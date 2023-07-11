Latest News
Anas Haqqani endorses Twitter over Threads
Amid the ongoing debate over ‘Twitter vs Threads’, Anas Haqqani, a prominent figure of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has expressed support for Twitter citing its ‘freedom of speech’ policy and ‘public nature’ as advantages.
Haqqani said on Twitter that the platform has two advantages over other social media platforms, asserting that other platforms cannot replace it.
“The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter,” Haqqani said. “Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.”
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has taken the social media race by storm after the launch of its new microblogging platform Threads, which many see as an answer to Twitter. Threads has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, Zuckerberg announced on Monday.
“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend,” Zuckerberg said in a post. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”
Threads closely resembles Twitter in look and functionality. Elon Musk accused it of being a copycat and an “Instagram minus pics.”
Latest News
MoEW approves 5-year plan to develop energy sector
The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) has drawn up a five-year operational plan for the development of the energy sector, which includes the expansion of energy production from domestic sources and the increase of national income, the ministry said in a statement.
In a meeting on Sunday, chaired by Abdul Latif Mansoor, the acting minister of energy and water, along with other officials and experts in the sector, this plan was approved for the development of the sector, the statement read.
The ministry stated that in order to implement this plan, different programs will be rolled out.
Improving the security of energy production resources, increasing the use of these resources, attracting investment in energy production resources in the country, using domestic resources for energy production, increasing national income, and gaining market share are the main components of this operational plan, said Ghulam Jilani Haqparast, a senior IEA official.
Meanwhile, officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) say Afghanistan has the resources to considerably increase energy production if the ministry provides investment opportunities.
Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI, said that energy and electricity are an important pillar in the industry, production, trade and agriculture sectors.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), nearly $300 million is spent annually on imported electricity from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran.
In addition, based on statistics, less than 35% of the country’s citizens have access to electricity.
Latest News
IEA halts Swedish activities in Afghanistan after Quran burning
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday all activities by Sweden in Afghanistan must stop after the burning of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital last month.
“After the insulting of the Holy Quran and granting of permission for insulting of Muslim beliefs …The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ordering the stopping of all activities of Sweden in Afghanistan,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman in a statement.
The order was likely to affect the Swedish non-governmental organization, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, which has thousands of aid workers at work throughout the country in health, education and rural development.
An Iraqi immigrant in Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, causing outrage in the Muslim world.
The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IEA order and the IEA did not provide details on which organizations would be affected.
Latest News
IEA refutes claims of abandoned US weapons being sold to Iran and Palestine
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday refuted claims by US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul that the IEA is selling weapons left behind by US troops to Washington’s “adversaries like Iran and the Palestinians against Israel.”
Mujahid said on Twitter the allegations are not true and that after the IEA came to power, all of the military equipment has been maintained.
“Such propaganda is the plot of those tension-seeking circles who cannot tolerate the ongoing stability in Afghanistan and make propaganda against it,” Mujahid tweeted.
This comes after McCaul told CNN on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is selling off weapons abandoned by US troops at the former Bagram military base. He said the report “found that we should not have abandoned Bagram where we have over $7 billion of taxpayer weapons left behind that now, by the way, the Taliban are selling to our adversaries like Iran and the Palestinians against Israel. This is a huge foreign policy blunder.”
McCaul also said that President Joe Biden is “devoid of reality” after he failed to accept partial responsibility for the Afghanistan withdrawal and that he was unaware of what was happening on the ground and wanted to “sweep Afghanistan under the rug”.
The report released on June 30 found that both the Biden and Trump administrations contributed to the disastrous withdrawal and investigators said the State Department’s operation “was hindered by the fact that it was unclear who in the Department had the lead.”
Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 billion in financial support
MoEW approves 5-year plan to develop energy sector
Anas Haqqani endorses Twitter over Threads
IEA halts Swedish activities in Afghanistan after Quran burning
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win WTC final
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan bilateral ties reviewed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar: Negative propaganda against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Karzai’s call for lifting restrictions on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s foreign minister says inclusive government needed in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kandahar reports rise in melon yield
-
Sport4 days ago
De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
-
World3 days ago
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
-
Latest News3 days ago
First Qashqari oil well extraction starts in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia