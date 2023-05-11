Sport
Don’t make me run,’ says Dhoni as Chennai down Delhi in IPL
A late cameo by skipper MS Dhoni and disciplined bowling helped Chennai Super Kings edge closer to an IPL play-off berth with a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
Dhoni, who hit a nine-ball 20, put on a key seventh-wicket stand of 38 with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 21, to steer Chennai to 167/8.
“This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working,” Dhoni said of his role at No 8.
“This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.”
Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets to help limit Delhi to 140/8 as Chennai consolidated their second spot in the 10-team table with seven wins in 12 matches, AFP reported.
The David Warner-led Delhi, who started the season with five losses, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and all but out of the play-off race.
The top four teams qualify for the play-offs.
Delhi began the chase with left-handed Warner out for a duck on the second ball to Deepak Chahar, who also sent back previous-match winner Phil Salt, for 17.
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was run out for five but impact sub Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw attempted to revive the chase in their 59-run stand before impact player Pathirana broke through.
“This is the fifth or sixth time we have lost a wicket in the first over,” Warner said after his team’s seventh loss.
“And it was us throwing our wickets away. We lost a wicket to a run out. We threw wickets away.”
Pathirana, an up and coming Sri Lankan speedster nicknamed “Baby Malinga” for his slinging action similar to former pace ace Lasith Malinga, pinned down Pandey lbw with his trademark yorker and ended with figures of 3/37.
Jadeja took down Rossouw with his left-arm spin to dent the chase and was named Man of the Match.
Earlier Chennai lost regular wickets before Shivam Dube, who smashed 25 off 12 balls, and Ambati Rayudu, who hit 23, stood out in an attacking stand of 36.
But it was Dhoni and the left-handed Jadeja who took the attack to the opposition with their late blitz that got Chennai 39 runs from the final three overs.
The 41-year-old Dhoni, who many suspect is playing his final IPL as player, raised the noise at a near-capacity crowd with his two sixes off left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.
Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles and is attracting large crowds at all the venues across India.
Power-hitters raise the bar in new era of IPL run-fests
A marauding Faf du Plessis and emerging power-hitters including Rinku Singh have helped make team totals over 200 the new normal in this high-scoring edition of the Indian Premier League.
The 38-year-old South African Du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, leads the batting charts with 576 runs at a destructive strike rate of over 157 and 32 sixes.
This season does not finish until the end of the month but it has already witnessed 30 innings totalling 200 or above.
That happened on 18 occasions in the entire edition last year.
Du Plessis hit 65 on Tuesday and forged a 120-run stand with Glenn Maxwell — but opponents Mumbai Indians still reached the 200 target with 3.3 overs to spare, AFP reported.
This season third-placed Mumbai have chased down three 200 or 200-plus totals with Suryakumar Yadav hitting half-centuries in all of them.
“I have no idea what a safe score is. The last four games we have seen excess of 200 has been scored,” said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.
“Most of the teams are taking risks and it is coming off.
“The batters are taking risks and 200-plus scores are being chased.
“The mindset of the batters is to do something special for the team and it is coming off as well.”
Players and pundits say there are a few reasons for the tall totals.
IPL pitches are more batting friendly than before to encourage big-hitting and provide more entertainment.
Former Australia batsman and ex-IPL coach Tom Moody says that the Kookaburra balls could have something to do with it because they are not swinging as much.
The nature of Twenty20 cricket is also evolving, with a new breed of specialists.
But the biggest factor behind the skyscraper scores in the IPL looks to be the new Impact Player rule.
It allows a substitute and effectively adds an extra batsman or bowler to the team line-up.
Lucknow Super Giants have led the high-rise war after they posted the second-highest team total since the IPL began in 2008.
They made 257-5 in a 56-run victory last month against Punjab Kings, with West Indies’ Kyle Mayers and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashing 11 boundaries each.
Virat Kohli recently scored a 46-ball 55 in a losing cause for Bangalore and the superstar batsman was criticized for consuming too many deliveries.
Moody called Kohli’s innings “yesterday’s approach or last year’s approach”.
“Now we have an impact player, the game has changed,” the Australian, who took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the 2016 title, told ESPNCricinfo.
“We already have evidence of that with the number of teams who have scored over 200, (it) is a record number of 200-plus scores of any IPL and we are not even close to the finish.”
While the likes of greats Kohli and David Warner have struggled to meet the intensity, left-handed batsman Rinku has come into his own as a finisher this season.
He raised the hitting stakes when he smashed five sixes in the last five balls to pull off a miracle chase for Kolkata last month.
The tournament has witnessed six last-ball finishes this season and Mumbai batsman Nehal Wadhera pointed to the impact sub again.
“The Impact Player rule also gives the batters a bit of freedom to play fearlessly as they know they have an extra batter in their wings,” Wadhera said.
“The rule has also led to more close finishes in the IPL, which we love to watch.”
IPL: Injured England’s Archer ruled out of Mumbai Indians
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday in a fresh injury blow ahead of the Ashes.
His franchise the Mumbai Indians said the 28-year-old will be replaced by England team-mate Chris Jordan.
Archer only returned to international cricket in January after being sidelined for more than a year with elbow and back injuries, AFP reported.
But his right elbow has continued to trouble him and the latest setback makes him a doubt for the Ashes this summer and the 50-over World Cup later this year.
Archer, who was bought by Mumbai for $1.06 million in last year’s auction despite not being available for the whole season, played five of Mumbai’s 10 matches so far this season.
He looked off-color when he did play, taking just two wickets, and reportedly traveled to Belgium to visit a specialist during a short IPL break.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that Archer would return home “with immediate effect”.
“Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery,” it said in a statement.
“However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging.”
It further added that Archer “will work on his rehab with the ECB medical department and Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively”.
The 34-year-old Jordan, who has played 87 T20 matches for England and taken 96 wickets, joins Mumbai for $243,887, according to the team’s statement.
The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who are eighth in the 10-team table, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday as teams jostle to end the league stage in the top four and qualify for a play-off berth.
Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan series
Sri Lanka Cricket have announced the dates of a three-match ODI series at home against Afghanistan.
The hosts will up their preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches in Zimbabwe in June and July by playing Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.
Afghanistan will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 29 and the three matches will be played on June 2, 4 and 7 respectively. All the matches will be played at the MRIC Stadium in Hambantota.
Sri Lanka miss out on direct Cricket World Cup qualification
Afghanistan last toured Sri Lanka for an ODI series in November 2022, when the sides engaged in a competitive battle.
Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka in the first ODI, winning the contest by 60 runs. After a no result in the second contest, the Sri Lankans roared back by winning the third ODI by four wickets and levelling the series.
The series will also mark the return of international men’s cricket in Hambantota, with the venue hosting an ODI match in February 2020.
Schedule:
1st ODI – June 2, Hambantota
2nd ODI – June 4, Hambantota
3rd ODI – June 7, Hambantota
