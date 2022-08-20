Sport
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Ariana Television Network is excited to announce it has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup 2022 tournament in Afghanistan.
Afghans love cricket, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked to bring what is undoubtedly another great world-class cricket extravaganza into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.
This comes after Ariana Television Network secured the exclusive rights in July to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.
The T20 tournament is scheduled to start on August 27 and will end on September 11. Sri Lanka will host the tournament, which will be held in the UAE, in Dubai and Sharjah.
A total of six teams will battle it out of the trophy – five of which have already qualified. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
A qualifier tournament from August 20 to 24 will be held in Oman. UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait will play each other once and the winner will clinch the 6th spot in the main event
The six teams will be divided into two groups: Group A: India, Pakistan, qualifying team. Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan.
Each team plays the other two in their group once and the top two qualify for the next round, the Super 4. There, each team plays every other team once, and the top two teams make it to the final.
The first match of the tournament, on August 27, will see Afghanistan lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.
India is the defending champions of the tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most Asia Cup titles so far with 7, Sri Lanka comes next with 5 titles while Pakistan has won 2 titles.
Sport
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
Ireland clinched the series 3-2 against Afghanistan on Wednesday night when they secured a seven-wicket victory over the visitors.
Mark Adair saw his first two deliveries flayed to the off side boundary only to respond with two wickets in as many balls in the game’s second over. Hazratullah Zazai sliced one to mid off where Simi Singh took a good over the shoulder catch while Rahmanullah Gurbaz nicked off the next ball.
Afghanistan wrested back some momentum when Usman Ghahu bludgeoned 20 off Singh’s solitary over, but a double strike from Josh Little — the second via a stunning Lorcan Tucker catch behind the stumps — put Ireland back in control before the rain came.
That brought the Afghanistan innings to a close. Ireland were eventually given seven overs to chase just 56. Andrew Balbirnie launched an early boundary over mid off while Paul Stirling also found the rope on two occasions to ensure Ireland kept up with the rate.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman did remove the openers to give Afghanistan a sniff but Harry Tector combined with George Dockrell to see the side home.
Sport
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the cycle (2023-2027), which will see Afghanistan play 21 tests, 45 ODIs and 57 T20I matches.
Afghanistan are scheduled to play four series against Ireland and three against Zimbabwe while also taking on top teams like Australia, India and New Zealand in the next cycle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme that runs from 2023-27.
The announcement of the FTP, a result of the collective effort of Full Members with ICC’s support, ensures certainty of cricket fixtures with the confirmation of all bilateral series across the three formats. The exact dates and venues of the series are for the Members to announce in due course.
Afghanistan’s commitments commence with a full away tour of Bangladesh consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in June 2023.
Tours against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and the West Indies will be hosted over the next few months.
The maximum number of Tests for Afghanistan are penciled against Zimbabwe, whom they will also play in 12 ODIs and 12 T20Is apart from five Tests. Ireland, who got Test status along with Afghanistan in 2017, will be their rivals in four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20Is.
The FTP announced today also confirms both home and away commitments against Australia, India and New Zealand.
Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan welcomed the announcement of the FTP.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan: “Afghanistan Cricket Board is delighted to be a major part of the ICC’s Future Tours Program for the next cycle 2023-2027. The increased number of test matches will largely impact the growth of the game itself as well as the players, which is key in terms of our future plans.
Sport
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Tuesday its 17-member squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2022, which will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates.
From the 16 players who are part of the Afghan Squad for the ongoing Ireland T20I Series, Samiullah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now one of the reserve players for the event, along with Qais Ahmad and Nijat Masoud.
In addition, the left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who was replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the Ireland series, has also found his way to the side.
Chief selector Noor Malikzai said: “The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event. Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi.
“Shinwari has not played any international match since March 2020, but he has done well in the recently held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and demonstrated that he is a good option to strengthen our middle order,” Malikzai said.
The Afghan National Team is currently in Ireland for a 5-match T20I series against the host country. The team will depart for UAE for the Asia Cup after Wednesday’s series decider against Ireland.
ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2022
Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong to qualify)
Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka
27 August – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai (DSC)
30 August – Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Sharjah
3-9 Sep – Super Four Stage
Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari. Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the three players who are reserves.
At least 12 killed in Mogadishu hotel siege
UNSC divided over extending IEA travel ban exemptions
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Pakistan repeats call for release of Afghan assets
IEA marks Afghanistan’s Independence Day
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
At least 17 killed in flash floods in southern Iran
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
-
Latest News4 days ago
10 million students being educated at 19,000 facilities: Education Ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees in UK told to look for private accommodation
-
Latest News5 days ago
Reflections of a year in power, since take over by IEA
-
Sport3 days ago
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
-
Latest News5 days ago
First anniversary of IEA takeover marked in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
US, South Korea, Japan hold missile defense exercise with eye on North Korea, China
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Ireland to level series