Anas Haqqani endorses Twitter over Threads

Amid the ongoing debate over ‘Twitter vs Threads’, Anas Haqqani, a prominent figure of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has expressed support for Twitter citing its ‘freedom of speech’ policy and ‘public nature’ as advantages.

Haqqani said on Twitter that the platform has two advantages over other social media platforms, asserting that other platforms cannot replace it.

“The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter,” Haqqani said. “Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has taken the social media race by storm after the launch of its new microblogging platform Threads, which many see as an answer to Twitter. Threads has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, Zuckerberg announced on Monday.

“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend,” Zuckerberg said in a post. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

Threads closely resembles Twitter in look and functionality. Elon Musk accused it of being a copycat and an “Instagram minus pics.”