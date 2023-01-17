World
Death toll from strike on Ukraine apartment block rises to 40
The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, with dozens more missing, making it the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow’s three-month campaign of firing missiles at cities far from the front, Reuters reported.
Ukraine says the mass civilian deaths, which it describes as terrorism, demonstrate why it needs more weapons to defeat Russian forces 11 months after they invaded. Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine German heavy tanks, at the start of what looks like a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.
Officials acknowledged little hope of finding anyone else alive in the rubble of Saturday’s attack in the central city of Dnipro, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the rescue operation would go on “as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives”.
“Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person!” Zelenskiy said in an overnight televised address.
Zelenskiy, speaking later in his nightly video address, said the Dnipro attack underscored the need to speed up decisions on arms supplies and “coordinate all the efforts of the coalition defending Ukraine and freedom.” He expects key decisions by Ukraine’s allies when they meet in Germany later this week, he added.
Dnipro was in mourning on Monday, read the report.
A serviceman in uniform laid flowers and sobbed, clutching his head in grief next to an impromptu shrine to the dead at a bus stop across the street from a gaping hole where the apartment block had stood.
The missile flattened all nine storeys in a section of the long concrete housing unit. Rescue workers shovelled through debris more than 48 hours after the attack, Reuters reported.
“We all live in buildings like this one and we all imagine what if it happened to us. It is awful,” said Polina, 28, a resident of the neighbourhood.
Russia, which since October has been conducting large scale strikes on Ukrainian cities mainly targeting power generation infrastructure, said it was not to blame for the destruction in Dnipro as it was caused by Ukrainian air defences. Kyiv says the apartment building was hit by a Russian ship-to-ship missile, a type that Ukraine does not have the capability to shoot down.
At least 40 people were killed in the attack with 30 still unaccounted for, city official Gennadiy Korban said. He said 75 people were wounded, including 14 children, Reuters reported.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Dnipro strike., a U.N. spokesperson said. “Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. They must end immediately,” the spokesperson said.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and about a quarter of the population have fled their homes.
World
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Joe Biden planned to survey the damage, Reuters reported.
The nine consecutive rainstorms that inundated California in succession since Dec. 26 killed at least 20 people while tens of thousands remained under evacuation orders as of Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said in an executive order that reinforced the state’s response to storm damage.
“The last of the heavier rain in California is slowly fading. After midnight it shouldn’t be heavy anymore,” said meteorologist David Roth of the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
Biden will travel to areas of the central coast on Thursday to meet first responders, visit affected towns, and “assess what additional federal support is needed,” the White House said.
According to Reuters the president had already issued an emergency declaration on Jan. 8 to free up federal aid and then on Saturday authorized disaster assistance for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties.
The White House has yet to reveal the areas Biden will visit.
Among the more dramatic images of storm damage were those of Highway 1, the scenic coastal highway near Big Sur, which was closed at several points due to mudslides and falling boulders strewn across the road.
While damaging, the storms also helped mitigate a historic drought, as much of the state has already received half or more its average annual rainfall, read the report.
But with more than two months to go in the rainy season, officials are urging Californians to continue conserving water. The US Drought Monitor still shows almost the entire state under moderate or severe drought conditions. Reservoir levels were still below average for this time of year, officials said.
Moreover, the atmospheric rivers largely failed to reach the Colorado River basin, a critical source of southern California’s water.
“If you rely on the Colorado River basin as a part of your water supply, then there will be continuing drought problems due to the extreme drought in that part of the world,” Michael Anderson, California’s state climatologist, told reporters.
The Colorado’s two major reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, were at 28.5% and 22.6% of capacity, respectively, and still below levels from this time a year ago according to Water-Data.com.
The ninth consecutive atmospheric river fizzled out on Monday, its remnants soaking the southernmost part of the state, Arizona and northern Mexico, Roth said.
The storms are akin to rivers in the sky that carry moisture from the Earth’s tropics to higher latitudes, dumping massive amounts of rain, Reuters reported.
