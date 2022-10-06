World
At least 34 dead including children in mass shooting in Thailand
Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a gun and knife attack at a daycare centre by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself, police said.
There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected attacker, who had been discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons, district police official Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told media.
He cited witnesses as saying the gunman was also seen wielding a knife.
About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman arrived, fewer than usual, as heavy rain had kept many people away, district official Jidapa Boonsom, who was working in a nearby office at the time, told Reuters.
“The shooter came in around lunch time and shot four or five officials at the childcare centre first,” said Jidapa, adding that among them was a teacher who was eight months pregnant.
“At first people thought it was fireworks,” she said.
The gunman then forced his way into a locked room where children were sleeping, Jidapa said, to kill children there with a knife.
Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu.
Reuters could not immediately authenticate the footage.
Earlier, police said a manhunt was under way for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to catch the culprit.
Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.
In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.
World
Taiwan vows to respond to China’s military flight incursions
Taiwan’s defense minister on Wednesday said the island will respond to incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes and drones, but gave no details on specific actions.
Responding to questions from legislators, Chiu Kuo-cheng said China’s newly aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan would define as a “first strike” that would necessitate a response.
China stepped up its military exercises, fired missiles into waters near Taiwan and sent warplanes across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait in response to an August visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, AP reported.
China denies the existence of the median line in the Taiwan Strait and challenged established norms by firing missiles over Taiwan into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
“We initially said we do not make the first strike … if they haven’t done the first strike, which means firing a projectile or a missile,” Chiu said. “But the situation has obviously changed.”
Asked by legislator Lo Chih-cheng of the governing Democratic Progressive Party if an incursion into Taiwanese airspace by a Chinese warplane would count as a first strike, Chiu responded in the affirmative.
Taiwan has thus far responded to Chinese incursions into its air defense identification zone by issuing warnings, scrambling jets and activating anti-air missile defenses.
The growing frequency of such incursions has spurred a push in Taiwan to optimize its geographical advantages in resisting a much more powerful foe through asymmetrical warfare, such as the use of mobile weapons systems suited to repelling an invasion force.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also brought a new focus on China’s vow to bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary.
The vast majority of Taiwanese reject the idea of coming under control of China’s authoritarian one-party Communist system. Russia’s failure to achieve its military goals in Ukraine has been a shot in the arm for those advocating for Taiwan’s counteroffensive against China’s attempts at diplomatic, cultural and economic isolation.
A former Japanese colony, Taiwan separated from mainland China in 1949 as Mao Zedong’s Communists forced Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists to relocate across the 180-kilometer (110-mile) -wide Taiwan Strait. China has never renounced its threat to invade and cut off all ties with Taiwan’s government following the election of pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.
World
US military says it killed top al-Shabaab leader in Somali air strike
The US military said it killed a leader of the Islamist militant al-Shabaab group with an air strike in Somalia over the weekend, while the insurgents claimed responsibility for a new attack, Reuters reported.
Somalia’s government said the leader was one of the co-founders of the al-Qaeda linked movement that has killed tens of thousands of people in bombings since 2006.
It named him as Abdullahi Nadir, al-Shabaab’s chief prosecutor, who it said had been in line to replace the group’s ailing leader, Ahmed Diriye. There was no immediate comment on the strike from al-Shabaab, read the report.
Nadir’s “death is a thorn removed from the Somali nation,” Somalia’s information ministry said.
“The government is grateful to the Somali people and international friends whose cooperation facilitated the killing of this leader who was an enemy of the Somali nation.”
The US Africa Command said it carried out the air strike near Jilib, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday.
According to Reuters Somali security forces – who are backed by US troops and drones and an African Union peacekeeping mission – have touted gains made in recent weeks against al Shabaab.
But the militants – who are fighting to overthrow the Western-backed government and implement their interpretation of Islamic law – have continued to conduct deadly raids, including two on Friday that killed at least 16 people.
On Monday, two car bombs exploded in the central city of Beledweyne, killing at least 20 people and injuring many others, Reuters quoting state news agency reported.
A third car bomb was blown up by security forces without causing any further casualties, three residents said.
Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack which its military operations spokesman said killed dozens of people, including officials and soldiers.
Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, elected by lawmakers in May, has promised to take the fight to the insurgents after three years in which his predecessor, consumed by political infighting, took little action against al-Shabaab.
World
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday following their comrades’ retreat that marked the latest defeat for Moscow even as Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, AP reported.
Russian troops pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces. The city’s liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing its offensive deeper into Russian-held territories.
The Ukrainian military collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce battles for control of Lyman, a key logistics and transport hub, but did not immediately remove those of the Russians.
“We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by the nom de guerre Rud.
Lyman residents emerged from basements where they had hidden during the battle for control of the city and built bonfires for cooking. The city has had no water, electricity or gas since May.
A 85-year-old, who identified herself by her name and patronymic, Valentyna Kuzmichna, recalled a recent explosion nearby.
“I was standing in the hall, about 5 meters away, when it boomed,” she said. “God forbid, now I can’t hear well.”
The Russian forces launched more missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensives in the east and the south.
Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, damaging its infrastructure and causing power cuts. Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and at least two others, including a 9-year-old girl, were wounded.
In the south, four civilians were injured when Russian missiles struck the city of Nikopol.
After reclaiming control of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian forces pushed further east and may have gone as far as the border of the neighboring Luhansk region as they advance toward Kreminna, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis of the combat situation.
On Monday, Ukrainian forces also scored significant gains in the south, raising flags over the villages of Arkhanhelske, Myroliubivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykhalivka and Novovorontsovka.
China’s vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
At least 34 dead including children in mass shooting in Thailand
Blast hits a mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, killing 4
SpaceX capsule heads to space station ferrying NASA crew and Russian
Child deaths in Gambia linked to cough syrups made in India – WHO
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
Afghanistan to face Bangladesh, Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-ups next month
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
WFP says it assisted 2 out of every 5 Afghans in past year
-
Sport4 days ago
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
-
Latest News5 days ago
Officials say thousands will get jobs with implementation of new housing projects
-
COVID-194 days ago
Bayern’s Kimmich and Müller test positive for COVID-19
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish Airlines to resume Afghanistan flights
-
Business5 days ago
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
-
COVID-195 days ago
China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘We have to wait for a level of trust’, Indian FM on visas for Afghan students