Latest News
Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh
Security officials in Balkh province say that 11 people were killed and nine others were injured in a traffic accident in Balkh province.
Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman for Balkh police, says the incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Shadian village in Nahri Shahi district of Balkh province.
Waziri says that the victims include women and children.
Latest News
DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, said Thursday that one of two electrical circuits feeding Kabul and other provinces with imported electricity has been repaired.
According to DABS officials, technical staff from Afghanistan Electricity Company are working to restore the second circuit.
Kabul was plunged into darkness on Wednesday night due to the power outage caused by circuit faults.
DABS said technicians have reconnected the 220 KV line between Pule-e-Khumri and Kabul.
“Serious work is going on to connect the second circuit, the second circuit will be connected as soon as possible and the process of imported electricity will return to normal,” DABS said.
DABS said that its Chief Operating Officer Safiullah Ahmadzai has been with the technical teams to help reconnect the power.
Latest News
Afghans in Sudan evacuated to Saudi Arabia: IEA
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Thursday said that Afghan citizens in Sudan have been evacuated to Saudi Arabia.
The IEA’s foreign ministry said in a statement that with the cooperation of Saudi Arabian authorities, “we were able to evacuate the first group of Afghans trapped in Sudan.”
According to the statement the Afghans were taken to Jeddah and will soon return to Afghanistan.
“The Islamic Emirate is deeply grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its assistance in this regard,” read the statement.
“We assure our compatriots that our efforts are ongoing for the safe evacuation of other trapped Afghans in Sudan and we are using all the possibilities [available] in this regard,” the ministry said.
This comes after the foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that at least 120 Afghan citizens were trapped in the Sudan war.
Speaking on Sunday at a gathering in Khost province, Muttaqi said he was working on how to protect the Afghans trapped in Sudan. However, he did not elaborate further.
As the conflict between the two rival factions of the Sudanese armed forces escalated in Khartoum last week, many countries scrambled to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens.
Latest News
UN Security Council set to condemn IEA crackdown on Afghan women
The UN Security Council is set to vote on Thursday to condemn a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan.
The resolution will also call on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to “swiftly reverse” its crackdown on the rights of women and girls.
The resolution to be voted on – drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan and seen by Reuters – describes the ban as “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations” and asserts “the indispensable role of women in Afghan society.”
Diplomats said it is expected to be adopted. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.
The draft resolution says the ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
Earlier this month the IEA began enforcing the ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. after stopping most women working for humanitarian aid groups in December. Since toppling the Western-backed government in 2021, they have also tightened controls on women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing girls’ high schools.
The IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law and officials have said decisions on female aid workers are an “internal issue.”
The draft Security Council resolution demands all parties allow full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access “regardless of gender” and “stresses the urgent need to continue addressing the dire economic and humanitarian situation.”
It also “recognizes the need to help address the substantial challenges facing Afghanistan’s economy, including through efforts to enable the use of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the benefit of the Afghan people.”
The United States froze billions of the bank’s reserves held in the U.S. and later transferred half of the money to a trust fund in Switzerland overseen by U.S., Swiss and Afghan trustees.
The draft resolution also stresses “the critical importance” of the United Nations’s continued presence across Afghanistan.
DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness
Afghans in Sudan evacuated to Saudi Arabia: IEA
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh
UN Security Council set to condemn IEA crackdown on Afghan women
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Afghanistan’s exports total $2 billion for last solar year
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
Daesh claims responsibility for attack near Afghan foreign ministry
Tahawol: UN appointing Afghanistan coordinator discussed
Saar: Calls on IEA to honor commitments discussed
Tahawol: Risk of conflict between global powers discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: Review on importance of ties with neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNESCO resumes work to preserve Bamiyan heritage sites
-
Sport5 days ago
Gujarat Titans snatch win over Lucknow in IPL captains’ duel
-
Regional4 days ago
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
-
World4 days ago
Armenia says soldier killed, but Azerbaijan rejects claim
-
Latest News4 days ago
9 Afghans jailed, fined for migrant smuggling
-
Climate Change5 days ago
UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
-
World3 days ago
UK military have evacuated diplomatic staff from Sudan, Sunak says