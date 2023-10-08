World
Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson, governor says
A dozen people were wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, its governor said on Sunday.
“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The woman and the infant were hospitalised with moderate wounds, he said, adding that a 33-year-old Red Cross medic was also wounded, Reuters reported.
Several houses and gas pipelines were damaged in the attack.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson, the region’s administration said on Telegram, including 19 instances of shelling of Kherson city, the region’s administrative centre.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Russia has frequently carried out air strikes and shelling on Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine says its counteroffensive in the south and east is gradually making progress, read the report.
Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands of civilians in Ukraine have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas as well as energy, defence, port, grain and other facilities.
World
Turkey steps up strikes on militants as conflict escalates in Syria
Turkish security forces attacked Kurdish militants in northern Syria and eastern Turkey, and Ankara said it will continue to destroy their capabilities across the region as conflict escalated on Friday nearly a week after a bomb attack in Ankara.
After U.S. forces shot down a Turkish drone in northern Syria on Thursday, Turkey confirmed the incident but assigned no blame, indicating it may want to contain any tensions with its NATO ally, Reuters reported.
The military “neutralized” 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on a Turkish base, the defense ministry said. Turkey typically uses the term “neutralize” to mean kill.
The rocket attack on the base, by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, killed one Turkish police officer and wounded seven officers and soldiers in northwest Syria’s Dabiq area on Thursday evening, Ankara said.
Turkey also conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria on Thursday night, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters, the defense ministry said.
On Friday, the ministry said Turkey’s military had conducted another round of air strikes in northern Syria and destroyed 15 other militant targets where it said militants were believed to be. It did not say where in northern Syria the strikes, carried out at 1900 GMT, had hit.
“As has been done in Iraq, all the capabilities and revenue sources developed by the terrorist organisation in Syria will continue to be destroyed in a systematic way,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
In Turkey, two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were “neutralized” in eastern Agri province in a clash with commandos during an operation with combat drone and attack helicopter support, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.
He said counter-terror police detained 75 people suspected of links to the PKK in an operation across 11 provinces.
The PKK previously claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing in Ankara that left the two attackers dead and wounded two police officers. Turkey said the attackers came from Syria but the Syrian SDF forces denied this.
Turkey lists the YPG as a terrorist organization and says it is indistinguishable from the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed, Reuters reported.
The United States and European Union deem the PKK as terrorists, but not the YPG.
World
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
Iran’s jailed women’s rights advocate Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The award-making committee said the prize honoured all those behind recent unprecedented demonstrations in Iran and called for the release of Mohammadi, 51, who has campaigned for both women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty, Reuters reported.
“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran, with its undisputed leader, Narges Mohammadi,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
“If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her so that she can be present to receive this honour (in December), which is what we primarily hope for.”
There was no immediate official reaction from Tehran, which calls the protests Western-led subversion.
But semi-official news agency Fars said Mohammadi had “received her prize from the Westerners” after making headlines “due to her acts against the national security.”
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars.
Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.
She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov.
“This Nobel Prize will embolden Narges’ fight for human rights, but more importantly, this is in fact a prize for the ‘women, life and freedom’ movement,” Mohammadi’s husband Taghi Rahmani told Reuters at his home in Paris.
The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or around $1 million, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.
Past winners range from Martin Luther King to Nelson Mandela.
World
Kevin McCarthy’s wild ride as US House speaker ends in historic fall
Kevin McCarthy began his wild ride as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a chaotic January week and ended it nine months later in a historic fall, when he became the first speaker to be removed from the top post, Reuters reported.
Two decisions by the California Republican contributed to his undoing.
The first came during the agonizing 15 votes he endured over four days early this year when he agreed to a change of House rules allowing any single member of the House to call for a motion to oust the speaker. Coupled with his narrow 221-212 majority, that made it relatively easy for a single hard-right member, Representative Matt Gaetz, to call for his ouster.
The second came on Saturday, when McCarthy opted to avert triggering a partial government shutdown by introducing a stopgap funding bill that passed the House with more Democratic than Republican votes.
Gaetz had been threatening to move against McCarthy for days at that point, and a senior Republican told Reuters at the time that McCarthy had concluded he would face a challenge to his leadership no matter what he did.
“I want to keep government open while we finish our job,” McCarthy told reporters when he emerged from a closed-door Saturday morning party meeting where he laid out that plan.
On Tuesday, eight members of his party joined 208 Democrats to oust McCarthy as speaker in a 216-210 vote. McCarthy will continue as a rank-and-file member of the House.
McCarthy, who had managed to smile through much of the Tuesday’s ordeal, soon chose not to stand again for the position and struck a gracious tone at a press conference.
“I may have lost a vote today. But as I walk out of this chamber, I feel fortunate to have served the American people,” McCarthy, 58, told reporters. “It was my greatest honor to be able to do it.”
He had angered lawmakers of both parties during his time as speaker.
He steered a narrow majority, currently 221-212, through a long spring standoff that saw the U.S. come perilously close to defaulting on its $31.4 trillion in debt. Just a few months later, shutdown loomed.
Republican hardliners, cheered on by former President Donald Trump, urged McCarthy to push harder against the Democratic-majority Senate and President Joe Biden, to demand cuts to federal spending on domestic social programs and other conservative priorities.
Members of his own party repeatedly rejected measures McCarthy brought to the floor.
Democrats, meanwhile, seethed after McCarthy backed out of a May deal he had reached with Biden on spending levels for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, and grew angrier when he launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden, read the report.
That move, Democrats contend, was meant as a reprisal for Trump’s historic two impeachments, both of which ended in acquittal on the votes of Senate Republicans.
The House will now drift rudderless in the coming days, with a potential shutdown in mid-November.
The episode demonstrated the formidable challenge that has overshadowed the speaker’s post for Republicans in recent years, with John Boehner resigning the post in 2015 after a struggle with rebellious conservatives.
Boehner’s successor, Paul Ryan, a frequent target for conservatives, decided not to seek reelection in 2018 as Trump shifted the party focus from Ryan’s fiscal priorities to immigration and culture-war issues.
“Frankly, one has to wonder whether or not the House is governable at all,” Republican Representative Dusty Johnson told reporters after McCarthy’s ouster.
Lawmakers have pointed to several prominent Republicans as possible successors to McCarthy: Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican whip Tom Emmer, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington and Representative Kevin Hern, who leads the conservative Republican Study Committee.
The high point of McCarthy’s tenure came in May when McCarthy enjoyed a rare moment of victory by forcing Biden to negotiate a deal on national debt that averted a default.
His masterstroke in getting Biden to the negotiating table had been his decision to bring a Republican debt ceiling bill to the floor and pass it in April with only the support of his own party members.
But hardliners soon used their leverage to shutter the House floor in protest over the spending level that McCarthy had agreed to Biden.