Another storm was coming that could bring moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The U.S. National Weather Service said it lacked the volume to be classified as an atmospheric river, while the state Department of Water Resources said it may briefly qualify as one.
California can otherwise expect dry conditions for the remainder of January, state officials said.
World
Iraqi Prime Minister supports indefinite US troop presence
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of US troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.
Referring to the US and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in countering Daesh but largely stay out of combat, Sudani said that the foreign forces are still needed. “Elimination of Daesh needs some more time,” he said in the interview.
Sudani, who took office last October, told the Wall Street Journal that he planned to send a high-level delegation to Washington for talks with US officials next month, adding that Iraq would like similar relations with Washington to those enjoyed by Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf oil and gas producers, Reuters reported.
“I don’t see this as an impossible matter, to see Iraq have a good relationship with Iran and the US,” Sudani told the newspaper.
World
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades
At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation, Reuters reported.
Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down. Officials late in the evening called off the search operations for the day, saying they will resume on Monday.
Local TV footage earlier showed rescue workers scrambling around broken sections of the aircraft. Some of the ground near the crash site was scorched, with licks of flames visible.
The weather had been clear and there was no immediate indication of what caused the crash, read the report.
According to Reuters it was Nepal’s deadliest air crash since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.
Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal – home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest – where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.
The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.
The plane on Sunday made contact with Pokhara airport from Seti Gorge at 10:50 a.m. (0505 GMT), the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. “Then it crashed.” At least 68 people were confirmed dead, it said.
“Half of the plane is on the hillside,” said Arun Tamu, a local resident, who told Reuters he reached the site minutes after the plane went down. “The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river.”
Khum Bahadur Chhetri, another local resident, said he watched from the roof of his house as the flight approached.
“I saw the plane trembling, moving left and right, and then suddenly it nosedived and it went into the gorge,” Chhetri said.
The government has established a panel to investigate the cause of the crash and it is expected to report within 45 days, finance minister Bishnu Paudel told reporters.
France’s air accident investigation agency BEA said it would participate in the probe into the causes of the crash and coordinate with all other parties involved, read the report.
Those on board the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included three infants and three children, the Civil Aviation Authority’s statement said.
Passengers included five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national, Reuters reported.
The journey to Pokhara, Nepal’s second largest city tucked under the picturesque Annapurna mountain range, from the capital Kathmandu is one of the country’s most popular tourist routes, with many preferring a short flight instead of a six-hour-long drive through hilly roads.
A Pokhara Airport spokesman said the aircraft crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the “plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was on a normal descent.” The weather on Sunday was clear.
Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said on Twitter the Yeti Airlines aircraft was 15 years old and equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data. It added that the last signal from the transponder was received at 0512 GMT at an altitude of 2,875 feet above mean sea level.
Pokhara Airport is located at about 2,700 feet above mean sea level, according to FlightRadar24.
On its website, Yeti describes itself as a leading domestic carrier. Its fleet consists of six ATR 72-500s, including the one that crashed. It also owns Tara Air, and the two together offer the “widest network” in Nepal, the company says.
Yeti said it had cancelled all its regular flights for Monday in “mourning for the passengers who lost their lives.”
The ATR72 of European planemaker ATR is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus (AIR.PA) and Italy’s Leonardo (LDOF.MI). Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.
“ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer,” ATR said in a statement.
Airbus and Leonardo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
CARE resumes health activities with men and women staff in Afghanistan
Death toll from strike on Ukraine apartment block rises to 40
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Argentina football pockets $42 million in prize money
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar: Financial sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US’s hasty exit from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Prince Harry says he didn’t brag about killing 25 people in Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan players call for politics to be kept out of sport
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul resident wins two million AFN in 3rd round of AWCC’s lucky draw
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says ban on schools for girls is ‘temporary’ after OIC calls for decision to be reversed
-
Latest News3 days ago
NRC chief writes to Kandahar governor, clerics over ban on female workers
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed