of this year’s “First Global” competition was the issue of climate change, in which robotics teams from different countries competed.
To help the environment and fight climate change, the country’s robotic girls’ team were able to build a robot to find a solution through science and technology.
Women’s rights activists meanwhile said that Afghan girls have special abilities and that their talents should not be ignored.
Approximately 182 countries were initially registered to participate in the championships, but in the end only 162 countries were able to participate.
Specific topics are given teams teams every year and the general goal is to find solutions to solve global social problems.
Science & Technology
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war
India launched a rocket carrying 36 private internet satellites early Sunday, stepping in to keep the orbital constellation growing after a months-long interruption related to the war in Ukraine.
The liftoff from southern India was the first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency in March because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, AP reported.
“We have accomplished the orbit very accurately, now the rocket is in its intended orbit,” said S. Somanath, the chairperson of India’s space agency. He said 16 satellites were put into orbit and expressed optimism that “the remaining 20 satellites will get separated as safely as the first of the 16.”
OneWeb now has 462 satellites flying — more than 70% of what the company said it needs to provide broadband services around the world. Despite this year’s disruption, OneWeb said it remains on track to activate global coverage next year with a planned constellation of 648 satellites. It’s already providing service in the northernmost latitudes.
Each OneWeb satellite weighs about 150 kilograms.
It was the 14th launch of OneWeb satellites and relied on India’s heaviest rocket, normally reserved for government spacecraft. All of the previous OneWeb flights were on Russian rockets; the first was in 2019.
The launch is important for India and reflects the gradual opening of its space agency to private customers, said Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, a director specializing in space and security at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, AP reported.
Rajagopalan said India is an expert at launching smaller satellites and has been trying to corner this market, pitching itself as a satellite launch facility.
With the war in Ukraine still raging, it could open an opportunity for India as many countries shun Russian launch services.
“It could spur that trend in a big way,” she said.
Science & Technology
Google fined $162 mln by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform
India’s competition regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google to change its approach to its Android platform and fined the U.S. tech company 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetitive practices, Reuters reported.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google leveraged its dominant position in markets such as online search and app store for Android, to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube in mobile Web browsers and online video hosting.
CCI also restricted Google from certain revenue sharing agreements with smartphone makers, noting that such practices helped Google to secure exclusivity for its search services “to the total exclusion of competitors.”
Google declined to comment on the order.
“Markets should be allowed to compete on merits and the onus is on the dominant players (in the present case, Google) that its conduct does not impinge this competition on merits,” CCI said in a statement.
The U.S. company is facing a series of antitrust cases and the tightening of existing tech-sector regulations in India, read the report.
According to Reuters the competition watchdog is separately looking in to Google’s business conduct in the smart TV market and its in-app payments system.
The Android-related probe, started in 2019, was sparked by a complaint from two junior Indian antitrust research associates and a law school student. The Indian case is similar to one faced by Google in Europe, where regulators imposed a $5 billion fine on the company for forcing manufacturers to pre-install its apps on Android devices.
Google was ordered by India on Thursday not to restrict smartphone users from uninstalling its pre-installed apps like Google Maps and Gmail, read the report.
CCI also asked Google to allow users to pick their search engine of choice for all relevant services while setting up a phone for the first time.
Google’s Android operating system powers 97% of India’s 600 million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.
Science & Technology
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.
McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first U.S. spacewalk. His photographs of White during the spacewalk became iconic images, AP reported.
He passed on a chance to land on the moon and instead became the space agency’s program manager for five Apollo missions after the Apollo 11 moon landing.
McDivitt died Thursday in Tucson, Arizona, NASA said Monday.
In his first flight in 1965, McDivitt reported seeing “something out there” about the shape of a soda can flying outside his Gemini spaceship. People called it a UFO and McDivitt would later joke that he became “a world-renowned UFO expert.” Years later he figured it was just a reflection of bolts in the window.
McDivitt left NASA and the Air Force in 1972 for a series of private industry jobs, including president of the railcar division at Pullman Inc. and a senior position at aerospace firm Rockwell International. He retired from the military with the rank of brigadier general.
Tahawol: Afghanistan humanitarian situation discussed
Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war
Saar: Afghan politicians’ return to Afghanistan discussed
IEA leader meets MoD’s intelligence officials
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 qualifiers continue
Six Pakistan Army officers killed in Balochistan helicopter crash
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit
Samanagan almond farmers happy with this year’s yield
Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials
Tahawol: Afghanistan humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: Afghan politicians’ return to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US’s emphasis on expansion of ties with IEA discussed
Saar: Neighboring countries’ meeting for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
N.Korea fires artillery shells to send ‘grave warning’ to S.Korea
-
Latest News4 days ago
Missouri senator calls for select committee to probe US withdrawal
-
Featured4 days ago
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
-
Business4 days ago
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Humanitarian needs of Afghans rising: ICRC Report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran ready to host extraordinary ministerial meeting on Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO says COVID-19 is still a global health emergency
-
Business1 day ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund