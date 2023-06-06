Latest News
Afghanistan sees significant drop in opium cultivation: BBC
The BBC reported on Tuesday that an investigation by the media outlet has found a marked decrease in poppy cultivation across Afghanistan this year.
The BBC reported that it traveled in Afghanistan – and used satellite analysis – to examine the effects of a decree issued in April 2022 by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that the cultivation of poppies, from which opium, the key ingredient for the drug heroin can be extracted, was strictly prohibited.
The news outlet stated that IEA leaders appear to have been more successful cracking down on cultivation than anyone ever has.
“We found a huge fall in poppy growth in major opium-growing provinces, with one expert saying annual cultivation could be 80% down on last year. Less-profitable wheat crops have supplanted poppies in fields – and many farmers say they are suffering financially,” the report stated.
Provinces visited by the BBC included Nangarhar, Kandahar and Helmand. Studies of satellite images were also done.
“It is likely that cultivation will be less than 20% of what it was in 2022. The scale of the reduction will be unprecedented,” said David Mansfield, a leading expert on Afghanistan’s drugs trade, who is working with Alcis – a UK firm which specializes in satellite analysis.
Alcis’s analysis shows that poppy cultivation in Helmand has reduced by more than 99%. “The high resolution imagery of Helmand province shows that poppy cultivation is down to less than 1,000 hectares when it was 129,000 hectares the previous year,” said David Mansfield.
Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, called on the international community to help Afghans who are facing losses.
“We know that people are very poor and they are suffering. But opium’s harm outweighed its benefits. Four million of our people from a population of 37 million were suffering from drug addiction. That is a big number,” he said. “As far as alternative sources of livelihood go, we want the international community to help Afghans who are facing losses.”
He rejected assertions by the UN, the US and other governments that opium was a major source of income for the IEA when they were fighting against Western forces and the previous Afghan regime.
The BBC asked how can they expect international organizations to help, when the IEA has jeopardized their operations and funding by banning women from working for all NGOs.
“The international community should not link humanitarian issues with political matters,” Mujahid replied. “Opium isn’t just harming Afghanistan, the whole world is affected by it. If the world is saved from this big evil then it is only fair that Afghan people receive help in return.”
Latest News
Recognition of IEA would be decided by UNSC permanent members: Pakistan envoy
Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would be a decision that five permanent members of the UN Security Council would make, Asif Ali Durrani, Pakistan’s new special envoy for Afghanistan, said.
“I think it would be a decision by the major countries, especially P 5. They are looking towards that. If the permanent five members of the Security Council do either way, so that will have an impact,” Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, said in an interview with the Center for Research and Security Studies in Pakistan.
He also called on the international community to be “compassionate” with the people of Afghanistan.
“If they are not compassionate to the ruling dispensation in Afghanistan at the moment, so at least they have to be compassionate with the people. If the UN statistics are correct, almost 95 percent of people are below the poverty line, and they can become a special liability for Pakistan if the economic situation deteriorates. Their first port of call would be Pakistan,” Durrani said.
He added that Afghanistan’s neighbors are concerned because the country is still not stable enough.
The envoy also said that Afghanistan should be allowed to evolve its own system of governance.
“On its own Afghanistan did not have the opportunity to evolve its own system. Whatever system you want to. I am no one to comment on that because I have no right to comment on that because they have their own system. Let them evolve their own system. We have examples as well in the world, there are monarchies, there are dictatorships, but the world is dealing with them,” Durrani said.
Latest News
NSIA records a drop in underage marriages in Afghanistan
The National Statistic and Information Authority (NSIA) on Tuesday announced the results of a survey, and said underage marriages have decreased in the country compared to previous years.
The survey shows that 9.6 percent of girls get married under the age of 15 and another 28.7 percent are married from the age of 18.
Based on the survey, 19 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 are engaged in hard labor.
“According to our statistics, child marriages have decreased in the country and 19 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 are engaged in hard labor,” said Esmatullah Hakimi, head of the Administrative Office of Statistics and Information.
“This survey was conducted for indicators of birth, death, child and mother health, maternal mortality and access to primary services throughout the country,” said Faqir Muhammad Ziyar, the head of NSIA.
The survey indicates that 54 percent of Afghan people are over the age of 17, of which 25.5 percent live in cities and the rest in rural areas.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, also said that in order to improve people’s lives, it is necessary for various government sectors to prepare appropriate plans and policies for the future, considering these statistics.
The NSIA officials also said that more than 23,000 families, 44,000 mothers, 32,000 children under the age of 5, and more than 20,000 teenagers were interviewed in this survey.
Latest News
UN, aid agencies cut Afghanistan aid plan budget to $3.2 billion
The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have revised the budget for Afghanistan’s aid plan for 2023 to $3.2 billion, down from $4.6 billion earlier in the year, the UN humanitarian office said on Monday.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that a “changing operating context” in the wake of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) restrictions on female aid workers had contributed to the revised plan, Reuters reported.
IEA authorities have issued several orders barring many Afghan female NGO and United Nations employees from being able to work, which aid agencies have warned would severely hamper delivery in the religiously conservative nation.
“The recent bans on Afghan women working for… NGOs and the U.N. have added yet another layer of complexity to what is already an incredibly challenging protection environment, and further constrained the operational capacity of partners,” the UN statement said.
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, the statement added, with more than two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.
Some humanitarian officials and diplomats have warned of a potential decline in funding to Afghanistan due to the IEA restrictions on female workers and donor governments assessing competing global crises and economic priorities.
It was not clear how much of the revised budget would be funded by foreign donors.
Global humanitarian appeals often fall short of the total amount requested. In 2022, the humanitarian response plan was budgeted at $4.4 billion and received around $3.2 billion. The UN says the number of people in need has grown since last year.
The United Nations’ development agency in April predicted Afghanistan’s economy would contract and inflation would rise if there were a 30% drop in aid.
Tahawol: Confidential documents of US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Two new gas wells to be drilled in northern Afghanistan this year
Recognition of IEA would be decided by UNSC permanent members: Pakistan envoy
Saar: US special envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
NSIA records a drop in underage marriages in Afghanistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Imran Khan appears in court as Pakistan braces for violence
Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan’s release
Tahawol: Confidential documents of US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US special envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Ways of economic self-sufficiency in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA hold political commission meeting
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
30 Afghan students off to Kazakhstan to continue their studies
-
Health4 days ago
Fourth poliovirus case reported in Nangarhar
-
Regional4 days ago
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
-
Science & Technology2 days ago
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU-Central Asia summit calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Biden says Sweden will ‘soon’ join NATO at U.S. Air Force address
-
Latest News3 days ago
India says Afghan embassy issue an ‘internal matter’
-
Health2 days ago
Experts warn bird flu virus changing rapidly in largest ever outbreak