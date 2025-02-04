Culture ministry suspends broadcasting of Afghanistan’s Radio Begum

The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced that broadcasting by Radio Begum has been suspended due to multiple violations.

According to the ministry's statement, Radio Begum, in addition to violating broadcasting principles and regulations, was also broadcasting content and programs for television channels based outside the country.

Based on the statement, due to these violations and the misuse of its broadcasting license, the programs of Begum radio station have been suspended, and it will remain off air until a thorough review has been completed.