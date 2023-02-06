Connect with us

Afghanistan’s central bank to auction $17 million this week

Published

2 hours ago

 on
February 6, 2023

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has announced that it will auction $17 million on Wednesday as part of the efforts to stabilize the value of the Afghan currency against foreign currencies.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Central Bank of Afghanistan asked qualified private banks and exchange companies to participate in the auction.

The winners of the auction are obliged to settle their accounts by the end of the day. As per the announcement, partial settlement of transactions is not allowed and the winners of the auction are obliged to transfer the payable amount to the central bank in cash within a certain time.

This is the second time in a week the central bank is auctioning US dollars to keep the value of Afghani stable.

The exchange rate was 90 AFN to the US dollar on Monday, February 6, 2023. The central bank sold $16 million on Sunday.

Latest News

Otunbayeva meets acting head of TVET in Kabul

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

February 6, 2023

The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) emphasized the need for the inclusion of women and girls in vocational education on Monday in a meeting with Ghulam Haider Shahamat, acting head of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

In this meeting, Roza Otunbayeva said that vocational training is necessary for the economic development of Afghanistan and women and girls should be included.

Shahamat also expressed that technical and vocational education is effective for poverty alleviation and the growth of the country’s economy.

“The Technical Vocational Education and Training has 383 institutes and high schools all over Afghanistan, which operate in 250 districts and have 6850 staff,” said Shahamat.

Meanwhile, some experts say that Afghanistan needs to develop and create job opportunities for everyone, especially women and girls, and all international institutions play a constructive role for Afghanistan’s progress.

“All organizations which work under the framework of the United Nations can have positive roles in Afghanistan,” said Sarah Rahmani, women rights activist.

In this meeting, the head of the United Nations Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) was also present and emphasized on signing an agreement and creating a joint working group between both institutions.

Latest News

Russia has no plans to close its embassy in Afghanistan, says envoy

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

February 6, 2023

Russia has no plans to close its diplomatic mission in Kabul, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, the Al-Arabiya TV channel reported that the authorities of several Arab and Western countries decided to close their diplomatic missions in Kabul because of security threats.

“Such thoughts have not even occurred,” Kabulov said, when asked whether Russia had such plans.

Latest News

OIC holds meeting for 49th foreign ministers session

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

February 6, 2023

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) preparatory meeting for the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers for member states started in Jeddah on Sunday.

The 49th session will be held on March 16 and 17 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the Palestinian cause — the central cause of the OIC — has seen dangerous developments and was recently discussed by the executive committee.

The situation in Afghanistan was also discussed by the committee, which recommended continued engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) through Tariq Ali Bakheet, the special envoy for Afghanistan, and the organization of a second visit by a delegation.

According to the OIC, a number of other issues were also discussed including peace, security and stability in Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Libya among others.

