ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2022)

Ariana Television Network is excited to announce it has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup 2022 tournament in Afghanistan.

Afghans love cricket, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked to bring what is undoubtedly another great world-class cricket extravaganza into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.

This comes after Ariana Television Network secured the exclusive rights in July to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.

The T20 tournament is scheduled to start on August 27 and will end on September 11. Sri Lanka will host the tournament, which will be held in the UAE, in Dubai and Sharjah.

A total of six teams will battle it out of the trophy – five of which have already qualified. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

A qualifier tournament from August 20 to 24 will be held in Oman. UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait will play each other once and the winner will clinch the 6th spot in the main event

The six teams will be divided into two groups: Group A: India, Pakistan, qualifying team. Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan.

Each team plays the other two in their group once and the top two qualify for the next round, the Super 4. There, each team plays every other team once, and the top two teams make it to the final.

The first match of the tournament, on August 27, will see Afghanistan lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.

India is the defending champions of the tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most Asia Cup titles so far with 7, Sri Lanka comes next with 5 titles while Pakistan has won 2 titles.