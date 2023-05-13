Regional
Erdogan accuses opposition of working with Biden
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held his last election rallies in Istanbul on Saturday, accusing the opposition of working with U.S. President Joe Biden to topple him while making a final appeal ahead of the biggest challenge to his 20-year rule.
Polls show Erdogan trailing the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu a day ahead of one of the most consequential elections in Turkey’s modern history. However, if neither of them win more than 50% of the vote and secure an outright win, the vote will go to a runoff on May 28, Reuters reported.
Voters will also elect a new parliament, likely a tight race between the People’s Alliance comprising Erdogan’s conservative Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and the nationalist MHP and others, and Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), established by Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Polls will open at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and close at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). By late on Sunday there could be a good indication of whether there will be a runoff vote for the presidency.
Erdogan’s campaign over the past month has focused on his government’s achievements in the defense industry and infrastructure projects, and his assertion that the opposition would roll back such developments.
One of his talking points has been that the opposition is receiving orders from the West, and that they will bow down to Western nations’ wishes if elected.
At a rally in Istanbul’s Umraniye district, Erdogan recalled comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden and published by the New York Times in January 2020, when he was campaigning for the White House. At that time, Biden said Washington should encourage Erdogan’s opponents to defeat him electorally, stressing he should not be ousted in a coup.
The comments, which resurfaced later that year in a video that made Biden the most popular topic on Twitter in Turkey, were condemned by Ankara at the time as “interventionist.”
“Biden gave the order to topple Erdogan, I know this. All my people know this,” said Erdogan, 69. “If that is the case, then the ballots tomorrow will give a response to Biden too,” he added.
Erdogan also criticized Kilicdaroglu for his comments on Russia, calling Moscow an important partner for Turkey. “Russia has been one of our most important allies regarding agriculture products,” he said.
Turkey’s Western allies have been irked by closer ties between Ankara and Moscow under Erdogan. Turkey is a member of NATO, which has stood staunchly behind Kyiv since Moscow invaded its neighbor last year but it has not imposed sanctions on Russia.
Kilicdaroglu told Reuters on Friday that his party has concrete evidence of Russia’s responsibility for the release of “deep fake” online content ahead of Sunday’s elections. He did not present the evidence and Reuters could not independently verify it.
But he added that if he wins the presidency he will maintain Ankara’s good ties with Moscow.
Regional
Former Pakistan PM Khan appears in court as supporters clash with police
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the city, broadcaster Geo TV reported.
Television footage showed heavily armed paramilitary troops and police outside the Islamabad High Court as Khan was brought in a motorcade of nearly a dozen vehicles.
Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez, the loose shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan, walked into the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, the broadcaster said.
Geo said supporters of Khan clashed with police elsewhere in the city as roads were cleared for his convoy. The Islamabad police have imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings in the city.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader, who police said was allowed to meet 10 people on Thursday night in a police guesthouse.
His arrest earlier this week, which sparked deadly unrest in the nuclear-armed nation, was ruled “invalid and unlawful” by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The top court ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court for a hearing on his petition challenging the anti-corruption action against him, Reuters reported.
Violence sparked by Khan’s arrest has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of severe economic crisis, with record high inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.
Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested for violence since Khan’s detention on Tuesday and at least eight have been killed, read the report.
Protesters have attacked military establishments, ransacked the house of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore, and set ablaze state buildings and assets in other places.
Khan was arrested a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.
The army has warned Khan’s supporters that it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets, saying in a statement on Wednesday that the violence at its installations was “pre-planned” and ordered by his party leadership.
Khan’s party has maintained it has only called for peaceful protests, Reuters reported.
Regional
Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan’s release
Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the anti-graft agency to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported late Thursday.
Khan’s arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.
The court declared Khan’s arrest as “illegal”.
Regional
Pakistan arrests top tier of PTI leaders including former FM Qureshi
Pakistan government has arrested scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members including top leaders such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar over the past 24 hours amid tightened security following countrywide protests against ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.
Qureshi was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Islamabad police spokesperson confirmed that scores of PTI leaders, including Qureshi, Umar, Fawad , Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, and Maleeka Bukhari, were arrested, Geo TV reported.
“All arrests were carried out after completing the legal requirements,” the spokesperson said, warning that more arrests are expected.
Former foreign minister Qureshi, who is Khan’s deputy, had earlier expressed his shock over around 50 casualties in protests that erupted after the arrest of Khan in Islamabad.
He noted that a worthwhile cause requires sacrifices and the PTI and its workers will continue their struggle for such a worthy cause.
“All organizations, ticket holders, office-holders are requested not to lose heart and stay put in the field,” he advised party cadres. “We have not taken the law into our hands before, and we will not do so in the future as well.”
When police arrived at his home, he recorded a statement, saying: “According to my information, the police have come to arrest me. I want to leave a message.”
“The Tehreek-e-Insaf is a movement for real freedom, and everybody has contributed to it,” he stressed.
“Khan entrusted me with this responsibility. I have been trying to fulfill this responsibility, and I have shared it to the best of my ability.”
Qureshi asked PTI workers to keep up their struggle for real freedom. “Remain on your marks in this great cause until Khan is released,” he asserted.
Geo TV reported that on Wednesday, the top tier of PTI leadership, including PTI’s Secretary General Umar, ex-governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema and party’s Senior Vice President Fawad, was arrested.
PTI’s senior leader Asad Umar was rounded up from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.
According to reports, nearly 1,000 PTI workers, including Cheema and Fawad have been arrested.
According to police, so far, 1,386 PTI workers have been arrested in Punjab on the charges of vandalism, violence and arson of public and private properties.
Tahawol: Qatari delegation trip to Kandahar reviewed
Saar: Conflict between Pakistan’s ex-PM and Army discussed
First Afghan air cargo company takes off
Erdogan accuses opposition of working with Biden
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Chinese firm offers IEA $10 billion investment in lithium reserves
Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at event
More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar
Sudan: Panic grips country as clashes escalate between army and paramilitaries
Tahawol: Qatari delegation trip to Kandahar reviewed
Saar: Conflict between Pakistan’s ex-PM and Army discussed
Exclusive interview with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan
Tahawol: China’s call for engagement of world with IEA discussed
Saar: Political instability in Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Kandahar5 days ago
Hundreds of Afghan immigrants return to Afghanistan from Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
First freight from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
-
Health5 days ago
Health ministry marks World Thalassemia Day in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA orders all taxis to be resprayed blue and white
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Injured England’s Archer ruled out of Mumbai Indians
-
Business3 days ago
Turkmenistan delegation meets with DABS to discuss issues around electricity
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan series