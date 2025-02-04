Connect with us

Culture ministry suspends broadcasting of Afghanistan’s Radio Begum

42 mins ago

The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced that broadcasting by Radio Begum has been suspended due to multiple violations.

According to the ministry's statement, Radio Begum, in addition to violating broadcasting principles and regulations, was also broadcasting content and programs for television channels based outside the country.

Based on the statement, due to these violations and the misuse of its broadcasting license, the programs of Begum radio station have been suspended, and it will remain off air until a thorough review has been completed.

UNAMA to continue its development and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

2 hours ago

February 4, 2025

Deputy chief of the UN in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Indrika Ratwatte, on Tuesday met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and said the organization will continue its developmental and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in coordination with the Islamic Emirate, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.

Ratwatte stated the organization will continue its cooperation in providing facilities for returnees, supporting the private sector, backing small and medium-sized enterprises, creating employment opportunities in rural areas through small loans, and offering alternative livelihoods to Afghan farmers to replace poppy cultivation.

He added that UNAMA will make necessary efforts to facilitate the access of Afghan agricultural products, industrial goods, and handicrafts to international markets.

Meanwhile, Baradar expressed gratitude for UNAMA’s humanitarian aid to victims of natural disasters and urged the organization to ensure transparency in distributing humanitarian aid.

He also requested that developmental aid be prioritized so that, on one hand, job opportunities are created for Afghans, and on the other, essential services are provided in key areas of life.

UNSC grants travel exemptions for three IEA officials

3 hours ago

February 4, 2025

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has announced that in January of this year and December of last year, it granted travel exemptions for the acting ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.

In a statement, the Security Council said that for Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of the Interior, a travel exemption was granted from January 23 to February 3 of this year for a trip to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The Security Council also granted a travel exemption for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, from December 28 of last year to January 7 of this year for a trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Similarly, the Council provided a travel exemption for Noor Mohammad Saqib, the acting Minister of Hajj, and Religious Affairs, from January 13 to 16 for him to attend a conference and exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

EU envoy and Tajik FM discuss Afghanistan

5 hours ago

February 4, 2025

The European Union’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Monday met with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to discuss the current situation in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Tajik foreign ministry, “a constructive discussion took place regarding issues related to the situation in Afghanistan, as well as cooperation in addressing the current challenges and threats.

“Both sides also exchanged views on the current situation and the prospects for the development of relations between Tajikistan and the European Union in various sectors."

Tajikistan, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has previously expressed concerns over security threats emanating from Afghanistan against member countries of the organization and called for coordination to counter these threats.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly assured Dushanbe that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to other countries, especially the Central Asian nations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has also met with Amna Baloch, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides discussed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the meeting emphasized the need for reforms in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the swift implementation of the organization's trade agreement.

